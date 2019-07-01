Ashford Hospitality: A Closer Look At The Preferred Shares

We look now at the preferred shares and see if they are deserving of an investment.

Our key concerns were that the AFFO numbers presented by the company are a very bad proxy for owner's equivalent return.

We analyzed the Ashford Hospitality common shares and concluded your money was better invested elsewhere.

When we did a deep dive into Ashford Hospitality Trust's (AHT) financials, we concluded that the company only appeared cheap.

AHT is not cheap. In fact, it might be the ultimate value trap. The real AFFO does not come close to covering dividends and capex. Sure, some capex is boosting revenues down the line, but we are hard pressed to come up with a true maintenance capex here. We think investors should avoid the stock.

We have however often taken a position higher up in the capital structure when the equity did not make sense. For example, in Aimia Inc. (OTCPK:GAPFF) we took a long position in the preferred shares as the common just appeared too risky to us. More recently, we recommended a long position in Uniti Group Inc., (UNIT) bonds as we saw the common as incredibly risky. We thus examine the preferred shares for AHT today and see if we can make an honest investment out of them.

The classes

There are multiple classes of AHT preferred shares and for the purposes of this article they are about the same in terms of quality and yield about 8.5% currently.

Source: AHT 10-K

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. 7.5% PFD SER I (AHT.PI) and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. 7.5% PFD SER G (AHT.PG) are the two classes of preferred shares that do show up on Seeking Alpha. Both classes have moved away from par and are in the high-yield category.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both classes recently went ex-dividend, so stripped yield is not materially different than visible yield.

The metrics that matter

While we look at the income statement first when examining the equity, we first examine the balance sheet when judging preferred shares. The first thing we notice from this point is the adjusted EBITDA the company generates.

Source: AHT 10-K

This number has been trending lower the last few years. While investors may notice the large non-cash stock based compensation, and we have highlighted this rather misguided policy in our common share report, it is really not a headache for the preferred share outlook.

Next we compare the EBITDA to net debt of the company.

Source: AHT 10-K

Our definition of net debt is total liabilities less cash-like current assets. Some investors may reduce total liabilities further by other current assets. Others may just use the total liabilities number and not adjust it further. We think any of these methods is fine as long as it is done consistently from company to company when making a comparison. Here, we see that AHT has net debt close to $3.7 billion by our definition.

This gives AHT at net debt to EBITDA of almost exactly 9.0X. That is a big number by any standard. Sure, we do know of REITs that carry more, like this one, but by and large most REITs come in under this. This high leverage shows up again when we see the interest coverage ratio.

Source: AHT 10-K

This comes in at 1.74X, not particularly enthralling either.

Preferred dividend coverage-Traditional way

The common way of looking at this is by adding preferred dividends paid to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and then examining the coverage ratio.

Source: AHT 10-K

In this case, we get a coverage ratio of 4.41X (($145,261+$42,577)/$42,577). We would note that this coverage ratio has been going down and was as high as 6.4X just two years back.

Preferred dividend coverage-More Stringent Measure

While the traditional numbers still cover the preferred dividends adequately, we think they may be deceptive here. We say this because AFFO disregards cost of maintaining the hotels. AHT spent a rather responding $207 million on capex last year and that was hardly an anomaly.

Source: AHT 10-K

Subtracting this amount from the AFFO+ preferred dividends leads to a negative number ($187,838 minus $207,325). That means if you consider capex as a higher obligation than preferred dividends, then there is no real money to pay the preferred dividends. Now, in reality the company will cut back capex to whatever extent it can before it defaults on its preferred dividend payments, but we would think long and hard before assuming that is written in stone.

But is this not "growth" capex?

Investors might argue that we are being too hard on the company and that AHT is spending to grow future revenues. We certainly accept that some of these capex numbers might deliver better revenues down the line. However, considering that both adjusted EBITDA and revenues have trended down for 3 straight years, we are hesitant to put a lot of faith in the growth story. At a minimum we think 75% of the capex is maintenance, and by that measure, the preferred dividends are not covered.

What the preferred shares have going for them

While we think AHT preferreds have a lot of issues, we always like to present both sides of the argument and here we do find three factors that might give the preferred shareholders a modicum of comfort.

The first is that all AHT debt is property level non-recourse mortgages. That means that the company can walk away from troubled properties where it is "underwater", that is the property is worth less than the mortgage. This can help it survive troubled times better.

The second factor is that the bulk of AHT's debt is floating rate.

Source: AHT 10-K

AHT has hedged interest rate exposure in the shorter term, but longer term a cut in interest rates will flow down to AHT's bottom line and improve preferred share dividend coverage.

Source: AHT 10-K

Finally, we see a liquidation value of AHT common shares as close to $4 per common share. That means that the preferred shareholders have an additional $500 million of assets as a cushion after debt and preferred shareholders have been redeemed.

Conclusion

AHT.PI is a slightly better value here among the existing preferreds based on market price but the differences are small in terms of yield. If investors think a buyout is coming (and we really doubt that), then class F shares may be a way superior bet.

Source: AHT 10-K

This is way higher than the conversion privileges that some other classes have but even then the likely case is that Class F shares are redeemed at par as defined in the paragraph above.

On the whole, the preferred shares are definitely a much more acceptable bet than the common shares but we don't like them at the current price and the management team is not confidence inspiring. In our service, High Dividend Opportunities, we did recently identify a hotel REIT preferred share class that was a significantly better opportunity than what AHT shares present, and we will be sticking to that for our exposure.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2700 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long UNITI Bonds.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD