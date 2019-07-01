Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles

Short-term headwinds and trade uncertainty are major overhangs on the stock, but we think the stock is well-positioned to weather the cycle.

The US steel market is still in flux, suffering from oversupply, and awaiting numerous trade cases decisions regarding dumped and subsidized steel and the effects of tariffs.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) held its Investor Day recently. Management reiterated its commitment to a business model that allows the company to outperform its competitors over the course of an industry cycle. The investment and dividend policy is cast in a similar mold.

There was much talk of continued efforts to prevent the US steel market from suffering from unfair dumped or subsidized steel and optimism that victories were being won. We see NUE as continuing to make profitable growth across the end-user markets it serves, particularly in automotive applications, but profits may seem underwhelming compared to the stock market in general, as the steel industry is still suffering from oversupply and may take a while to recover.

We expect NUE to outperform the industry as a whole, with the 40% dividend payout and buyback program a major plus. Despite cyclical headwinds and the weak second-quarter guide, we think the stock is worth a look for patient, long-term investors.

Breaking the Wheel

The fiscal year 2018 was a record-breaking one for Nucor, with profits commensurate with the company's industry-leading position and a return of $1.35 billion of those profits back to shareholders ($5.9 billion returned since 2009).

Despite 2019 being described as more volatile - due to steel prices falling - demand has remained strong and margins are holding up fairly well. Evidence for 2019 shaping up to be a good year came in the form of first-quarter unadjusted earnings of US$ 1.63 per share, which beat the US$ 1.55 reported for the same quarter a year ago.

Steel businesses may be faulted for being cyclical, but NUE’s business model is designed with that fact in mind. It has a low and highly variable cost structure, meaning as production falls costs fall, and the company aspires to be a cost leader in the industry.

It is also diversified, with revenue contribution spread out across end-products and geographies, and takes a long-term approach in relationships both within the company and with its suppliers and customers.

Recent acquisitions have strengthened NUE’s presence in the Midwest, particularly for pipeline applications that require rolled steel. Steel conduits and hollow structural sections steel tubing are now big markets following the purchase of a couple of businesses.

Timing short-term market or economic cycles has been abandoned as folly. Investing at the peak of a cycle - when price and demand growth looks great and capacity is tight - and then watching the market sour just as the new projects and capacity are coming on-line is a disaster. NUE avoids this by basing investment decisions on margin and volume assumptions averaged over the entire cycle. In addition, investment plans are never influenced by what the industry in general is doing. Projects are given the green light if they are judged to produce sustainable differentiation and competitive advantages relative to competitors that exceed the cost of capital, again averaged through the cycle, with little attention given to competitors' plans.

The same approach to the cycle carries over to the dividend and share repurchase policy. Standard annual dividends are around US$ 1.60 per share, which is well-supported across the cycle, but the company aims to return about 40% of earnings to shareholder while maintaining an investment grade rating (which keeps borrowing costs down).

If the dividend does not cut it, then supplemental dividends or repurchases are paid or made. If the company is under-leveraged, it will return a little more to investors; if it is over-leveraged, it will return a little less. When choosing between supplemental dividends and repurchases and how much to pay, an internal intrinsic value model (validated, we are told, by investment banks which have a relationship with the company), debt-to-capital projection range, and financial forecast are all considered together with necessary investment for growth. It is worth mentioning that over a roughly ten-year period, NUE has returned US$ 5.9 billion to shareholders.

We like NUE’s approach. The company acknowledges the cyclicality of the industry it operates in, and instead of responding to its turns and scrambling to adapt to its motion, the business model looks further down the road. As a result, earnings are holding up through a choppy year to date relative to the industry, dividends are sustainable, and investment is proactive, not reactive.

A Bumpy Road Ahead

After a strong first quarter, management guidance for the second was disappointing. Per share, earnings are expected to be somewhere around $1.23, lower than the first quarter of 2019 and lower than for the same period last year ($2.13). NUE has outperformed its industry for the year to date. Its share price has declined by about 16% compared to the roughly 31% decline seen in the industry as a whole, again a testament to its superior business model relative to its competitors. Iron ore and steel scrap, products which are raw materials for the company, are historically priced volatile, and like others, NUE will have to try to pass on price increases to customers if it can, but lower prices are a boon.

NUE has a public affairs team (PAT) that is active in addressing the issue of dumped and subsidized steel. The U.S steel industry has seen a decline in production lasting for some 45 years, which is, to a large degree, a consequence of imported steel sold below its cost of production or the cost it would sell for in its country of origin (dumped), or where the exporter has received either indirect or direct financial assistance from its government (subsidized). Management is motivated to “fight trade cheaters and state-supported steel capacity” so that the industry can “thrive in a system of fair and real-based trade.”

Trade cases are brought about by filing petitions with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) or the US International Trade Commission (ITC), and testimony provided by the PAT if required. Successful cases result in duties being established against the transgressor and their host country, if they are found to be dumping or dealing in subsidized steel unfairly for five years, with a review at the end.

The PAT has been involved in “dozens and dozens” of cases with a “high degree of success,” and are pleased to contribute to establishing a level playing field that will allow prices to return to fair market levels that are determined by supply and demand. According to management, the result is not a shortage of steel in the US, just a shortage of dumped product.

It was, however, mentioned that some actors are transhipping steel under different national flags to avoid duties and attention, and this is harder to combat.

The PAT reported satisfaction with Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act brought about by the current US administration, and the 25% tariff on all imported steels in addition to any trade case duties that may be in place. They feel the target to reduce imports by 37% and bring capacity utilization in the US steel industry above 80% at a minimum is achievable. A degree of protectionism is necessary when the game is rigged, and they like the USMCA agreement for that reason, noting that NAFTA was a good policy but in need of updating.

What was said sounds positive, but some nations have been granted concessions from the tariffs, and others are potentially able to negotiate relief. Chinese steel demand is softening domestically, and the worry is that production ramp-ups there may depress global market prices, even if product entry to the US is thwarted. The US steel industry is still not healthy despite all these efforts.

Rolling on with Investment

NUE remains committed to $3.5 billion in capital expenditures. The company is mainly targeting value-additive production within the sheet steel market and expanding capacity for automotive applications. Six projects, worth some US$ 1 billion of investment, are expected to come on-line in this year. In fact, a new mill for cold rolling steel has already opened.

A galvanizing line will be added to another mill in 2021, giving the company an edge in advanced high strength steels that are important for car makers, and a new plate steel mill and flat-rolled sheet mill are being readied for construction.

NUE is targeting 3 million tons of sales of auto-related products, up to a million from where it is today by 2022.

Valuation

At current levels, we think $60 would be a fair price target for NUE given the company has seen its stock trade at around 6x EV/EBITDA (vs. 4.7x currently), and consensus EBITDA for the fiscal year 2019 is about US$ 3.05 billion. The stock is trading below its historical multiple, and we feel that with the sensible and meaningful ongoing and planned investments, sentiment will improve and we will see some mean reversion in the multiple on a forward-looking basis.

Conclusion

We like NUE in comparison to its sector, and believe the stock will continue to outperform. It has a diverse, variable-cost business and a level-headed approach to capital return to shareholders and investment that is designed to cope with the ups and downs of the cyclical business. Management is looking to invest in areas where they can capture value or in markets that are growing.

We see some upside for the stock relative to the industry as a whole, potentially as a consequence of steel investors rotating into a consistent outperformer despite the challenging industry dynamics. Currently, the share price is down to around US$ 54.20, but we think this stock is one to be held long term, in line with management's through cycle view, as there is re-rating potential from here.

We do acknowledge the short-term headwinds, however. There is an ongoing trade war whose outcomes will affect NUE’s fortunes, and what an investor wants to see are import volumes either dropping in the long term or dumped or subsidized steel being brought to heel. In addition, second-quarter earnings are likely to disappoint (management has indicated as much in its guidance), and the share price may well take a hit after their formal release. Over the long term, however, we believe Nucor is set to outperform.

