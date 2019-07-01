CalAmp Is At An Inflection Point

Management argued that Q1 was the inflection point and given the historically low valuation multiples, this looks like the right time to climb on board.

That will lay bare the underlying shift to a more SaaS-based business model, producing more recurring revenues, higher margins and opening up new revenue streams.

CalAmp's telematic business has been beset by supply chain issues and purchasing accounting, but these headwinds should wear off during the rest of the year.

The shares of CalAmp (CAMP), a telematics hardware and software company (for a description of its solutions, see its website), crashed after it announced supply-chain problems last year. The company described these problems as follows last December (company PR):

When the Company provided the financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on September 27, 2018, management discussed an accelerated supply chain diversification program to transition its manufacturing to tier one global contract manufacturers with facilities outside of China. This program was initiated against the backdrop of the escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. During the third quarter, CalAmp experienced various supply disruptions related to this transition, as well as extended lead times driven by component shortages. This resulted in inbound product supply delays at quarter end and impacted the Company's ability to ship certain products to meet customer demand.

So the company was another victim of the trade war and the results became quite disappointing, with revenue growth stalling despite three acquisitions:

Data by YCharts

The stock price crashed:

But on Friday, after publishing better-than-expected Q1 (fiscal 2020) figures, the shares bounced up. Are shareholders out of the woods and is the company on a path to a sustainable recovery?

There are actually (at least) four things going on which impact results:

The move towards SaaS

The supply chain problems

Integrating acquisitions

3G sunset

The first provides a secular tailwind producing recurring revenues, higher margins and opportunities to add new revenue stream; although during the transformation hardware revenue growth is affected negatively, this is an optical effect.

The latter two are likely to mar the results only temporarily, hence we think that the omen for the shares is quite good.

SaaS transformation

The company is basically a hardware selling caterpillar trying to become a beautiful butterfly. Its hardware sales are still bringing in the majority of the revenue, but the percentage of revenue coming from its SaaS business is increasing.

Investors will realize that these come with recurring revenues, (much) higher margins, tend to be much more sticky, offer all kinds of opportunities for opening additional revenue streams, so valuation for SaaS businesses tends to be a multiple of ordinary hardware businesses.

How is that going? Well, from the May 2019 IR Presentation:

And here:

There is meaningful progress. Q1 provided a new encouraging number of data points:

In Q1, SaaS revenue was up 38% y/y to $25.5M (29% of revenue); although this is significantly boosted by acquisitions, the company's own services like its iON fleet management and LoJack subscription services also displayed strong growth.

SaaS revenue is guided at a quarterly run rate of $30M+ exiting the year.

The company experienced 25K net subscriber adds (units in the graph above) while this includes a loss of 7K subscribers to its vehicle financing business (which has a considerably lower ARPU).

With the acquisitions, the company's total subscriber base is now 1.2M subscribers.

With the SaaS business comes new opportunities for adding revenue streams by adding vertical-specific solutions:

This goes well beyond anti-theft LoJack tracking device sales, it's a much more sophisticated business model based on generating data and providing analytics in the cloud.

Gross margins in the service and software sector are a little above 50%, and after the acquisitions are fully integrated this can be elevated to the mid-50s. The acquisitions are also going to similarly boost adjusted EBITDA margins to the mid to high-10s.

While its telematics hardware business is declining (by 17% y/y in Q1), it does serve as a platform for selling software services to customers and converting customers to a subscription model in what it calls is a DaaS (device as a service) model (Q1CC):

we continue to work with select hardware customers to transition certain MRM Telematics products to a subscription model. In this conversion process, CalAmp is focused on adding content value such as instant crash detection and reporting, driver scoring and security features to our existing installed base.

The shift to subscriptions is of course also depressing hardware revenue itself as these are no longer booked on a one-off up-front sale but as a continuous revenue stream, depressing, for instance, LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) product sales.

Synovia, one of the acquired companies in Q1, was an important customer of its hardware business; so consolidating its revenue does have an impact on revenues as well.

The considerable dip in hardware sales is also likely to be temporary, caused by the supply chain issues, but the company isn't out of the woods here yet (Q1CC):

it will take two more quarters to fully optimize our supply chain structure and realize the full benefits of global diversification with optimum inventory levels and delivery lead times.

There will be a considerable impulse from the sunset of 3G in the US, which will unleash a device replacement cycle. Management argued that it has 1.3M 3G units in service, some of which are subscription-based and half of the remaining total would be replaced in normal course, the additional replacement from the sunset is a $50M opportunity.

Revenue from acquisitions will also increase throughout the year (with gross margin rising) as the deferred revenue haircut declines (see below).

Acquisitions

The company acquired three companies in short order this year:

The acquisition of LoJack Mexico and Tracker UK helped its LoJack subscription business to achieve 80% growth in Q1 (y/y) to $10M. Revenues from these acquisitions will be affected by a 65%+ haircut to deferred revenue (Q4CC):

This revenue ramp is affected by purchase accounting adjustments, which discount the deferred revenue balance assumed at the opening balance sheet date by upwards of 65% as compared to the pre-acquisition balances. The impact of the deferred revenue haircut diminishes over the course of the first few years of ownership with GAAP revenue normalizing to actual billings activity over the – over time.

Later in the Q4CC, the company argued that the effect of this will wear off after a year and a half and explained its impact on profitability (Q4CC):

we have this on a purchase accounting anomaly that is will play out over the next year to potentially year and a half, under purchase accounting we are required to haircut the deferred revenue balance that we acquired as part of the opening balance sheet. And that haircut is essentially eliminating the profit margin that the previous owned business – essentially earned – period of ownership, we don't get that benefit.

In the Q4CC, management argued that the acquisitions would add roughly $6M in Q1 increasing to $11M by Q4, as this deferred revenue haircut wears off. In fact, management argued that the revenue from the acquisitions was a bit better than the guided $6M in Q1 and the company guided its annual growth trajectory conservatively at 5-7%.

Guidance

Management argued something important on the Q1CC:

we believe the fiscal first quarter represents an inflection point in our business with a positive outlook of increasing revenue and EBITDA growth as we move into the second half of the fiscal year.

Q2 2020 guidance:

Revenue between $89.5 and $94.5M

GAAP EPS loss of -$0.21-0.27

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-0.14

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5M-11.5M

The company did not provide new guidance for fiscal 2020:

Analyst consensus revenue $375M

Telematics revenue to decline by $25-30M

SaaS revenue to increase to $120M

Adjusted EBITDA of $48M+

Margins

Data by YCharts

A reminder from the previous CC (Q4CC):

We think that in Q1 that will drop off a bit probably in the 38% to 39% range mainly because of the haircutting that will occur as a result of the deferred revenue that I mentioned before, but we think that the margins over the base of the year will expand especially towards the second half of the year to somewhere at or north of potentially 43% to 44%.

And while GAAP margins contracted in Q1, underlying profitability is actually much better (Q1CC):

Well, given our guidance of roughly $92 million at midpoint on revenue for Q2 and approximately $9.5 million of adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint in Q2, that suggests that there's pretty strong marginal profitability in the operating model – $3 million of incremental revenue producing an incremental $2 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes that gross margins will be back at 41-42% by the end of the year.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The supply-chain issues and acquisitions have significantly dented cash flows, and the company also had to shore up the working capital of its acquired businesses, but this is supposed to improve during the rest of the year.

While adjusted EBITDA margin was just 8%, it will improve to the mid-teens as accounting adjustments and supply chain issues wear off (Q1CC):

So, we're quite pleased with the way the cash flow is progressing and we would think that we'd be back to the historical levels past in the Q2 to Q4.

The company has total cash and marketable securities of $200M and total outstanding debt of $298M.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuations are at historically low multiples. Analysts expect non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 this year rising to $0.93 next year.

Conclusion

We think the company offers a good entry point here. Its figures are hobbled by a number of issues (supply chain transformation, acquisition integration and accounting) that are likely to be temporary.

However, valuation multiples are at historical lows while the company continues to shift towards a recurring revenue model which normally benefits from considerably higher valuation multiples.

So we think that as the clouds of these temporary issues gradually lift (according to management, Q1 is an inflection point), this underlying rationale will kick in and propel the shares significantly higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.