Corning's Essential Technology Offers Great Value

Capital Allocation Framework initiative has left the company with favorable yield and a strong position for future growth.

Thesis

Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) is a unique player that is ready to dominate the specialty glass and materials industry. With decades of industry-leading technology, I believe the company will generate high cash flows with the emergence of new 5G technology. The company is still undervalued after its Q1 2019 slide.

Recent Developments

In the past few years, some events have driven Corning’s price below its value, while other events have slowly built its strength as a company.

On June 14, 2019, Corning announced its new Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework. The 2015-2019 framework successfully hit all of its targets, and this new framework should be the same way. Outlook remains strong as Corning continues to increase shareholder returns, including a generous 10% annual increase in dividends.

In Q1 2019, Corning reported EPS of $0.40 that were in line with expectations, It also reported sales of $2.9 billion that ended up beating expectations. However, the company’s stock price fell 9.5% and has since slid nearly 15%, likely due to a fall from Q4 2014 earnings and lower revised outlooks of growth.

In 2018, Corning acquired the Communication Markets Division (“CMD”) segment of the 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) for $841 million cash. The acquisition shows Corning’s commitment to expanding its Optical Communications segment and taking over the market.

Corning is a solid stock to hold amidst the current trade war crisis. Tariffs are expected to have minimum to unnoticeable impact on Corning.

These developments have left Corning’s stock cheap, but ready to shoot up.

The Leader in Global Glass Technology

Corning is a critical supplier to many high-profile customers such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) that rely on Corning’s technology in their own products. Their demand drives Corning’s high margins and earnings, which flow to shareholders.

Corning’s advantage is demonstrated by its over 11,600 unexpired patents in various countries, including 4,400 in the United States. An additional 10,300 are in the process of application, with a strong pipeline for the future.

Here are some other metrics that demonstrate Corning’s competitive advantage:

Corning is the largest worldwide producer of glass substrates for high performance displays with 48% of market share (display glass market)

Largest global producer of fiber optic cables with 16.3% market share

Produces glass for over 6 billion smartphones, tablets and wearables around the world, for companies like Apple, Samsung, LG (OTC:LGEAF), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Huawei, and more.

No other company has the capability to create high-quality materials that Corning does. Because of this advantage, the company can capture enormous recurring revenue that will only increase.

Corning is Positioned to Erupt in Industry Tailwinds

In the last four years, Corning has invested significantly more into its profitable business operations. By consolidating its focus into specific areas, Corning is poised to be a dominant manufacturer in the 5G era.

The Optical Communications segment will be crucial to the development of 5G. Faster connections require thinner, more efficient cables to replace old copper ones. Corning is expected to surpass $5 billion in sales by 2020 and is currently growing faster than the overall market.

In March, Corning revealed the EDGE 8 solution for data centers, becoming the first provider for 400G technology. This four-fold increase is necessary for innovations in artificial intelligence and connectivity in the internet of things (IoT).

Corning also has potential to grow enormously in the consumer electronics glass market. Glass back penetration on phones is expected to hit 60% by 2020. All-glass phones are becoming popular due to improved reception, charging, and customization. More glass means more revenue for Corning.

The market for large-size TVs, defined as TVs 60” and larger, is projected to grow at more than 20 percent for the next several years. Corning revealed its Gen 10.5 LCD, along with a new manufacturing facility, enabling the company to support the growing worldwide demand. Demand is expected to increase by 360% between 2018-2021, and Corning will be ready to scoop up profits.

Valuation

Corning’s valuation shows a favorable upside from strong continued earnings.

Publicly Traded Comparables

This list includes competitors listed in Corning’s annual reports as well as my own research. This comp gives trading multiples that can be used in DCF.

Free Cash Flow Projections

DCF Analysis

Revenue assumptions were projected using conservative management outlook, and many expenses were assumed based on previous years.

I discounted free cash flows using a calculated WACC of 7.0, and I used the industry median 11.7x EBITDA multiple to reach terminal value. This gives Corning an implied valuation between $38.3 and $49.1, which are consistent with analysts’ targets.

The company’s stock has yet to recover from its slide in April. There is plenty of buzz and hype around tech companies that are on the verge of breaking into the next big thing – self-driving cars, 5G, etc. These companies see incredibly high multiples.

But the market still doesn’t see Corning as one of these tech companies, although it truly is one. Sure, it is a manufacturer of glass products, which is an industrial product. However, Corning’s materials are highly complex, unique, and innovative. It holds thousands of IP protections. Corning will end up profiting just as much as other tech companies in the new age of 5G.

Conclusion

Corning is a fundamentally solid company with a healthy balance sheet and demonstrated earnings strength. These qualities are in line with the company’s durable competitive advantage as a leader in the glass and optics manufacturing industries.

As neighboring technological innovations rely increasingly on Corning’s capabilities, the company is poised to take over as a key player in 5G and IoT. On the other hand, consumer electronics with more and more glass allow Corning to capture greater profits as the lead producer of quality, durable glass.

The market has not seemed to realize that this glass company is a crucial component of futuristic innovation.

