5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (July 2019)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 35% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

The markets have been somewhat choppy and volatile during May-June, to say the least, even though the broad indexes stand exactly at a level where they were at the end of April.

Back in May, the markets were blindsided due to the sudden escalation in trade disputes with China and the realization that a trade deal with China was far from a done deal. Even though the trade-issue is far from resolved and for sure, there are other concerns like slowing GDP growth and geopolitical issues, but markets have recovered strongly on the hopes of multiple rate-cuts by the Feds. It appears that the markets have come to believe in a Goldilocks situation, where either the things will keep going well or if they do not, the Feds would save the day for us.

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and maybe trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right. In addition, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 2%. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 350 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 10% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of 126 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=$10 Billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20 or trailing P/E <=25

Distance from 52-week high < -10%

By applying the above criteria, we got 126 companies. The number is still too large to meaningfully present here, so we will narrow down the list further.

Narrowing Down the List

As a first step, we will eliminate stocks that are not part of the CCC-list (List of Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers created by David Fish and now maintained by Justin Law). The CCC- list currently has 884 stocks in all the above 3 categories, which includes 137 Champions with more than 25 years of dividend increases, 232 Contenders with more than 10 but less than 25 years of dividend increases and 515 Challengers with more than 5 but less than 10 years of dividend increases. This leaves us 71 companies on our list.

We also import the various data-elements from the CCC-list and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend Growth History (Number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout Ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). For REIT sector, we will use the FFO (funds from operations) instead of EPS.

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). For REIT sector, we will use the FFO (funds from operations) instead of EPS. Past five and ten years Dividend Growth: Even though it is the dividend growth rate from the past, but this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it is the dividend growth rate from the past, but this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS Growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data-point that is available in the CCC-list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data-point that is available in the CCC-list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/Equity Ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the Debt/Asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the Debt/Asset ratio (covered next). Debt/Asset Ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's Credit Rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. Distance from 52-Week High: We want to select companies that are good companies but also trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with the list of 71 companies with weights assigned to each of the 10 criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the total weight.

Table 1A:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52-Wk High No of yrs Div. Grth Yield (CCC) 5-YR DGR 10-YR DGR Payout Ratio PEG TTM 5-YR GRTH 5-YR EST GRTH Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Number S&P Credit Rating BAC 267.4 28.12 31.8 -11.57% 5 2.26 68.29 -15.41 22.30 0.48 23.6 20.69 0 0.1 70.55 A- MS 73.3 43.58 51.05 -14.63% 5 2.95 40.63 0.18 25.10 0.76 28.6 11.15 5.79 0.22 43.58 A+ PH 21.9 171.04 190.58 -10.25% 63 2.31 10.56 12.32 31.34 1.42 11.2 9.56 0.88 0.34 12.87 A CFG 15.9 34.79 41.93 -17.03% 6 3.93 22.40 0.00 35.56 0.72 20.7 12.61 0.57 0.09 26.33 BBB+ NTAP 14.8 61.46 87.92 -30.10% 7 3.24 31.95 0.00 49.74 1.09 20.7 14.11 1.39 0.21 35.19 BBB+ AMTD 27.7 49.99 60.75 -17.71% 9 2.41 18.98 0.00 33.80 1.08 15.1 12.94 0.42 0.09 21.39 A CMA 10.8 70.05 99.43 -29.55% 10 3.89 22.76 -3.47 34.94 2.24 20.1 4 0.41 0.09 26.65 BBB+ BA 209.2 371.84 440.62 -15.61% 8 2.41 28.66 15.64 47.03 1.04 24.5 18.75 n/a 0.12 31.07 A WBA 48.0 52.45 85.69 -38.79% 43 3.57 7.32 15.01 35.20 1.93 13 5.12 0.73 0.26 10.89 BBB RF 14.8 14.63 19.93 -26.59% 6 4.05 38.66 -10.48 41.48 1.14 11.9 9 0.41 0.11 42.71 BBB+ BBY 18.0 67.54 82.6 -18.23% 16 3.19 21.49 13.01 37.45 1.36 21.5 8.67 0.42 0.11 24.68 BBB STI 27.7 62.33 74.71 -16.57% 8 3.33 38.75 -4.49 35.65 1.19 18.5 8.97 0.76 0.09 42.09 BBB+ LNC 12.7 62.93 70.58 -10.84% 9 2.49 22.42 -2.27 21.05 0.80 10.3 10.64 0.36 0.02 24.91 A- GWW 15.2 274.02 369.15 -25.77% 48 2.20 8.35 13.21 40.82 1.80 4.3 10.3 1.12 0.37 10.55 A+ KR 17.9 22.24 32.56 -31.70% 13 2.46 11.50 11.88 15.14 0.99 21 6.23 1.93 0.46 13.96 BBB ET 37.8 14.42 18.97 -23.99% 13 8.88 13.35 9.61 101.67 0.77 55.9 14.8 2.25 0.52 22.23 BBB- TIF 11.4 93.62 139.5 -32.89% 16 2.47 9.73 12.62 48.03 2.17 26.8 8.96 0.32 0.16 12.20 BBB+ RCL 24.1 114.84 132.14 -13.09% 8 2.30 32.59 15.34 32.00 1.10 31.9 12.7 0.88 0.36 34.89 BBB- MMM 99.9 173.35 219.5 -21.03% 61 3.61 16.45 10.52 61.47 4.10 6.4 4.16 1.69 0.42 20.06 AA- LYB 32.0 86.46 115.95 -25.43% 8 5.39 14.87 0.00 36.07 1.01 12.3 6.66 0.98 0.33 20.26 BBB+ STT 20.7 55.52 98.19 -43.46% 8 3.40 11.78 6.59 31.92 3.35 7.4 2.8 0.63 0.06 15.18 A VLO 34.2 81.91 121.21 -32.42% 9 5.11 30.89 19.90 55.38 1.16 7.9 9.35 0.47 0.18 36.01 BBB MPC 34.9 52.66 86.39 -39.04% 9 4.61 19.03 0.00 40.61 2.24 9.7 3.93 0.83 0.3 23.64 BBB BK 41.6 43.41 57.37 -24.33% 8 2.62 12.39 0.80 29.71 1.20 17.8 9.43 0.84 0.09 15.01 A GD 51.3 177.43 207.16 -14.35% 28 2.54 10.63 10.48 36.62 1.72 9.8 8.39 1.11 0.29 13.17 A+ LRCX 27.4 183.03 207.78 -11.91% 5 2.52 44.80 0.00 28.55 n/a 90.5 -0.06 0.91 0.19 47.32 BBB+ CAT 76.6 133.89 158.22 -15.38% 26 3.44 6.99 7.71 40.12 0.61 11.9 19.13 2.32 0.46 10.43 A MGA 15.7 48.77 63.47 -23.16% 9 3.40 15.58 15.41 17.91 n/a 14.4 -0.05 0.31 0.13 18.98 A- RTN 51.3 183.13 208.21 -12.05% 15 2.16 9.60 12.00 35.17 1.28 11.2 12.73 0.43 0.16 11.76 A+ LOW 78.9 100.84 117.18 -13.94% 56 2.06 21.22 18.36 65.75 2.15 5.9 14.85 4.45 0.41 23.28 BBB+ KEY 17.2 17.05 21.74 -21.57% 8 4.26 21.32 -5.55 39.77 1.95 12.9 4.8 0.98 0.1 25.58 BBB+ HBAN 13.9 13.33 16.4 -18.72% 8 4.43 21.16 -5.14 45.53 1.28 10.6 8 0.92 0.08 25.59 BBB+ MO 89.8 48 65.87 -27.13% 49 6.52 9.70 9.46 94.96 2.03 10.8 7.18 2.07 0.46 16.23 BBB CE 13.4 105.69 118.11 -10.52% 10 2.61 31.70 29.24 28.05 0.98 5.2 10.92 1.21 0.38 34.31 BBB INTC 212.5 47.46 58.82 -19.31% 5 2.86 5.92 8.16 28.90 1.33 18.5 7.61 0.39 0.22 8.78 A+ ADM 23.0 41.08 51.79 -20.68% 44 3.65 12.01 9.93 48.11 n/a 9.1 -8.8 0.52 0.23 15.66 A EMN 10.6 76.21 104.19 -26.85% 9 3.82 13.30 9.79 36.10 1.19 -0.1 7.92 1.11 0.39 17.12 BBB GILD 88.5 69.38 79 -12.18% 5 4.05 20.90 0.00 55.51 4.33 18.1 3.17 1.21 0.43 24.95 A OXY 37.9 50.61 85.7 -40.95% 15 6.27 5.41 10.22 59.20 2.62 -2.6 3.6 0.49 0.24 11.68 A ROK 19.3 162.72 196.95 -17.38% 9 2.61 11.77 12.13 46.08 2.15 9.6 8.21 1.67 0.36 14.37 A PSX 41.1 90.58 123.34 -26.56% 8 4.46 18.49 0.00 31.72 n/a 14.9 -8.72 0.47 0.21 22.94 BBB+ KLAC 18.4 113.93 128.47 -11.32% 9 2.91 10.81 16.82 36.67 1.27 18.8 9.93 1.2 0.37 13.72 BBB AVGO 109.1 273.99 320.53 -14.52% 9 4.21 55.11 0.00 92.01 1.43 39.6 15.3 1.62 0.53 59.32 BBB- BLK 72.4 468.24 526.61 -11.08% 10 3.18 12.33 14.44 49.79 2.45 9.5 6.4 0.16 0.03 15.51 AA- NTRS 18.9 86.69 111.63 -22.34% 8 2.81 9.72 5.65 37.21 1.13 17.2 11.73 11.07 0.17 12.53 A+ MMP 14.2 62.22 71.97 -13.55% 19 6.54 12.58 10.79 69.07 7.41 17.9 1.43 1.64 0.55 19.11 BBB+ AMGN 114.1 187.11 208.89 -10.43% 9 3.48 22.94 0.00 46.29 6.65 13.7 2 3.05 0.51 26.42 A MPLX 25.8 32.49 38.71 -16.07% 7 8.60 19.26 0.00 114.85 2.14 17.3 6.22 2.22 0.59 27.87 BBB EMR 40.3 65.63 78.52 -16.42% 62 3.25 3.22 4.69 59.57 2.18 2.7 8.39 0.74 0.3 6.47 A XOM 328.7 77.69 86.6 -10.29% 37 4.92 5.60 7.62 80.18 1.21 -8.2 13.48 0.21 0.12 10.51 AA+ WFC 210.7 46.89 59.19 -20.78% 9 4.06 7.36 2.35 39.47 0.97 2.1 10.06 1.35 0.13 11.41 A- SPG 50.7 164.09 190.59 -13.90% 10 5.06 12.56 8.85 107.19 2.47 16.6 8.6 7.31 0.75 17.62 A CHRW 11.3 83.03 100.18 -17.12% 21 2.51 6.07 7.89 40.73 2.40 12.4 6.76 0.85 0.29 8.58 BBB+ TROW 25.6 108.32 124.81 -13.21% 33 3.01 13.00 11.30 39.53 4.21 13.6 3.12 0 0 16.00 NA WES 13.0 28.75 37.57 -23.48% 7 8.36 40.99 0.00 159.48 0.72 18.9 26.55 2.1 0.61 49.35 NA FITB 20.1 27.36 30.71 -10.91% 9 3.32 7.67 -0.98 27.50 1.38 8.9 6 0.85 0.09 10.99 BBB+ DGX 13.6 101.28 114.99 -11.92% 8 2.21 10.20 17.16 41.49 3.49 -0.5 5.39 0.8 0.36 12.41 BBB+ BMY 80.7 49.34 63.23 -21.97% 10 3.61 2.71 2.58 51.90 2.88 14.5 4.99 0.4 0.17 6.32 A+ ABBV 116.5 78.78 98.84 -20.30% 7 5.58 17.54 0.00 120.90 2.82 7.6 7.69 n/a 0.68 23.12 A- UPS 87.9 102.17 124.66 -18.04% 10 4.13 7.98 7.30 73.28 2.44 3.6 7.27 6.68 0.45 12.11 A+ WPP 16.5 61.89 84.37 -26.64% 9 6.66 11.51 11.95 74.72 12.48 3.8 0.9 n/a 0.2 18.17 BBB PM 123.3 79.22 91.91 -13.81% 11 5.91 4.84 16.02 91.75 2.73 -0.6 5.68 n/a 0.8 10.75 A IP 17.3 43.61 54.78 -20.39% 9 4.82 9.32 6.92 47.85 n/a 0.7 -4.34 1.48 0.32 14.15 BBB QCOM 88.4 72.72 89.29 -18.56% 16 3.71 13.33 14.64 137.02 1.36 -22.6 27.05 4.24 0.48 17.04 A- LVS 45.8 59.23 80.02 -25.98% 8 5.60 16.47 0.00 106.57 5.47 2.4 3.48 2.17 0.53 22.07 BBB- K 18.9 55.59 74.84 -25.72% 15 4.26 4.10 5.40 66.87 20.91 -5.1 0.75 3.67 0.5 8.36 BBB LLY 112.1 115.49 131.02 -11.85% 5 2.23 2.80 1.81 95.20 3.98 -5.3 10.74 6.44 0.42 5.02 A+ SWKS 13.0 75.22 102.48 -26.60% 5 2.28 n/a n/a 25.81 1.12 34.4 10.13 0 0 n/a NA NUE 16.4 53.94 67.98 -20.65% 46 3.33 0.67 1.50 20.00 n/a 37.3 n/a 0.43 0.24 4.00 A- WY 19.5 26.15 37.27 -29.84% 8 5.96 10.26 4.09 566.67 18.84 3.8 5 0.76 0.39 16.22 BBB CAH 13.3 44.7 57.63 -22.44% 24 4.57 10.19 17.52 1282.93 61.37 -32.5 4.51 1.46 0.22 14.76 BBB+

Table-1B:

Ticker Yield History Ratio Div Grth Grth Chowder No Debt/ Equity, Asset rating Ratio Distance Weight BAC 2.26 0.71 9.71 10.00 10.00 10.00 4.95 7.50 6.52 2.31 63.97 MS 2.95 0.71 9.36 10.00 9.94 10.00 2.00 9.50 6.24 2.93 63.62 PH 2.31 9.00 8.58 10.00 5.19 6.43 4.39 9.00 5.58 2.05 62.54 CFG 3.93 0.86 8.06 10.00 8.33 10.00 4.67 6.50 6.28 3.41 62.02 NTAP 3.24 1.00 6.28 10.00 8.70 10.00 4.20 6.50 5.91 6.02 61.86 AMTD 2.41 1.29 8.27 9.49 7.01 10.00 4.75 9.00 5.92 3.54 61.68 CMA 3.89 1.43 8.13 9.64 6.03 10.00 4.75 6.50 4.76 5.91 61.04 BA 2.41 1.14 6.62 10.00 10.00 10.00 2.44 9.00 5.96 3.12 60.69 WBA 3.57 6.14 8.10 10.00 4.53 5.44 4.51 5.00 5.07 7.76 60.12 RF 4.05 0.86 7.31 10.00 5.23 10.00 4.74 6.50 5.86 5.32 59.86 BBY 3.19 2.29 7.82 10.00 7.54 10.00 4.74 5.00 5.64 3.65 59.86 STI 3.33 1.14 8.04 10.00 6.87 10.00 4.58 6.50 5.81 3.31 59.59 LNC 2.49 1.29 9.87 10.00 5.24 10.00 4.81 7.50 6.20 2.17 59.56 GWW 2.20 6.86 7.40 10.00 3.65 5.27 4.26 9.50 5.20 5.15 59.49 KR 2.46 1.86 10.00 10.00 6.81 6.98 3.81 5.00 6.01 6.34 59.25 ET 8.88 1.86 -0.21 10.00 10.00 10.00 3.62 4.00 6.23 4.80 59.17 TIF 2.47 2.29 6.50 10.00 8.94 6.10 4.76 6.50 4.83 6.58 58.96 RCL 2.30 1.14 8.50 10.00 10.00 10.00 4.38 4.00 5.90 2.62 58.84 MMM 3.61 8.71 4.82 10.00 2.64 10.00 3.95 8.00 2.90 4.21 58.83 LYB 5.39 1.14 7.99 7.43 4.74 10.00 4.35 6.50 5.99 5.09 58.62 STT 3.40 1.14 8.51 9.19 2.55 7.59 4.66 9.00 3.65 8.69 58.38 VLO 5.11 1.29 5.58 10.00 4.31 10.00 4.68 5.00 5.84 6.48 58.29 MPC 4.61 1.29 7.42 9.52 3.41 10.00 4.44 5.00 4.76 7.81 58.25 BK 2.62 1.14 8.79 6.60 6.81 7.51 4.54 9.00 5.80 4.87 57.66 GD 2.54 4.00 7.92 10.00 4.55 6.59 4.30 9.50 5.28 2.87 57.54 LRCX 2.52 0.71 8.93 10.00 10.00 10.00 4.45 6.50 2.00 2.38 57.50 CAT 3.44 3.71 7.49 7.35 7.76 5.21 3.61 9.00 6.39 3.08 57.04 MGA 3.40 1.29 10.00 10.00 3.59 9.49 4.78 7.50 2.00 4.63 56.67 RTN 2.16 2.14 8.10 10.00 5.98 5.88 4.71 9.50 5.72 2.41 56.60 LOW 2.06 8.00 4.28 10.00 5.19 10.00 2.57 6.50 4.85 2.79 56.24 KEY 4.26 1.14 7.53 7.88 4.43 10.00 4.46 6.50 5.05 4.31 55.56 HBAN 4.43 1.14 6.81 8.01 4.65 10.00 4.50 6.50 5.72 3.74 55.50 MO 6.52 7.00 0.63 9.58 4.50 8.11 3.74 5.00 4.97 5.43 55.47 CE 2.61 1.43 8.99 10.00 4.03 10.00 4.21 5.00 6.02 2.10 54.39 INTC 2.86 0.71 8.89 7.04 6.53 4.39 4.70 9.50 5.67 3.86 54.15 ADM 3.65 6.29 6.49 10.00 0.08 7.83 4.63 9.00 2.00 4.14 54.09 EMN 3.82 1.29 7.99 10.00 1.96 8.56 4.25 5.00 5.81 5.37 54.04 GILD 4.05 0.71 5.56 10.00 5.32 10.00 4.18 9.00 2.67 2.44 53.93 OXY 6.27 2.14 5.10 7.82 0.25 5.84 4.64 9.00 4.38 8.19 53.62 ROK 2.61 1.29 6.74 10.00 4.45 7.19 3.99 9.00 4.85 3.48 53.58 PSX 4.46 1.14 8.54 9.24 1.55 10.00 4.66 6.50 2.00 5.31 53.39 KLAC 2.91 1.29 7.92 10.00 7.18 6.86 4.22 5.00 5.73 2.26 53.36 AVGO 4.21 1.29 1.00 10.00 10.00 10.00 3.93 4.00 5.57 2.90 52.90 BLK 3.18 1.43 6.28 10.00 3.98 7.75 4.91 8.00 4.55 2.22 52.28 NTRS 2.81 1.14 7.85 7.68 7.23 6.26 -0.62 9.50 5.87 4.47 52.20 MMP 6.54 2.71 3.87 10.00 4.83 9.56 3.91 6.50 -0.41 2.71 50.21 AMGN 3.48 1.29 6.71 10.00 3.93 10.00 3.22 9.00 0.35 2.09 50.06 MPLX 8.60 1.00 -1.86 9.63 5.88 10.00 3.60 5.00 4.86 3.21 49.93 EMR 3.25 8.86 5.05 3.95 2.77 3.24 4.48 9.00 4.82 3.28 48.71 XOM 4.92 5.29 2.48 6.61 1.32 5.26 4.84 10.00 5.79 2.06 48.55 WFC 4.06 1.29 7.57 4.85 3.04 5.71 4.26 7.50 6.03 4.16 48.45 SPG 5.06 1.43 -0.90 10.00 6.30 8.81 0.97 9.00 4.53 2.78 47.98 CHRW 2.51 3.00 7.41 6.98 4.79 4.29 4.43 6.50 4.60 3.42 47.94 TROW 3.01 4.71 7.56 10.00 4.18 8.00 5.00 0.00 2.79 2.64 47.89 WES 8.36 1.00 -7.43 10.00 10.00 10.00 3.65 0.00 6.28 4.70 46.54 FITB 3.32 1.29 9.06 3.35 3.73 5.49 4.53 6.50 5.62 2.18 45.07 DGX 2.21 1.14 7.31 10.00 1.22 6.20 4.42 6.50 3.51 2.38 44.91 BMY 3.61 1.43 6.01 2.64 4.87 3.16 4.72 9.50 4.12 4.39 44.46 ABBV 5.58 1.00 -2.61 8.77 3.82 10.00 2.16 7.50 4.18 4.06 44.46 UPS 4.13 1.43 3.34 7.64 2.72 6.05 1.44 9.50 4.56 3.61 44.41 WPP 6.66 1.29 3.16 10.00 1.18 9.09 2.40 5.00 0.00 5.33 44.09 PM 5.91 1.57 1.03 10.00 1.27 5.38 2.10 9.00 4.27 2.76 43.29 IP 4.82 1.29 6.52 8.12 -0.91 7.07 4.10 5.00 2.00 4.08 42.09 QCOM 3.71 2.29 -4.63 10.00 1.11 8.52 2.64 7.50 5.64 3.71 40.49 LVS 5.60 1.14 -0.82 8.23 1.47 10.00 3.65 4.00 1.53 5.20 40.00 K 4.26 2.14 4.14 4.75 -1.09 4.18 2.92 5.00 0.00 5.14 31.45 LLY 2.23 0.71 0.60 2.31 1.36 2.51 1.57 9.50 3.02 2.37 26.18

Two Step Process to Select the Final 10:

Out of our 71 companies, we will consider the top 30 (based on total weight) for further consideration.

For these 30 top companies, a few things that are worth noting:

The average 5-year dividend growth rate of these 30 companies is excellent at 22%.

The average yield of these 30 companies is 3.31%, not too bad either.

We have a large presence of companies from the financial sector in the top 30. So, we will need to eliminate many to avoid sector concentration.

There are seven dividend champions in the list of top 30, LOW, MMM, GD, PH, GWW, WBA, and CAT.

In the top 30, there are 14 companies (nearly 50%) with A- or better credit rating.

Step1:

We will first take the top 30 names in the above table (on the basis of total weight) and sort the list on the basis of 5-year dividend growth (highest at the top).

We will select the top 6 from different sectors/industries (6 instead of 5 to account for any duplicates in the two lists from step-1 and step-2).

Table-2A:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52-Wk High No of yrs Div. Grth Yield (CCC) 5-YR DGR 10-YR DGR Payout Ratio PEG TTM 5-YR GRTH 5-YR EST GRTH Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Number S&P Credit Rating Weight (BAC) 267.4 28.12 31.8 -11.57% 5 2.26 68.29 -15.41 22.30 0.48 23.6 20.69 0 0.1 70.55 A- 63.97 (LRCX) 27.4 183.03 207.78 -11.91% 5 2.52 44.80 0.00 28.55 n/a 90.5 -0.06 0.91 0.19 47.32 BBB+ 57.50 (RCL) 24.1 114.84 132.14 -13.09% 8 2.30 32.59 15.34 32.00 1.10 31.9 12.7 0.88 0.36 34.89 BBB- 58.84 (NTAP) 14.8 61.46 87.92 -30.10% 7 3.24 31.95 0.00 49.74 1.09 20.7 14.11 1.39 0.21 35.19 BBB+ 61.86 (VLO) 34.2 81.91 121.21 -32.42% 9 5.11 30.89 19.90 55.38 1.16 7.9 9.35 0.47 0.18 36.01 BBB 58.29 (BA) 209.2 371.84 440.62 -15.61% 8 2.41 28.66 15.64 47.03 1.04 24.5 18.75 n/a 0.12 31.07 A 60.69

Step2:

Repeat the above step, but this time sorted on current yield (highest at the top).

We will select the top 6 from different sectors/industries (6 instead of 5 to account for any duplicates in the two lists from step-1 and step-2).

Table-2B:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Last Close 52 Week High Distance from 52-Wk High No of yrs Div. Grth Yield (CCC) 5-YR DGR 10-YR DGR Payout Ratio PEG TTM 5-YR GRTH 5-YR EST GRTH Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Number S&P Credit Rating TOTALWeight ET 37.8 14.42 18.97 -23.99% 13 8.88 13.35 9.61 101.67 0.77 55.9 14.8 2.25 0.52 22.23 BBB- 59.17 LYB 32.0 86.46 115.95 -25.43% 8 5.39 14.87 0.00 36.07 1.01 12.3 6.66 0.98 0.33 20.26 BBB+ 58.62 VLO 34.2 81.91 121.21 -32.42% 9 5.11 30.89 19.90 55.38 1.16 7.9 9.35 0.47 0.18 36.01 BBB 58.29 RF 14.8 14.63 19.93 -26.59% 6 4.05 38.66 -10.48 41.48 1.14 11.9 9 0.41 0.11 42.71 BBB+ 59.86 MMM 99.9 173.35 219.5 -21.03% 61 3.61 16.45 10.52 61.47 4.10 6.4 4.16 1.69 0.42 20.06 AA- 58.83 WBA 48.0 52.45 85.69 -38.79% 43 3.57 7.32 15.01 35.20 1.93 13 5.12 0.73 0.26 10.89 BBB 60.12

As we can see, VLO appears in both lists, so we end up with 11 names, which are:

BAC

LRCX

RCL

NTAP

VLO

BA

ET

LYB

RF

MMM

WBA

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 11 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had five spots to fill, and that was our goal, we would select the following. One overriding factor was to select at least two companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List:

BAC

LRCX

VLO

ET

LYB

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking conservative investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has at least five years of dividend history, investment-grade debt rating, and trading on an average of 21% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 4.45%, which is nearly 35% higher than what it was at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Table-3A:

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 06/21/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount BAC Bank of America Corp. Financials – Banking 28.12 31.91 -11.88% LRCX Lam Research Corp. Technology - Semiconductors 183.03 209.5 -12.63% VLO Valero Energy Corp. Energy - Refinery 81.91 122.42 -33.09% ET Energy Transfer LP Energy - Gas, Pipelines (Partnership) 14.42 19.19 -24.86% LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV Materials - Chemicals 86.46 116.63 -25.87% Average 78.788 99.93 -21.16%

Table-3B:

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 06/30/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield BAC A- 2.13% 1.61% 32.9% LRCX BBB+ 2.40% 1.06% 127.5% VLO BBB 4.40% 3.45% 27.5% ET BBB- 8.46% 6.88% 23.0% LYB BBB+ 4.86% 3.56% 36.3% Average 4.450% 3.31% 34.43%

Conclusion

At the beginning of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 3.31%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, stock prices of the five companies have fallen, some of them significantly, meaning their current yields are much higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 4.45% dividend, which is about 35% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average 21% below their 52-week highs. We believe that not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.





