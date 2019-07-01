Incoming Fannie/Freddie Stock Offering Plan Good For Existing Shareholders

With Craig Phillips having left Treasury, the general consensus is that the Treasury housing finance reform plan will come out publicly the first half of July, with the point estimate being the second week. This is important to Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) because Trump ordered Treasury to produce a plan that gets them out of conservatorship.

Investment Thesis

There are publicly traded common and preferred shares. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin has largely said they'll be restructured as part of getting them out of conservatorship. When he started his job, Fannie and Freddie gave all their money to US Treasury. That has to change if they are to keep enough money for themselves and exit conservatorship adequately capitalized. Later this year, FHFA plans to finalize its capital rule which determines how much money Fannie and Freddie need to have in order to exit conservatorship. FHFA's Mark Calabria has also talked about working with Treasury to restructure its agreement. Both Joseph Otting and Mark Calabria have talked about Fannie and Freddie raising new capital in order to exit conservatorship. Fox Business's Charlie Gasparino has been on TV talking about a $100B capital raise being structured to get them capitalized. New money would presumably want to collect a dividend on that capital raise, so if the capital raise is new common shares, if not converted as part of the restructuring via a 2/3 vote, existing preferred shares' dividends would resume when the companies resume paying common dividends. Common shares are at risk for serious dilution but I think the preferred legal claims will prevent that from happening and why I think overall there is similar upside between common and preferred shares, but I prefer and hold only preferred shares. I figure common share valuations are hard to nail down, and there is real risk but I think that because of how this is trending, commons are probably going to be worth more than they are today. I figure $4-7 is still my base case range.

Structuring A Recapitalization

Treasury reportedly called J.P. Morgan about leading the stock offering as part of its due diligence in putting together the housing finance reform plan to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. So, naturally I was very curious to learn that J.P. Morgan hosted a private meeting with Moelis to discuss efforts to overhaul Fannie and Freddie:

When I study the recapitalization math, the only way that I am able to calculate that the valuation of the common shares is lower than where they are currently trading is in situations where preferred get subpar returns. In the past I've referred to these models as 'pre-warrant jr preferred conversion.' The reality is, however, the tables are turning. It is the government that wants to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship so it is the government that needs to settle the lawsuits in order for the companies to raise the $100B that Charlie Gasparino talks about. In this case, because these companies are so big in size, there is a lot of overlap between where the new money to recapitalize them is coming from and their existing shareholder base.

Share Count Napkin Math

For preferred to convert to common pre-warrant, 2/3 vote would need to agree to it. As a preferred shareholder myself, it doesn't make sense for me to vote for less when I can do nothing and get more simply by waiting for dividends to resume. What I think this means to common shareholders is that it is unlikely for their share class to be diluted beyond 30B shares between Fannie and Freddie combined as part of recapitalizing them. If you assume that they make $15B/annum in earnings, that puts their normalized earnings per share at $0.50/share, which I think supports the premise that they are worth more as long as the preferred shareholders settle the lawsuits as part of the recapitalization. The government currently owns senior preferred stock and 79.9% warrant coverage, which theoretically could basically dilute the companies over 90% before they even start selling new stock to raise new money but I think that the senior preferred need to be declared paid back to settle the lawsuits and attract new money.

Preferred shareholders have lots of different lawsuits rolling through lots of courts that need to be settled here. Their argument is largely that when Treasury implemented the net worth sweep, they effectively leapfrogged the capital structure and since that point in time, private investor's junior preferreds should have been paying dividends. I'm not sure if par conversion terms is enticing enough to settle all of their lawsuits or how the mechanics of conversion would work, pre IPO or as part of the IPO. One thing to note is that tens of billions of dollars of new money would be stepping in and buying shares at the price that preferred would hypothetically equitize to common at. In theory, the new money wants to make a good return and get an attractive valuation for their purchase, so preferred shares will similarly end up converting to common at a valuation that offers similar upside in a conversion scenario.

Summary and Conclusion

The plan shareholders have waited for since Trump became president and Mnuchin became Secretary of Treasury is likely to come out early next month. I believe that this plan will provide investors more confidence in a positive outcome and will result in sustained price appreciation this next month. What I mean is that I think FNMAS and FMCKJ will set new 52 week highs in July. Both offer nearly 100%+ upside to par since they've come off their recent highs as the plan hasn't come out as quickly as originally anticipated.

I don't own these preferred. I own other Fannie and Freddie preferred that trade at a larger discount to par and trade less frequently.

I think common will most likely do well from here, but I don't like to encourage people to buy common because I believe that with history as a guide, that if the government can screw GSE shareholders as part of what it is doing, I think it will. I just think that new money always makes the rules and in this case, new money rules prefer to invest into companies where the rule of law for shareholders at least appears to be respected despite the fact that it's largely been ignored for more than a decade (in the words of the current head of FHFA who regulates them, Mark Calabria, who also helped draft the applicable law).

All considered, the net worth sweep just got paid at the end of June. The government is slow and is taking its time. This might be the slowest moving recapitalization you'll ever see. Investors tend to overdiscount uncertainty. I think this plan will add a lot more certainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.