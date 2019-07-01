How The Ghost Of WWE's Past Is Coming Back To Help Save Its Future

Vince McMahon’s knack for creating an entertaining product is known worldwide, but here he’s going to have to take a step back and assure shareholders he’ll accept some real changes.

On the surface, these moves seem smart, but a lot will depend on how much control McMahon lets Bischoff and Heyman have, as McMahon will still have the final call.

The move comes following the success of upstart wrestling company AEW (All Elite Wrestling), which has the backing of top investors, including Turner and Shahid Khan.

The positions will be filled by Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff - two of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s most bitter former rivals, but also smart businessmen who know the industry.

Last week, WWE announced the creation of two new “executive director” positions to oversee the company’s two biggest brands – "Raw" and "Smackdown."

The 4th of July may still be a few days away, but Vince McMahon and WWE (NYSE:WWE) set off some fireworks early.

Investors were thrown for a loop when McMahon essentially turned over control of his two top TV series to two men who, in the past, were his bitter rivals. Although, if we’ve learned anything about McMahon in his career, it’s that for the right price, he’s willing to live and let live.

First, as always, some background. And this is one case where newer shareholders, or ones debating investing for the first time, could probably really use a primer.

Investors likely know Vince McMahon’s WWE has always been a unicorn in its own right. There is no logical reason why this company should be as successful as it is. Its content is scripted, its matches are fixed, and it has the miraculous ability to find new ways to tick off its core audience on a weekly basis.

So why do millions of people (myself included) support the product? Because we know sometimes the unexpected happens - and when it does, it’s glorious.

Yes, the content is scripted, the matches are fixed, and the company at times seems to take pride in annoying its viewers, but we watch and we come back - and we do it with a smile on our face. It’s absurd, I know, but there’s something about knowing the 1% possibility exists we could be completely and utterly surprised.

We just didn’t expect this time the surprise to not come as part of its live programming.

Last week, Vince McMahon created the positions of “executive directors” and named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to those roles. Heyman, who created and ran upstart wrestling brand ECW, will take over flagship Monday Night Raw, and Bischoff, who ran WWE’s biggest rival in the '90s WCW, would take over Smackdown Live.

Let’s also remember at one point both men had their boots on Vince’s throat and were on the verge of taking McMahon’s kingdom from him - but they lost. Not only did McMahon fight his way back, but ultimately, he would buy both WCW and ECW and acquire its talent and archives. Yes, he’s that good at what he does.

For a time, WWE was not only the biggest game in town, but it was the only game in town. The problem is that when a company is its own biggest competition, the product falters. Investors in WWE have seen that in recent years.

Yes, for a brief period, TNA (Total Nonstop Action) Wrestling made a run of things and landed a few solid punches, but ultimately, it fell victim to the same problems that caused WCW and ECW to collapse - when the inmates run the asylum, things get bad quick. While TNA’s Impact is still very much around, it never drove fear into the heart of the McMahon family.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) though, that’s another story. AEW just debuted earlier this summer, and already it’s proven itself to be enough of a threat that McMahon had to make a move. AEW is part of the Turner family - yes, the same family that ran WCW for years and sparked the infamous Monday Night Wars. Though Ted Turner has long ceded full control of the day-to-day, it’s still fairly ironic that the company he built is returning to once again give Vince a headache.

AEW is backed by Shahid Khan, the same savvy businessman who has helped the Jacksonville Jaguars rise from a joke to Super Bowl contenders (last year notwithstanding). Yet, it wasn’t Khan who dreamed up AEW, it was Cody Rhodes.

The son of WWE legend Dusty “The American Dream” Rhodes, for years Cody was on the WWE roster. Frustrated by his position in the company and determined to be as successful as his father eventually left the company, he then used his knowledge to create what he saw the future of wrestling.

He enlisted the right performers, the right creatives and the right investors to build something special. While McMahon would never outright say it, Rhodes poses a legitimate threat to WWE. And Vince knows the only person to blame is himself.

McMahon never gave Rhodes the push he was looking for and under-estimated his ability. The Heyman/Bischoff signings are his answer to AEW’s creation. While Heyman is a mainstay on WWE television as the advocate for legit beast and former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar, Bischoff has largely remained off the screen, but like Heyman, is beloved by wrestling fans.

The first time McMahon brought Bischoff back was in 2002, where he was named the General Manager of RAW. It was just as shocking then as the news this week. The difference is Bischoff was signed on as a performer. He really had little say in the content, he was a face for the crowds to boo and hate - it was a role.

Even though he was a “heel” (a wrestling term for bad guy), the fans loved having him back. Same thing with Heyman, who has really never been a face (a wrestling term for good guy - aka babyface) in his entire WWE run, but the guy can talk. Nobody can rile up the fans like Paul Heyman.

So, with AEW here and thriving in its early days, McMahon rolled the dice.

The question investors will likely have is, "Will it work?" Honestly, it’s a loaded question.

Here’s what shareholders need to keep in mind. If Bischoff and Heyman are allowed to make their respective shows over in their likeness, then yes, it will absolutely work. These are two of the smartest men in the industry, and the fans will give them every chance to prove themselves.

But the fans also know Vince McMahon is Vince McMahon, and he can’t ever fully step back. McMahon’s son-in-law and company EVP Paul Levesque knows that all too well. He has tried for years to get McMahon to change his thinking on things and been met with resistance.

However, we’ve seen Levesque in action when he’s left to his own devices. He helped create NXT, a third WWE brand designed solely to foster the next generation of talent - it’s also a brand the McMahon seems to leave well enough alone.

Remember, Levesque knows about how to succeed both in the ring and outside. His on-air persona, Triple H, is a fan favorite. This is a respected industry force who understands the day-to-day of wrestling better than most.

Yet, if he couldn’t get McMahon to switch things up, what chance do Bischoff and Heyman have? After all, McMahon is still going to have the final call under this new system.

Still, investors should love the possibility of Levesque, Heyman and Bischoff united. If allowed to, they could restore WWE to how it was during those legendary WWF/WCW days. I just don’t know if it will happen that way.

Personally, I have more respect for McMahon than any other top executive at a similar media company. He is a smart man who has repeatedly defied the odds to succeed, but he also can’t get out of his own way. Remember, this is a man who once booked himself in match against God - and won.

Yet, McMahon realizes AEW could do damage, and with a move to FOX Sports (FOX) on the horizon for his Smackdown brand, he realized something had to be done. Tapping into Bischoff’s knowledge and skill set to help bring more guidance to what has always been seen as “the B show” was a calculated move.

Now, while Smackdown has always proven itself to be more than a “B” show, having someone like Bischoff at the helm could really do wonders, and for investors in WWE and New Fox, it’s something exciting.

McMahon knows how to put on a show - and that’s all this is, a show. While it may not be playing out in front of the cameras, it’s playing out on a global stage with untold millions at stake for the company and its investors.

WWE is personal to McMahon, deeply personal. That’s part of why people invest in the company. They also know he is the company’s biggest strength and weakness - Vince McMahon is WWE.

And many insiders have said this move has surprisingly little to do with McMahon’s upcoming reboot of the XFL sports venture that was a costly misfire the first time around. The thought is McMahon truly is still all-in here, he’s not giving over control and stepping away - in fact, he’s doubling down.

Investors have always loved that about McMahon, and as much as we know this whole thing could be a smoke screen, we are willing to buy into it. As I said, for that 1% chance we could be surprised, we stick around.

And by the way, for those investors curious if this type of big swing has worked in the past - it has. Valentine’s Day 2011 was one of the best examples.

WWE had spent a lot of time hyping a very special guest host for its annual WrestleMania extravaganza, and it didn’t disappoint. So, at the end of one of its shows, the lights went down, the music hit and, finally, The Rock had returned... home.

In what was probably Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s smartest business decision in his entire life (and that says something given his amazing business prowess), the most electrifying man in sports entertainment came back after a quiet exit. Johnson realized that in order to be successful, he needed to embrace his wrestling past and not distance himself from it.

On that night, he came out to the ring and delivered a emotional (and most importantly, sincere) speech about how he was back and was never leaving again. Of course, Johnson’s return was not just because he missed the fans, it was because in three months he was joining the ensemble of the Fast & Furious franchise. It was a pure PR stunt, but nobody cared. Johnson gave an honest apology for leaving and asked for fans to trust him. They did, and the rest is history.

Eight years later, he’s kept his word... and he’s now the most electrifying man in entertainment (period) because of it.

If Vince McMahon is able to let Bischoff and Heyman do what he let Johnson do on that night - ask the fans to trust them and let them deliver - the sky’s the limit.

If not, Vince better hope the XFL reboot delivers, because eventually, he may run out of second chances.

