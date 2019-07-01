No Rush To Buy Ingredion, But The Value Is There

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR), like the name suggests, is a mid-cap and Fortune 500 company specialized on ingredients solutions. The firm is a large manufacturer of sweeteners and starches commonly found in everyday food and beverage. The product line also includes biomaterials and intermediates for the paper, textile and pharmaceutical industries, and animal feed products. Over half of Ingredion’s sales and operations are in the US (60% total turnover), but the company has been growing internationally, and its segment reporting is geography-based and currently divided into North America, South America, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.

Shares have not done well YTD, but since Ingredion operates in a stable environment, a dip could represent a chance to accumulate shares at an attractive valuation. I have done some due diligence to understand if that is the case.

Ingredion growth drivers

Starches and sweeteners do not usually come to mind when thinking about exciting growth prospects. Ingredion is one of those companies who can deliver “slow and steady,” and the firm has been around under the previous name of Corn Products International for more than a century. Over the last decade, Ingredion has grown top line at a CAGR of 4% and EPS at around 7%, which is just about what I’d like to see for this kind of business.

Source: Ingredion CAGNY Investor Presentation

Ingredion provided a four-year growth outlook at “high single digit” by delivering on its current strategy of increasing specialties sales. I see the prospect as a more honest call from the management, which in prior years' presentations made a case for a “double-digit” growth scenario, which never seemed plausible.

Core ingredients and specialties are the two segments which constitute Ingredion revenue mix, with the latter generating about 30% of sales but a much higher share of the company profits. The core ingredients segment is a commoditized one, and the company sells the products at a processing mark-up over cost. While Ingredion has an overall operating margin of about 12%, I estimate the normalized profitability of this segment to be in the high-single digits.

Source: Ingredion CAGNY Investor Presentation

I like the company's focus to diversify further into specialties, and the target to exceed 33% of sales in this segment by 2022 seems on track. Based on the segment trajectory and operating margins of 23%-25% for specialties (as opposed as high single-digit for core ingredients) I confirmed Ingredion could sustain its growth targets and achieve an operating income of about $920 million by 2022.

Source: Author’s estimates based on company financials

Plenty of headwinds ahead

Since the reporting of first quarter results, Ingredion shares have lost about 15% of their value. The stock is flirting with 52-weeks lows, and it is trading just above $80, almost 30% off the highs. Morningstar currently has a 5-star rating on the stock and longs, bargain hunters might be feeling the allure to buy the dip (or average down) at a seemingly attractive price.

I remain skeptical as shares are a short-term opportunity at this point as I do not see any clear catalyst for the company moving forward. On the first quarter, Ingredion revenues were down 3.3% vs. LY, missing consensus by roughly 2% and missing on EPS as well. The company blamed the miss on an adverse forex impact of $0.19 but also recognized North America faces a challenging raw material environment with increased costs. Volumes were also down 2%, with Ingredion explaining the reduction as the result of an output decrease for high fructose sweeteners (closure of the Stockton wet mill as outlined in the company’s cost smart saving initiative).

The company did report some progress on its growth platform with a small bolt-on acquisition in the specialty potato starch texturizers, but negative effects overall outbalanced any positive. Ingredion certainly did not raise investor’s hopes for the remainder of the year and trimmed the high-end of its guidance for adjusted EPS to $7.20. At the mid-point, Ingredion now expects $7.00 in EPS for 2019, a paltry 1.2% growth Y-on-Y.

Turning to our outlook, we anticipate 2019 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.80 to $7.20. We are lowering the top end of our adjusted EPS guidance range to reflect an anticipated deeper and more prolonged recession in Argentina, continued higher than historical North America production costs as we continue to optimize our starch network, and an anticipated incremental FX impacts in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. – Source: Ingredion Q1 earnings call

Because of the continuing adverse conjuncture, I believe pressure will remain high on Ingredion shares. Regarding upcoming Q2, the company faces a difficult comparison with last year and management warned during the call about lower volumes in North America for the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018, but the latter already represented a decrease vs. H1 2018. Also, operations in South America will remain challenged by forex devaluation and Argentina’s recession.

In addition to all these, I do not buy the idea (brought forward by some contributors before) that Ingredion enjoys a long-term tailwind due to world population growth. The company extracts most of its profits from developed markets where such increase is limited at best. Changes in consumers’ taste generally happen fast enough to outweigh any favorable population trend. Recently, the company outlined weakness in sweeteners consumption, which forced management to take action and reduce volumes. At the same time, however, the company enjoys robust growth in specialties like the plant-based protein segment, exposed to the “meatless revolution” of Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPSBL).

The value is there

Partly because of Ingredion’s increasing exposure to desirable segments, and in part because traditional sweeteners are not going away anytime soon, I believe Ingredion still enjoys a favorable operating environment in the long-term despite the mentioned temporary issues.

The company trades at very attractive multiples compared to peers, and I am unsure how much of this wide valuation gap is justified by differences in the business model. Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Symrise AG (OTCPK:SYIEF) and Kerry Group (OTCPK:KRYAF) all trade at EV/EBITDA multiples of about 20x, more than double of the current 8x of Ingredion. Profitability in the peer group is slightly higher, but differences in margins and ROE are narrow and year-on-year variances usually limited. Economies of scale might create some additional source of competitive advantage, but according to Morningstar, even wide-moat International Flavors & Fragrances does not enjoy cost advantages but only intangible assets and switching costs. IFF top line growth has been good, but mostly inorganic (Frutarom acquisition).

Likewise, broader exposure to perfumes, cosmetics fragrances do not seem to be a necessary differentiator. Kerry Group, whose revenues are slightly higher than Ingredion at $7.6 billion (2018) and whose exposure to fragrances is also nil, also trades at much higher multiples. Kerry’s growth profile has also been weaker than Ingredion in the last few years. Capital structure is also similar to peers.

If I were forced to name a weakness, I would say Ingredion can do more to improve its geo-mix reducing exposure to markets like Argentina and increase its footprint in the Asia-Pacific market (14% of reported revenues), as this is touted to be the region with the highest CAGR for food flavors in the 2018-2025 period. However, the geographic revenue mix is unlikely to account for such a difference in valuation.

The company also has room to deploy capital towards growth. Ingredion expects to generate approximately $650-$700 million in cash flow during 2019, and after considering maintenance CapEx and dividends (absorbing about 55% of available free cash flow), $100-$200 million in free cash flow for M&A activity will be available.

Source: Ingredion CAGNY Investor Presentation

The company maintains a BBB investment grade rating with a stable outlook from S&P. Moody’s is even more bullish and upgraded the company to Baa1 last year although Net Debt/EBITDA increased from 1.2x to 1.8x. Although Ingredion has slightly levered up in recent years to catch the benefits of the low rates environment, I believe the company does not face challenges ahead with regards to its balance sheet.

Proposed valuation

I estimate Ingredion to have a fair value per share of $115. The assessment stems from a DCF model (reported below) which I believe incorporates reasonable assumptions. The full cycle EBITDA margin of 15% (expanding from 14% in 2019 towards 16% as the company further advance into specialties) is lower than 2018 actual but higher than the historical average for Ingredion. Nevertheless, since the company has successfully diversified away from core ingredients, and I assume the growth in specialties to continue going forward, such higher mid-cycle margins seem justified in a bullish scenario. Under these conditions, unlevered cash flows grow at a 7% pace, which tracks the recent company performance.

In the model, I assumed a 9% cost of equity and 5.8% cost of debt (in line with Morningstar) which result in 8.1% weighted average cost of capital considering Ingredion's capital structure. I usually do not include outstanding stock options if a modest buyback activity (with a negligible impact on long-term FCF) can balance the option-induced dilution.

The terminal value was calculated both using the growth in perpetuity and EV/EBITDA multiple methods. Growth in perpetuity assigned to INGR was 3% (assumed long-term inflation) and EV/EBITDA of 10x, but the results are not materially different. The obtained fair value represents a good upside (about 40%) from the current price, although as previously mentioned, I believe it will take a while before investors are allowed to capitalize on the disconnect.

Bearish scenario

As a control, I also calculated share value under a more bearish scenario in which Ingredion fails to deliver on its growth platform and struggles indefinitely with higher raw materials costs. In this case, the estimated full-cycle operating margin is 13% resulting in a cash flow growth of about 2.3% over the next decade. I also lowered terminal value (perpetuity growth 2.5% and EV/EBITDA decreased by one turn at 9x). In this case, the resulting fair value is $73 per share, representing a 12% decrease from the current INGR price.

Conclusion

Weighing in probabilities, Ingredion has good chances to be a winner. Management has a solid track record, and the company has positioned itself for growth identifying and pursuing five main sub-segments within specialties: starch-based texturizers, clean ingredients, plant-based proteins (which I believe the most promising with a last three years CAGR of 51% in the US), specialty sweeteners, and food systems.

I see a 70% probability to the bullish scenario to play out and a 30% to the bearish one. However, I think material risks remain for the stock to move lower in the short term. The market remains close to all-time highs, and Ingredion missed the boat. Besides macro risks, the company is fighting pressure from raw materials cost increase and geo-specific problems. A better outlook could represent a turning point, but for now, there is no clear catalyst in sight, only plenty of opportunities to slip in sympathy with the broader indexes. Given the circumstances, I see no rush in buying the dip.

Nevertheless, the company is a quality name in a defensive industry. Shares may already look attractive for buy and hold investors seeking a DGI addition to their portfolios. The quality is there, and the price seems to offer downside protection. The 3% yield is about 30% higher than the five-year average, further pointing at a price upside from current levels. The 3% distribution, coupled with a 7% sustainable growth, should secure a 10% total return for those investing for the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.