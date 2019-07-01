State Of The SPY: The Good, The Not-So-Bad And The Still Ugly

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an objective view on hard data about SPY and the economy. We can see good, bad, and ugly things in the current situation.

The Good

AAII sentiment:

In this week’s AAII survey, neutral opinions are leading (38.4%) and bears (32.1%) outnumber bulls (29.6%). Bulls are 9 percentage points below the historical average. If bull markets must die in euphoria, we are not yet there. Last month, the bull ratio fell under 1 standard deviation below the mean. According to AAII historical data, it was a contrarian clue pointing to an 84% probability of gain in the next 12 months and a median return about 14%. Of course, past data are not a guarantee for the future.

Short Interest In SPY Components:

... we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns.

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short-interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations. Short interest went sharply up in the second half of 2015, but it has been trending down since 2016. The next chart shows the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks in percentages since May 2006. It has been historically low for 1 year (under 3.6%) and fell to a 12-year low of 3.36% in May.

Average short interest in S&P 500 stocks

Unemployment:

Looking at the unemployment rate in 70 years, I found its short-term trend may be one of the best market timing indicators among simple economic data. The unemployment rate is 3.6%, its lowest value since August 1969. It doesn’t represent the same reality as 50 years ago, but I am just interested in the trend for a few months. It looks good for now.

Unemployment rate (UNRATE), chart by St Louis Fed

Real Retail And Food Sales:

Retail and Food sales have been hesitating between December and April, but the reading for May published on 6/14 is an all-time high:

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales (RRSFS), chart by St Louis Fed

Earnings Of SPY Components:

In the previous earnings season (Q1 reporting), more than 99% of S&P 500 companies have published full earnings data. 74% of them have beaten EPS expectations. It is better than 68% for 2018 Q4 reports, but a bit down from 77% in 2018 Q3 and 80% in 2018 Q2. The best sector in this regard is communication (88% beats), and the worst one is Utilities (50%).

The S&P 500 aggregate operating margin is 11.21%, more than 1 percentage point above 2018 Q4, and about 1 pp below the all-time high of 2018 Q2.

The S&P 500 aggregate EPS for the trailing 12 months and projected for 2019 are stable since February and still in a bullish trend.

Aggregate EPS of SPY components

CAB:

The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB) is an indicator published by the American Chemistry Council. It is not an indicator of chemical activity, but a leading indicator based on chemical activity. It went down in October and November and seems to have resumed its uptrend in April.

The Bad

Valuation:

S&P 500 stocks were overpriced by about 18% at the end of May based on my metrics, and SPY went up about 6% since then. Overpricing should be between 22% and 25% now. I will publish a more precise update next week. It’s bad, but it was worse in October 2017 when I measured an overvaluation of 32% and SPY was significantly lower. Despite high valuations, my simplified equity premium model was favorable to stocks at the beginning of June (an update is also coming).

Housing Starts:

Housing starts stand in a horizontal range since July 2016. In 2018, they broke a bullish trend line initiated in 2011.

Housing starts (HOUST), chart by St Louis Fed

The last 2 readings are in the upper half of this range, but still under the trend line. In summary, housing starts have been swinging between bullish and bearish for 3 years.

The Ugly

Treasury Yield Spread:

The 2-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was marginally negative from 3/22 to 3/28/2019 for the first time since 2007, then again on 5/15 and since 5/23.

Spread T10Y3M by St Louis Fed

A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 to 18 months. However, the data sample is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy and previous signals had much larger negative spread moves. It looks like a possible recession predictor, but a bad timer.

In the chart above, grey zones are recessions according to the NBER (indicator USREC in St Louis Fed online database).

Conclusion

Bad points have improved since last month. The ugly one is deteriorating, which is concerning, but it is not a good timing indicator. Some of the data presented above are components of the weekly systemic risk indicator MTS10 and the monthly leading indicator SLI6. MTS10 and SLI6 are parts of Quantitative Risk and Value, along with ETF strategies, hedging tactics, plus backtested stock lists selected on quantitative value in all sectors. MTS10 and SLI6 are not at an alarming level now, but they may move quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.