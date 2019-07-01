Grain Markets To Trade Mixed For The Week; Strong Buying Of Soybeans Expected After Acreage Report

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect strong buying of soybeans as the USDA report showed low acreage compared to last year and a slow planting/development progress. Corn should see downside risk applied after shocking growth in acreage from last year. Wheat could trade within a range with crop quality and supply offsetting the disappointing acreage report.

USDA acreage report reveals corn planted acreage increased 3 percent from 2018, soybean acreage decreased 10 percent, and wheat acreage also decreased 5 percent from 2018

On Friday, the USDA released its acreage report. Corn planted area for all purposes in 2019 is estimated at 91.7 million acres, up 3 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acres are up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 83.6 million acres, is up 2 percent from last year.

Soybean planted area for 2019 is estimated at 80.0 million acres, down 10 percent from last year. This represents the lowest soybean planted acreage in the United States since 2013. Compared with last year, planted acreage is down in all 29 estimating States.

All wheat planted area for 2019 is estimated at 45.6 million acres, down 5 percent from 2018. This represents the lowest all wheat planted area on record since records began in 1919. The 2019 winter wheat planted area, at 31.8 million acres, is down 2 percent from last year but up 1 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 22.7 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 5.54 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.55 million acres are White Winter. Area planted to other spring wheat for 2019 is estimated at 12.4 million acres, down 6 percent from 2018. Of this total, about 12.0 million acres are Hard Red Spring wheat.

Corn's shockingly positive report led to strong selling, while soybean's negative report led to buying of the crop

The U.S. September corn futures finished Friday's trading session down 4.21% to $4.2625, with the U.S. August soybean futures higher 0.86% to $8.9962 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 3.66% to $5.2600. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 2.72% ($0.46) to $16.44, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 1.29% ($0.20) to $15.73 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished lower 3.21% ($0.19) to $5.73. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 19.4 cents to $5.260, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 16.4 cents to $4.514, resulting in a bearish 75-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.026 to $5.542. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Typical summer pattern continues this week as warm to hot and humid weather encompass the central and eastern U.S.; Heat wave shifts southeast; Increased storm chances across the northern states/northern belt

Over the next 7 days, the large scale pattern aloft will be highlighted by an anomalously strong upper level ridge over Alaska and the Gulf of Alaska region, and an upper low tracking across the central-eastern Canada. The low that will track across Canada will result in the flattening of the jet stream flow. This means that the strong upper level ridge/heat dome that helped to produce widespread 90s and some 100s across the Plains last week will weaken across the central U.S. and shift southeast. This means that the jet stream will be allowed to shift further to the south resulting in a more active (stormy) weather pattern (higher thunderstorm probabilities) across the northern states in a more progressive and low amplitude flow environment. In addition, this will result in a reprieve from the heat with temperatures returning closer to seasonable levels across the Plains/Upper Midwest. Warm and humid conditions will still be maintained across these regions, however. With strong upper ridging shifting further to the southeast, the heat will focus on areas east of the Mississippi River from Chicago (first half of the week) to the East Coast and Southeast U.S. (all of the week ahead). Hot and humid conditions with high temperatures topping 90F degrees will occur from Chicago (early in the week) to the Mid-Atlantic (Philadelphia/Washington DC) and the Southeast U.S. (each day of the week). Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-7 day (June 30-July 7) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

So overall we will see a typical summertime weather pattern over the next 7 days with warm to hot and humid conditions across the central and eastern U.S. From a precipitation standpoint, the northern U.S. and the northern corn/soybean belt will see an increase in a wet pattern or at least chances for storms over the next 7 days as several mid-level impulses associated with the jet stream is steered over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This includes the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. The southern half of the belt looks to stay largely drier than normal due to a greater influence of the upper level ridge. Figure 6 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Figure 7 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal-to-drier than normal pattern over much of the country and a wetter-than-normal pattern over the northern U.S/northern grain belt in the 1-7 day time frame (June 30-July 7).

Final Trading Thoughts

Soybeans have great upside potential after the USDA revealed that acreage for the crop was down 10% from 2018 combined with slow planting/crop progress. Corn surprised many with an unexpected growth in acreage planted up 3% and harvested 2% from 2018. Wheat acreage at 45.6 million was down 5% from 2018, the lowest on record. The result for corn indicates downside potential for the crop. The wheat crop could trade in a range with great crop quality and ample old crop supply offsetting the record low acreage. Overall, investors should look for grains to trade mixed with strong upside movement for soybeans while corn and possibly wheat trade downwards.

