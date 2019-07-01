Papa John's: More Bad News Makes The Share Price Interesting Again

The recent selloff may be another great entry point for those who believe in the turnaround. I am uncertain and remain on sidelines.

Starboard has initiated a lot of positive changes, but it remains to be seen if the company can gain traction with consumers again.

The stock hit $53 prior to the Q1 report and has now drifted back down into the mid-$40s following some bearish news, including the company's replacement of its auditor.

Thesis

Papa John's (PZZA) was a tempting turnaround bet in the low-$40s prior to the involvement of NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal in March. The stock quickly shot beyond $50, thanks to the Shaq announcement and other strategic announcements following a sizable investment by activist hedge fund Starboard.

Though Q1 results beat expectations, a lot of the optimism was already baked into the stock price. With the recent removal of its auditor, it is unclear if the company has accounting issues that may become a problem.

It also remains to be seen if the company can repair its reputation and also convince consumers to buy Papa John's based on its Better Ingredients Better Pizza sales pitch. Though the company beat expectations in Q1, revenue continued to contract and prospects of a successful turnaround remain uncertain.

Recent Weakness

After eclipsing $50 in early June, the stock has gotten hammered in recent weeks due to company announcements. Papa John's removed its auditor of 17 years, KPMG, after the auditor found some issues with internal controls in financial reporting. It remains to be seen how serious of an issue this is. If the company is auditor shopping, there could be more issues that surface in the future related to financial reporting.

Secondly, Papa John's reported this month that it was boosting marketing and financial relief for franchisees. The company had warned about higher franchisee relief costs on the Q1 call and will continue to spend money to help ward off restaurant closures. It will spend $80 million through the end of 2020 on franchisee relief. It remains to be seen if this will be enough funding for franchisees. It also remains to be seen if the program will be extended beyond 2021.

Strengths

The above issues aside, Papa John's, I believe, does still have positive momentum, thanks to management changes. Activist hedge fund Starboard has invested heavily in the company this year, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was brought on this year as both an investor and spokesperson to help improve Papa John's image in the black community.

The company went into a tailspin last year following racially insensitive comments by founder and former chairman/CEO John Schnatter. It was the blowback from these comments that propelled negative sales growth and sent shares tumbling. At $44, the stock is ~50% off its all-time high.

2019 A Strong Improvement, But Still Negative Growth

In 2018, North American comparable sales were down more than 7% and International comps were down nearly 2%. For 2019, Papa John's has maintained the guidance it issued at the beginning of the year. The company expects North American revenue to shrink by 1-5%. International comp sales are expected to be flat or grow up to 3%.

The Chipotle Turnaround Comparison

Having watched Chipotle's (CMG) recovery from its food safety crisis issues, the smallest signs of comparable improvement in that case sent the stock price soaring. Chipotle's circumstances were different. The company was able to raise prices to combat flat or declining traffic comps. Papa John's already struggles with a value perception, as it charges more for its food because it claims to use higher-quality ingredients. But if Papa John's can come up with enough incentives to bring people back, that should reflect positively on comps at some point. If this happens, I believe the stock will pop.

That said, the stock price is now down 15% from its recent post-Starboard highs. If the auditor issue is a non-issue and the comps surprise to the upside, I think this could prove to be another great re-entry point for investors. However, I am uncertain that things will improve in the short term. I am also uncertain about the circumstances surrounding the auditor change.

Conclusions

Turning around Papa John's brand perception and re-accelerating revenue growth was a big enough challenge for the company. Uncertainty about the company's accounting issues with the recent auditor change gives investors another reason to pause. If the company continues to improve performance and the auditor issue is effectively a non-issue, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock price take off following a strong quarter. That said, I remain on the sidelines for now in light of the recent auditor change and uncertainty about the company's turnaround prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.