SPY: Spiders Are Crawling Up The Chart But Strength Should Be Limited

Spiders closed June at $293.00, up 17.2% year to date and in bull market territory 25.3% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76. The ETF is just 1.1% below its all-time intraday high of $296.31 set on June 20. The June 28 close was input into my proprietary analytics and the analysis resulted in new weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual levels. The annual pivot at $285.86 was set based upon the Dec. 31 close of $249.92.

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above a “golden cross” since April 1. A “golden cross” is confirmed when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead.

This signal tracked the ETF to its all-time intraday high of $296.31 set on June 20. The horizontal lines are the monthly and annual value levels at $287.60 and $285.86, respectively, and the semiannual risky level at $294.72.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified at $288.40 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $244.04. Note how the “reversion to the mean” held at the low during the week of Dec. 28 when the average was $234.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 68.06 up from 60.47 on June 21.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to the monthly and annual value levels at $287.60 and $285.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the semiannual and quarterly risky levels at $294.72 and $305.22, respectively.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original annual level remains in play. The weekly level changes each week. The monthly level was changed at the end of each month, the latest on June 28. The quarterly level was changed at the end of June. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

