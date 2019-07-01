Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis

It’s never easy to evaluate an acquisition announcement, so when AbbVie (ABBV) confirmed its bid for Allergan (AGN), several questions came up. Here’s my step-by-step thought process, and the decision I made after AbbVie’s shares collapsed.

Is this a big deal? How does it value the target company?

I prefer bolt-on acquisition to huge deals since the latter category represents higher operational and valuation risks. AbbVie’s transaction comfortably fits in the transformative category and as such entails both integration and overpayment risks.

Most such deals look insanely overpriced these days (IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) Red Hat purchase and General Mills’ (NYSE:GIS) Blue Buffalo transaction come to mind), so I was utterly surprised to see that AbbVie’s proposed price for Allergan does make sense from a valuation standpoint. While this may be the same ‘forced type of deal’ that IBM and General Mills had to make, the whole pharma sector is out-of-favor with Mr. Market, so AbbVie’s management doesn’t have a hard job to justify the price tag. All in all, I agree with Chuck Carnevale’s conclusion, and as I am doing a very similar analysis with F.A.S.T. Graphs as he demonstrates, I include a link to his article and video to avoid repetition.

Does the deal make strategic sense?

It would be complacent to say that I can always answer this question with 100% certainty, but this is a rare case when I do have a clear opinion. I have been an AbbVie shareholder since 2016, so I could get a taste of what the company’s overdependence on rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira means for the stock’s valuation. (Humira accounts for approximately 60% of total company sales and faces loss of exclusivity in the U.S. in 2023.)

AbbVie’s management always sounded confident about the firm’s post-Humira performance; they kept emphasizing that the pipeline was strong and that earnings and dividend growth were not in jeopardy. While I don’t like the pipeline risk, I must accept that this is part and parcel of investing in pharma stocks. On the one hand, the bid announcement came as a surprise with AbbVie’s management maintaining confidence about the company’s future. Reading between the lines, one may say that this move feels forced, and management could have growing concerns about the speed of Humira's eventual demise, or perhaps they aren’t that confident about AbbVie's pipeline assets delivering a large enough base of revenue fast enough to offset Humira. On the other hand, this is the exact deal that can instantly decrease the firm’s dependence on Humira and strengthen its growth pipeline, all this at a reasonable valuation.

While it seems that this is what Wall Street has been waiting for (after all, the number one reason that kept AbbVie’s valuation depressed is to be eliminated), the price reaction tells a different story. AbbVie’s shares plummeted 16% after the announcement. Mr. Market doesn’t like the deal and didn’t like AbbVie without the deal either. No matter what this company does, nothing seems good enough.

Let’s take a look at where AbbVie’s valuation stands. Both the historical multiples and the dividend yield profile are compelling.

In fact, I believe that AbbVie was attractively valued before the takeover announcement, and as the deal seems very reasonable, and the stock price tanked, the valuation became even more attractive.

On the conference call, AbbVie’s management explained that “Assets of the quality of Allergan are not always available and certainly not at this value. The opportunity to access these attractive durable franchises and immediately rescale on our growth platform, and at the same time, have ample HUMIRA cash flow to deleverage before the U.S. LOE (loss of exclusivity), is an incredibly compelling opportunity, and one that we did not want to pass up.”

Even Morningstar’s analyst writes that this is a strategically sound deal at a reasonable valuation with AbbVie both opportunistically taking advantage of Allergan’s low valuation and looking to diversify its cash flows away from Humira. “From a synergy perspective, the $2 billion in annual savings projected by management looks reasonable with the majority stemming from research and development as well as sales and marketing. We see Allergan’s presence in women’s health as particularly helpful for AbbVie’s launch of endometriosis drug Orilissa.”

What’s not to like here? This deal seems to make a lot of strategic sense.

AbbVie is an extraordinary company

When it comes to evaluating the quality of a company, the most important question is whether it creates shareholder value consistently. Assessing this from an EVA (Economic Value Added) standpoint seems the best I can do. You can see AbbVie’s EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) on the chart below. These figures are jaw-dropping: AbbVie is better at this metric than 96% of U.S. companies and 94% of global companies, according to evaDimensions.

For the sake of comparison, Bennett Stewart writes in his Best‑Practice EVA book that “the average EVA Margin for the median Russell 3000 public company over the past 20 years has been—dramatic pause—just 0.4 percent!”

And while AbbVie’s stock represents above-average quality, its valuation is still reasonable.

What about the dividend?

We do have a quality company at an attractive valuation here; the only thing I dislike is the pipeline risk. Being an income-focused value investor, I always ask the question, how the takeover announcement affects the dividend. When it comes to this point, management’s communication and objective factors tend to point in different directions.

As expected, AbbVie’s management emphasized that the deal “assures that we can continue to drive a strong and growing dividend. We're absolutely committed to a growing dividend, and nothing has changed.”

While this sounds great, it would be irresponsible to turn a blind eye to the increased leverage that comes with the transaction. “AbbVie's bond offering to finance the transaction could reach $30B according to CreditSights, the fourth largest U.S. dollar-denominated debt deal of all time.” The commitment to the dividend is unquestionably there, but the years ahead will be about aggressive deleveraging. The dividend will remain comfortably covered by the company’s free cash flow, but higher leverage always means lower dividend safety as creditors’ claims have priority over shareholders’ claims. I believe that management’s debt reduction goals are reasonable as long as Humira’s fading goes as expected. All in all, I wouldn’t expect spectacular (higher than low-single-digit) dividend increases until the balance sheet is strengthened.

What total return can we reasonably expect?

With a 6.1% entry yield (as of this writing) and an estimated earnings growth of 9%, the annualized total return can comfortably reach double-digits even if the valuation multiple stays extremely depressed as it is today. I am always overly conservative when doing such simulations, so I set the target P/E multiple at 10.6 and gave the stock 2.5 years to climb to that level, and even with these ridiculously conservative assumptions, the annualized total return potential is 24%. The future is never certain, many things can go wrong, but since I could do with a much lower return with such a top-quality stock, this is what I call a huge margin of safety.

With that said, I believe that investors will not fully regain confidence in AbbVie’s story until the long-term picture on Humira, the existing pipeline, and Allergan’s business become clearer. Deleveraging should also go according to plan so there are a lot of moving parts here.

AbbVie through the eyes of the FALCON

Let's employ the FALCON Method to see how AbbVie ranks within this structured decision-making framework that is built on evidence-based steps. (The FALCON Method is a stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy-and-hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. The model is about 90% quantitative and 10% qualitative). The process includes the following steps.

Step 1: Narrow down the field of stocks. I focus on a group of stocks that tend to outperform according to historical data. My minimum requirement is 20 years of immaculate dividend history, meaning there are no dividend cuts within this period. As a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie doesn’t have the required dividend history of its own, but it unquestionably inherited the dividend culture of Abbott, so we may let it PASS at this stage for the sake of further analysis.

Step 2: Check the valuation. I focus on the stocks that seem to be undervalued historically based on various metrics. Scrolling up and having a look at the dividend yield profile, EVA, and F.A.S.T. Graphs charts should leave no question about AbbVie’s attractive valuation. This is a clear PASS for me.

Step 3: Three hurdles to filter them. I use absolute threshold criteria (dividend yield, free cash flow yield, and shareholder yield) to determine whether a stock is good enough to invest my capital or I should pass up the opportunity. I deliberately define low limits with all the three indicators, since my experience shows that meeting all three low requirements together usually disqualifies a very large chunk of stocks on my list, but leaves just enough of them to continue the analysis. So this is a very tough combined filter in spite of seeming to be a bit lenient on the individual factors.

AbbVie PASSES here with flying colors. It is worth noting, however, that these yields may look great in the rearview mirror (all are TTM figures), but the net debt component of the shareholder yield, along with the possibly reduced buyback activity will most likely bring the shareholder yield down.

Step 4: Rank the survivors. I am using a multifactor quantitative ranking, the factors of which are mostly Chowder-like numbers of different time frames. AbbVie would comfortably rank in the Top 10 of the FALCON Method at this point.

Step 5: Enter the human. This step involves some qualitative judgment, but it is far from a Buffett-like deep analysis since not too many of us can carry that out at such a level and with that kind of confidence. As this is the most labor-intensive part of the process, I only spend time on this with the stocks that look promising candidates for my portfolio. As you could read above, I’m more than satisfied with the qualitative aspects of the company and its latest deal announcement.

My analysis convinced me to buy additional shares in AbbVie, and this is exactly what I did on June 26, at a price of $66.8. This is by no means a recommendation to buy the stock; you should always do your due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.