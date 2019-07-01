Westport Fuel Systems Capitalizing On Fuel Efficiency Demands In China And Europe

Given these factors, I believe the company is undervalued when compared to both market opportunities and peer comparison by as much as 55%.

Beyond the company's existing products, new products which are set to launch in the coming months are aimed at capitalizing off China's move to alternative energies in heavy-duty vehicles.

The company offers a wide range of products which help convert regular diesel-powered engines to run off natural gas, which costs less and emits less polluting chemicals.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) is an alternative energy solutions company which offers components, fuel systems, cryogenics and electronics for engine conversions. Demand is driven by the costs of the different types of natural gas, which are cheaper than conventional fossil fuels, and are aimed at lowering operating costs for consumers and corporations.

The company offers systems and components which help consumers convert their passenger cars to use LPG or CNG fuels in addition to conventional gasoline. The company also offers its services to completely convert passenger cars for OEMs or importers in different regions around the world to use the same bi-fuel systems and also offers complete fuel systems to newly manufactured vehicles so they can come directly off the assembly line with those capabilities.

Even as the price of natural gas fluctuated throughout 2018, causing other energies to be more viable for use in transportation, the price volatility has subsided for the time being, which creates a more stable operating environment for the company.

Regional Strengths

The company does most of its work in the most active environmentally-friendly regions around the world and after the recent scaling back of federal-level activity by the US government, the company's largest markets became California and the nations in the European Union. In recent years, however, China and India have increased investment in pollution-fighting technologies and solutions which are set to fill the vacuum created by the US government.

In the European Union, the company has entered into an agreement with local distributors to sell and integrate its HDPI (High Direct Pressure Solutions) systems into heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing.

In addition to the company's selling strengths in the European Union and the state of California, they've created a new joint venture with Weichai Westport Inc. ("WWI") to develop, market, and commercialize a heavy-duty, natural gas engine featuring the Westport HPDI 2.0™ technology, based on one of Weichai Power heavy-duty engine platforms in China. Beyond the company's 23% stake in the venture, the agreement entails a minimum of 18,000 engine purchases from the time of completion through 2023. Needless to say, the minimum amount in the agreement can be exceeded if the vehicle solution gathers steam in the region and can create a very sustainable revenue stream for the company in the long run given the mass-scale needed for profitability.

Overall, the company operates and sells its products and services in over 70 countries and territories around the world and has a large distribution network. The company has worked to lower overall costs since the new CEO came in and it has successfully managed to operate in a friendlier environment as rates go up and competition ramps up.

Balance Sheet

The company is in a strong position heading into 2019 and 2020 with $46 million in cash and $48 million in inventories, with a large portion of that related to its new joint venture and its previous CWI sales segment. The company also has $11.5 million in long-term investments and $62 million in plants, property and equipment.

The company does hold $43.8 million in long-term debt and pay out $1.1 million in interest expense every quarter, something which is sustainable for the time being but would provide a nice bump to new income once the debt is paid down. The company also has $15 million in long-term lease obligations and $16 million in long-term royalty payments due.

Overall, the company is well-positioned to increase production in its major initiatives and product offerings, especially given its control of the cost of goods and SG&A when compared to the growth in its sales, something which will help it generate roughly $18.6 million in income available per share in 2020. (Based off 133.52M shares outstanding).

Expectations and Valuation

The company saw its first serious bump in business after the joint venture in 2016 and reported revenues of $224.4 million alongside an EPS loss of $1.08. In 2017, revenues increased to $253.8 million along with EPS, which improved to a loss of $0.25. Last year, the company again exceeded expectations and reported EPS loss of $0.23 and revenues of $263.8 million.

The aforementioned ventures and product launches are expected to help the company boost 2019 revenues to $287.9 million along with an EPS loss of $0.06. For 2020, as management expects the full sales from their "WWI" partnership, revenues are expected to surge to $359.8 million and the company is expected to report their first profit of $0.14 per share, according to analyst estimates.

As 2020 is set to be the first profitable year with consistent revenue growth expected thereafter, it is well within reason to fairly value the company at a 30x multiple to EPS estimates for the year. The closest peer is Clean Energy Fuel Corps. (CLNE), which is expected to report only a $0.01 per share in earnings for 2020 and is valued at the same price as Westport Fuel Systems.

A 30x multiple to 2020 earnings presents a fair value of $4.20 per share, which represents nearly 55% of upside potential from its current trading price. As long as the company continues to project solid revenue growth in the low double-digits, I believe the company is currently severely undervalued when compared to peers and the overall market.

Risks

The company is, after all, highly dependent on the continuation of the strength of natural gas in the lives of everyday manufacturing in the vehicle and heavy-machinery industries. If a significant EV push exceeds expectations in the next few years, with a shift in the US and Chinese government strategies in regards to on-the-road vehicles, the company's longer term prospects can face tougher headwinds.

Overall, the company faces competition from large manufacturers of similar products and from other smaller, sometimes private, companies which offer solutions similar to its own. A significant partnership with another company by any large-scale distributors of similar technologies can hinder the company's sales prospects.

Investment Conclusion

For the time being, however, Westport Fuel Systems doesn't look poised to suffer from the aforementioned headwinds as short and medium term prospects remain good. The need by consumers to lower overall costs when it comes to fuel efficiency as OPEC just reached another extension on its production cuts (presumably until the Aramco (ARMCO) IPO and the stabilization of the oil markets), will continue to drive companies and individuals to seek operating cost savings.

The company is well-positioned with its penetration into the Asia-Pacific region with heavy-duty vehicle solutions, and should continue to experience sales growth in California and the European Union as both continue to increase climate-change fighting measures and seek to lower operating costs.

Given the company's 2019 and 2020 EPS and sales growth expectations, I believe that by its own standing and compared to its closest peers, the company is well undervalued and has the potential to increase its value by almost 55% over the next 18 months. This will certainly outperform the overall market performance as well as alternative-energy companies given their recent upticks.

I'm highly bullish on the company's 2019 and 2020.

