Gold, Silver, And Precious Metals Miners - More Upside Ahead

For those who have been following our analysis of this sector, you will know that we have been tracking an Elliott Wave count suggestive of a move down to the low $1,200 region in a large B-wave triangle, or a move to $1,109 in a c-wave that would finish the correction against the move up that occurred in 2016. The move up in gold that occurred in June invalidated both of these potentials, and we can now say with reasonable authority that there is a high probability that the low established in August 2018 won’t be seen again before, at a minimum, higher levels are seen first. However, there are some issues that raise questions about what is both immediately forthcoming and may be playing out long-term for the sector. To use an aircraft pilot’s analogy, the sector is not firing output from all cylinders, and as such there is good reason to exercise caution in one's approach to this sector. For those speed readers among us who pick and choose certain remarks and then run with them, please don’t cling to this statement by concluding that we are not bullish the sector - which we are - but rather take it for what it's worth and keep your approach and expectations real, and then position appropriately in the context of the opportunity, risk, and the knowledge of other opportunities presented by other sectors. Said differently, don't hang your future entirely on this sector - diversify your risk exposure.

To support what I mean, let’s consider a few of the cylinders that are failing to fire. While gold has formally taken out its 2016 highs, silver is currently closer to its 2018 low than the highs it made in 2016. In fact, the gold:silver ratio, which represents the number of ounces of silver one can buy for the same cost as an ounce of gold, is presently at 93.75, which is in the region of the highest it's been 1991, and before that since 1941. In addition, see the weekly HUI Gold BUGS chart below. Precious metals miners have historically demonstrated a high degree of elasticity to that of the underlying metals - meaning when metals rally, miners rally more. However, miners are seriously lagging the recent run-up in gold. Compare the 2016 rise to the dismal showing from the miners sector in this most recent rally in gold, and it will be apparent what I'm saying.

Now, before I discuss the possible Elliott Wave counts as we see them right now, allow me to editorialize a bit from my soapbox. There are those analysts who will pontificate that miners and silver are lagging gold and will catch up shortly in a parabolic upside rally. It has to be said that this could be correct, of course. However, it could also be the opposite as well, in that gold rallied in a reaction to the prospects of lower interest rates reducing storage costs, where this same nuance doesn't apply in the same magnitude to silver, or at all where miner shares are concerned.

For decades, metals have consolidated for long spans of time, only to get juiced in a huge move that happens very swiftly. If there are two underlying messages I could convey to investors about this sector, they would be: (1) Miners offer excellent upside relative to the risk; and (2) Don’t bet the farm on a parabolic move up in metals and miners. Like anything else, it’s just a trade opportunity and should be viewed this way, with the same right-sized exposure that one should provide to any investment opportunity. While the upside is extreme, the ebb and flow resulting from the a "more complex" wave pattern can leave you wondering what to do for periods of time while stuck with an over-allocation of capital that could have been cycling through other opportunities that collectively provide better overall performance. It will be wonderful if the metals and miners experience a parabolic upside move in the coming months, but if you introduce a solid dose of reality to your expectations, it will allow you to manage risk in the sector much more effectively.

It is true that we also believe there is substantial upside in the miners sector, but there are now clues being provided that may suggest the move up may choose a more scenic route in a more complex wave structure to that of a parabolic move up. Don't get me wrong, we are long the sector, but do yourself a favor and keep it real, and plan for the worst while hoping for the best. This sector can humble you like few others besides crypto currencies, and the last thing in the world you want is to have an over-allocation exposure of capital such that you find that you're stuck for a prolonged period waiting for the large move up.

Gold Weekly Chart

HUI Gold BUGS Weekly Chart

Silver Monthly Chart

We perform fundamental and technical analysis on a large number of individual miners, which is the evidence under the hood we are seeing that suggests miners may rise and provide exceptional returns, but that the move may or may not be a simple swift run to higher levels with no notable pullbacks along the way. Does this mean they won’t go straight up? No, of course they can, but most of the charts we are viewing right now suggest that many of the individual miners may default to a diagonal versus an impulsive move to higher levels. For those unfamiliar with Elliott Wave, a diagonal wave structure takes the form of 3-wave moves with deep retracements, whereas an impulse demonstrates shallow retracements and in the metals, in particular, tends to extend and grind up in a fashion that offers very little in the way of eloquent entries. Said differently, there may be reasonably large pullbacks along the way to higher levels, with volatility expressed in extreme price movements, WXY patterns, and reasonably large pullbacks that that leave investors questioning how the upside will unfold, or if it will unfold at all. It also suggests that the upside in gold could also be taking the form of a larger ending diagonal to much higher levels, but if so, will frustrate investors who are seeking a comfortable parabolic move higher similar to the one that occurred in 2016, and will therefore constantly cause everyone to grovel with the notion that metals will make another low below those made in late-2015.

To better illustrate my point, take a look at one of the potential ways of counting this move higher on the weekly VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) chart below. While there are multiple was of viewing this next rise up in the complex, this suggests the potential for a larger WXY pattern, where many miners retrace to a level below their current price levels before heading higher. Silver is also suggestive of a complex corrective pattern to the upside, and until it shows its hand with its next significant move, we have to consider it may not simply be a straight line to the upside.

GDX Weekly Chart

However difficult the smaller time frame patterns are in many of the individual miners, there is little doubt they are, for the most part, long-term bullish. Case in point is McEwen Mining (MUX), where when using log scale fib extensions offers extreme upside potential going out many years into the future. Suffice to say, investors may need to position long term in the sector and ride through some larger swings in price. Because of this, it’s imperative to position appropriately by taking on fundamentally strong miners with good management, buy in the right portion of their respective patterns, and above all, allocate a reasonable amount of capital to the sector by not betting the farm. There could be prolonged periods of time of painful consolidation in the sector in the coming few years. This is not a moment in time to get caught up in sensationalism that claims to deliver untold fortunes from this sector. Based on what we are seeing, this is a time to be cautious and extremely diligent in considering each individual miner on its own merits, looking for solid entries, and then understanding that there may be some more extreme volatility setting up to occur in the coming months, but with an overall bias to the upside.

McEwen Mining Monthly Chart

In conclusion, the move up that occurred during June in gold strongly suggests that the low is most likely in and we are looking for higher levels to come. However, the more significant message I would like to convey is that to manage risk, don’t over allocate to this sector, as the future will likely provide ample volatility in both directions with an upside bias. Have a plan, implement the plan, enter individual mining stocks on entries during pullbacks, and be willing to take a long-term view of the sector. Make sure to allocate a portion of your long-term investment dollars to this sector, but view it in the context as one of several investment opportunities, stay calm, and don't allow yourself to let the excitement and euphoria of the moment suck you into an oversized allocation of capital to the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long various mining stocks based on our analysis.