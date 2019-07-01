Week 27 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections are JPMorgan Chase and The Goldman Sachs Group with high net inflows to the financial sector among other signals.

The positive Friday anomaly continues now through 2019 with 60% of all S&P 500 gains occurring on the last trading day of the week.

The streak continues now with 92 out of 111 trading weeks (82.88%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

The Momentum Gauge indicators have moved highly positive to levels last seen in April with Positive at 66 and Negative at 12.

The Piotroski-Graham value, Weekly Bounce / Lag, CFO Insider trading update and a new annual 2019 Russell 2000 Anomaly selection will also be released this week.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 108 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5 day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 92 out of 111 weeks (82.88%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All time total return is now +78.87%

Risk Range Graph Skews Highly Positive

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +208.23% (Best case)

Equal Weighted Fixed Holding Period With No Reaction to News/Events: -3.81% (Worst case) Reality for individual traders is somewhere between the green (best case) and blue (worst case) lines. So the evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). The best results are now coming from longer term holding periods beyond one week. This is a statistically significant result now spanning more than 100 weeks of testing.

As I always tell traders, don't fixate on holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and hold as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions are increasingly positive and may continue to improve in the coming weeks barring any macro-economic surprises from growing uncertainty in the Middle East, China trade talks, and the Federal reserve policy changes. Prior picks that are showing increased momentum conditions are: TechTarget (TTGT) +50.50%, Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +27.37%, Veritone (VERI) +27.63%, YETI Holdings (YETI) +21.28%, eHealth Inc. (EHTH) +43.31%, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) +9.21%, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) +17.40%, Baozun (BZUN) +19.88%, Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) +32.65%, Cryoport (CYRX) +34.71%, Conformis (CFMS) +63.91%, Chimerix (CMRX) +43.52%, uniQure (QURE) +30.29%, NovaGold Resources (NG) +46.65%, SSR Mining (SSRM) +17.24%, and Harrow Health (HROW) +50.26%

Market Conditions into Week 27

Starting in week 18, the Momentum Gauge chart had the first negative cross in 31 weeks with negative momentum line above the positive momentum line. Since the May 1st negative cross the S&P 500 declined -6.58% through the month of May. This past week the Momentum Gauge moved higher positive and is showing strong momentum conditions for growth into next week. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Currently, momentum gauge sentiment and money flow indicators have turned positive once again.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Stock Market Friday anomaly YTD 2019

The unusual strength of Friday gains is up to 60% of all S&P 500 gains through the first half of the year. It may start to give way to the more "normal" anomaly of the Pre-FOMC announcement drift. As late as the early part of June, Fridays accounted for nearly 70% of all the gains in the S&P 500.

The pre-FOMC announcement drift is well documented and defined in financial studies in the following terms:

We document large average excess returns on U.S. equities in anticipation of monetary policy decisions made at scheduled meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the past few decades. These pre-FOMC returns have increased over time and account for sizable fractions of total annual realized stock returns. -- NY Federal Reserve Bank, 2013

There are two conditions that increasingly reflect today's market with the condition of a low yield curve and high implied market volatility. According to studies, these conditions contribute to a higher Pre-FOMC drift (Tuesday gains). So our unusually high Friday anomaly may move back toward the more expected Tuesday gains. It also may just be a matter of the law of averages that given enough time each day of the week will see similar S&P 500 gains.

Pre-FOMC returns are higher in periods when the slope of the Treasury yield curve is low, implied equity market volatility is high, and when past pre-FOMC returns have been high. We discuss challenges explaining these returns with standard asset pricing theory. (Lucca, D. O. & Moench, E. The Pre-FOMC Announcement Drift. September 2011 Number 512Revised August 2013. JEL classification: G10, G12, G15)

The Week 27 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 27 stocks consist of one services stock, one basic materials stock and two healthcare sector stocks. These stocks were released early for Members on Friday to take advantage of the positive Friday anomaly and these selections have already gained over 2% with more upside expected next week:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) - Healthcare / Biotechnology PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) - Services / Business Services

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 12.00

(Source: FinViz)

Jun-28-19 06:30AM La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) for the Treatment of Refractory Hypotension in Adults with Septic or Other Distributive Shock GlobeNewswire Jun-11-19 11:55AM Implied Volatility Surging for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Stock Options Zacks Jun-07-19 02:02PM Here's Why La Jolla Pharmaceutical Has More Than Doubled Over the Last 2 Days Motley Fool May-22-19 01:49PM How La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility Simply Wall St.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

PaySign, Inc. - Services / Business Services Price Target: 16.00 (Source: FinViz)

Jun-27-19 08:31AM PaySign, Inc. Names Matt Lanford Chief Product Officer Business Wire Jun-24-19 08:41AM With EPS Growth And More, PaySign (PAYS) Is Interesting Simply Wall St. Jun-17-19 01:29PM PaySign Falls Sharply Following BTIG Downgrade on ValuationTheStreet.com

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 27

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

The top two stocks for next week based on the same published breakout parameters are also previous selections:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPM is in a strong positive breakout mode with high net inflows to the financial sector and a price move above the negative trendline from May. A retest to the 117/share levels is a high likelihood based on key signals matching the April breakout conditions.

The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

GS is also in strong positive breakout conditions with higher net inflows to the financial sector. Technical breakout conditions across key indicators closely match similar action in April. A move above 210/share has increased probability here and the positive momentum could sustain beyond the resistance levels on the chart.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.