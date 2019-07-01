GDX: This Bull Market Is Just Getting Started

I believe we are in the early stages of this golden bull market cycle, and shares of GDX should increase significantly over the next several years.

As gold appreciates towards $1,500, and possibly goes above $1,500 in 2020, gold miners' revenues, margins, and EPS should increase substantially.

Analysts' EPS projections seem overly pessimistic in the gold mining sector as they are likely based on relatively low gold prices.

GDX just had a major breakout, as it surged by 30% over the past month.

This Bull Market Is Just Getting Started

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has been stuck in a wide trading range for years now. However, since my “Gold Miners: Now is the Time to Buy” article from early May, GDX has surged by roughly 30% in just around 6 weeks.

GDX 1-Year

Yes, the move has truly been stellar, and GDX is now up by a whopping 50% since it bottomed last September. GDX and other gold miners have been a cornerstone of my portfolio. The segment is up by roughly 12% this quarter alone, and has gained over 20% year to date.

Despite the recent outperformance, and the substantial surge in recent weeks, the economic backdrop related to gold and gold, GDX and gold-related stocks in general is extremely constructive. Therefore, gold miners are likely in the early stages of a prolonged bull market cycle that will likely enable GDX to go substantially higher over the next several years.

Why Prices Will Go Higher

Gold and silver prices should continue to appreciate as the Fed embarks on its latest easing cycle. As gold and silver increase in value, so should the companies responsible for deriving these underlying assets.

Gold miners are likely to become increasingly profitable as many miners' all in sustaining costs, AISC, are between $765 and $850. Gold is now well above $1,400 and is probably headed higher from here. This phenomenon should enable gold miners to produce substantially higher profits than previously anticipated.

Additionally, consensus analysts’ revenues and EPS estimates for this year and for 2020 are likely very light, as they are based on lower gold prices (likely $1,200-1,350). Thus, gold miners have a high probability to surprise much higher earnings wise. Higher-than-expected revenues, and EPS should enable multiples to expand, drive demand for gold, gold stocks and should contribute to higher GDX and gold miner prices in general.

About GDX

GDX aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets of roughly $10.5 billion, and has 44 holdings.

Some of the fund's top holdings include Newmont Mining (NEM) 11.89%, Franco-Nevada (FNV) 5.96%, Barrick Gold (GOLD) 10.48%, Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) 6.57%. These four stocks alone account for roughly 35% of GDX’s total weight.

Here is a snapshot of GDX's top ten holdings that account for over 60% of the ETF's weight.

The Elephant in the Room

Let’s address the elephant in the room, the Fed, and its path towards another easing cycle. The market is now dead set on a rate cut at the next Fed meeting. There is a 100% probability for a rate cut and about a 27% chance of a 50-basis point cut according to CME Group's Fed Watch Tool.

What is good for gold is great for gold miners, and lower rates are great for gold. Firstly, the Fed doesn’t simply flip on policy for a month or two, so we are likely entering a prolonged easing cycle. Lower rates, possible QE, and other monetary stimuli essentially equate to an expanding money supply, which is extremely bullish for gold, GDX and gold-related stocks in general.

We can also expect to see a lower dollar and lower interest rates, both very bullish factors for gold. A lower buck makes gold cheaper in other currencies, and lower rates take the incentive out of owning long-term bonds.

Therefore, as the Fed eases we can expect to see higher gold, silver, and gold miner prices, many of which are incorporated into GDX.

The Gold to Silver Ratio

The gold to silver ratio is above 92 now, its highest level in several decades. An important takeaway here is that every time this ratio has come close to current levels we’ve seen major rallies in gold, silver, GDX, and gold miners in general.

Gold to Silver Ratio 20 Years

Why the Ratio is Going up

We see gold appreciating more rapidly than silver in recent months and years. This is typical for an opening stage in a gold/silver bull market. Usually, gold outperforms in the initial stages, and silver normally begins to outperform gold in the mid-to-late stages of a bull cycle.

That is why, the gold to silver ratio typically bottoms during a market top in the metals market. Additionally, much like silver, gold miners also tend to outperform gold percentage-wise in the mid-to-late stages of a bull cycle.

Gold is Looking Very Bullish

If we look at a 5-year gold chart we see that the image is quite constructive since the early 2016 bottom. We see a series of higher lows, as well as a clear break-out above the $1,360-1,380 level which was major resistance for about 5 years.

Gold 5 Years

Now that gold is clearly above $1,400 there is not much technical resistance until $1,500 and higher. The bullish technical setup coupled with the Fed’s easing cycle should enable gold prices to go much higher during this bull market cycle.

This phenomenon should reflect extremely positively on GDX and gold mining shares in general. Due to higher gold prices, miners will produce more revenues, and substantially higher margins, which will ultimately reflect on EPS extremely favorably.

Profitability Potential Increasing for Gold Miners

As gold prices rise, so will revenues, margins, and profits for gold mining companies. As we look at estimates for GDX’s largest holding Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), we see a projected revenue growth rate of about 14% next year. Also, consensus EPS estimates suggest EPS of just $1.50 next year, with higher end targets at around $2.

However, these estimates are likely based on lower gold prices, and the projection of relatively low gold prices going forward. NEM's operating margin was 15.61% last year, with gold prices largely in the $1,200-1,300 range. We can expect substantially higher margins with gold in the $1,400-1,500 range or higher.

I believe NEM could earn at least $2 per share next year given that gold prices stay at or around $1,400. Moreover, NEM could possibly earn $2.50 next year if gold prices appreciate to around the $1,500 level in 2020.

Therefore, NEM may be trading at around 19 times this year's EPS if the company earns $2, and may be trading as low as 15 times forward earnings if the company manages to earn around $2.50 due to higher than anticipated gold prices.

The same could be true for Barrick Gold as the company is projected to earn 76 cents by higher end estimates, but Barrick could earn around $1 or more in EPS if gold prices increase to around $1,500 in 2020 as I envision. Therefore, Barrick too could be trading at just 15 times forward EPS. The same principle applies to most gold miners in GDX.

It’s important to consider that AISC costs for Barrick were around $800 last year, and around $850 for Gold Corp in 2018. We can expect AISC to remain around these levels or move up slightly higher to around $900 in future years. Nevertheless, through increased efficiency, consolidation, and other constructive factors AISC should remain relatively low to the price of gold, likely below $900.

With gold above $1,400, $1,500, or possibly higher in future years, revenues, profit margins, and net income in gold miners should increase substantially, and should provide the necessary catalyst for significantly higher stock prices.

The market is likely behind on gold miners and their profitability potential due to higher gold prices, and the probability for gold to remain elevated and possibly move substantially higher from here.

The Bottom Line

GDX and gold miners in general have been stuck in the mud for years due to the uncertainty about gold prices. Many analysts' EPS projections concerning gold miners are based on relatively low gold prices. However, as gold prices proceed to move higher in future years upward EPS revisions seem probable as profits should increase substantially in the gold mining sector.

I remain very bullish on this sector, and the recent rally is likely just the beginning of a multi-year move higher in the gold mining space. I plan to increase GDX and gold miner-related holdings at the start of Q3, as I see a great deal of upside going forward in this sector.

