Time To Add Marten Transport To Your Watchlist For Purchase

The company's lack of a longer dividend record and its low yield may mean the stock is not attractive to all investors.

I periodically create stock screens to try to identify companies meeting Ben Graham’s characteristics of suitable investments for the defensive investor as outlined in his classic, The Intelligent Investor. A recent iteration of this screen turned up Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) as a potential candidate.

MRTN is a trucking company based in Mondovi, Wisconsin. It was founded in 1946 by Roger R. Marten, and his son, Randolph Marten, is currently CEO and board chairmen, having worked at the company since 1974. The company started as a traditional long-haul trucker, but today provides long-haul and dedicated trucking services, primarily of food products and other temperature-sensitive (refrigerated) products. The company also brokers truck loads and provides inter modal (truck and rail) services. According to MRTN’s 10-K, in 2018, 58% of revenues were from temperature-sensitive product loads and 42% from dry freight. Walmart (WMT) and Coca-Cola (KO) are identified as its two largest customers, with Walmart providing 15% of 2018 revenue and Coke providing an additional 13%. Eight of MRTN’s ten largest customers have been clients for the last ten years.

As of December 31, 2018, MRTN operated a fleet of 2755 tractors (semis) and 5347 trailers (3747 refrigerated and 1600 dry vans). Most of the refrigerated trailers are equipped with Thermo-King refrigeration units, and the refrigeration units are equipped with auxiliary power supply to minimize fuel costs. One of the unique attributes of MRTN is that it turns over its fleet very quickly, replacing company-owned tractors on average 3.7 years after purchase and replacing trailers within 5.5 years of purchase on average. This results in heavy annual capital expenditures, but MRTN consistently generates sufficient cash flow to meet these needs without debt financing. 2019 capital expenditures are expected to be $125 million.

MRTN’s balance sheet and income statements are about a clear and straightforward as you will ever find. Revenues are driven by miles driven and loads delivered. Operating expenses are concentrated in driver wages and benefits, diesel fuel, purchased transportation (rail and operators not driving company-owned vehicles), and depreciation of the truck and trailers. Fuel price changes are mitigated by fuel surcharges. Most of MRTN’s clients operate on annually adjusted contracts. The balance sheet is equally simple, with the truck and trailer fleet and company-owned terminals comprising almost 80% of total assets. Cash and receivables make up most of the remaining 20%. The only liabilities are for trade payables and accruals, and a deferred tax liability. MRTN has no debt, but does maintain an undrawn $30 million bank facility (about half used for letters of credit backing insurance programs). Per the most recent proxy statement, Randolph Marten owns 21.7% of MRTN’s shares and Christine K. Marten owns another 6.4%. BlackRock and Dimensional Fund Advisors own 9.7% and 8.4%, respectively.

So, MRTN operates a simple, straightforward, easy-to-understand business with a clean balance sheet, but does it meet Graham’s criteria as an acceptable investment for the defensive investor?

Graham outlined several criteria that are useful in making this evaluation. First, he sought out companies of “adequate size”. This seemingly simple parameter is actually one of the most challenging in today’s environment. In The Intelligent Investor, Graham set this level at $100 million in annual revenues. The problem is that the most recent issue of The Intelligent Investor was written in 1972, so we need to adjust that threshold to put it in 2019 dollars. Using the Calculator.net inflation calculator, $100 million of 1972 revenues is equal to about $621 million in today’s dollars. I typically use a threshold of $650 million, but others have argued that the threshold should be closer to $2 billion, effectively eliminating all small-cap stocks. MRTN had revenues of $800 million for the trailing twelve months ended 3/31/2019, so I am willing to say that MRTN meets the first Graham criteria, while recognizing that others may disagree.

Next, Graham sought companies of “sufficiently strong financial condition” and suggested a current ratio in excess of 2.0x and long-term debt less than working capital as indicators of this condition. MRTN’s current ratio at 3/31/19 was 2.43x, with current assets of $193 million and current liabilities of $80 million, resulting in working capital of $113 million with no long-term debt. Therefore, MRTN exhibits the characteristics of “sufficiently strong financial condition” required.

Graham also sought companies with earnings stability, requiring that they have no losses in the past ten years. MRTN has been profitable in each of the past ten years.

He sought companies that have paid dividends for at least the past twenty years. MRTN has paid a very modest cash dividend each year since 2010, so this is its tenth consecutive year. Graham allowed for this shorter track record for “enterprising” investors, but MRTN would not have made the dividend cut for defensive investors. Similarly, the current yield of 0.7% may not be sufficient for those seeking income-producing investments.

Earnings growth was the next criteria used by Graham. He used three-year average EPS to smooth out unusual swings and sought ten-year growth of 1.33x, using the three-year average EPS. MRTN earned $0.46, $0.55, and $0.49 in 2007, 2008, and 2009 respectively, for a three-year average of $0.50. In 2017, the company earned $1.65, followed by $1.00 in 2018 and $1.07 for the trailing twelve months ended 3/31/19, or a three-year average of $1.24, representing a ten-year growth of 2.49x. (For those preferring to use only the year-end figures, the current three-year average is $1.09, which is still more than 1.33x.) Therefore, MRTN would meet Graham’s earnings growth requirement.

Graham was known as a value investor, so it is unsurprising that his final criteria related to valuation. He sought stocks trading at a P/E (using the current three-year average EPS) of less than 15x and at a P/BV of less than 1.5x. For those missing either of these parameters, he would accept those where the product of these two ratios was less than 22.5.

MRTN closed on 6/27/19 at $17.69/share. Using the current three-year average EPS of $1.24, the company’s current P/E is 14.25x, which meets Graham’s criteria, but its P/BV is 1.63x, slightly above the maximum permitted. The product of the two ratios is 23.24, also slightly above Graham’s maximum of 22.5. A very modest change in price, however, will bring this product under the cap. At $17.40/share, the P/E ratio would be 14.01x and the P/BV 1.6x, with a resulting product of 22.48x. Therefore, we can seek to purchase MRTN shares at $17.40 or less and meet all of the criteria Graham outlined for an acceptable investment for a defensive investor, except for the dividend history.

If you are comfortable with the ten-year dividend history and $800 million in annual revenues meets your personal definition of adequate size of the enterprise, you may wish to add MRTN to your watchlist for purchase on a pullback in price.

Thanks for reading. I welcome your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.