UWT: Leverage Up

The current market structure suggests that the next stop for UWT will be in the $20-22 range.

The roll return of UWT has strongly shifted towards positive as contango has largely backed out of the market.

Over the last month, VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (UWT) has fallen by nearly 10% in a decline which has taken out several key technical support areas in place for the past several months.

At current traded levels, UWT stands at a cusp: if we break through the descending trendline, we are likely to see price rally into the area of $20-22/share over the next few weeks while if we fail to hold these levels, a fresh run at the lows is entirely possible.

It is my belief that the underlying fundamentals of crude oil coupled with the instrument specific factors of UWT indicate that now is an excellent time to buy the ETN and that in the following weeks we will potentially see UWT rally to fresh highs.

The Instrument

Returns to the shareholders of UWT come in three main forms: roll yield, crude oil price return, and leverage yield. If you’re unfamiliar with the methodology of UWT, you’re in the right place because in the next few paragraphs, we’ll talk about the construction of the ETN and its implications for holders of the instrument.

First and foremost, UWT tracks the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index ER. There are two components of this – first, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index and second the excess return piece. If you’re unfamiliar with the methodology of GSCI indices, I’d suggest scanning the document found on this page as well as a read through of the S&P GSCI at a high level here.

The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index is an index that rolls a position across futures contracts to maintain exposure to crude oil. It rebalances positions every year in January in a variety of crude oil contracts. This process results in something called roll yield which is what occurs when you have exposure across the forward curve and hold positions as time approaches expiry.

Roll yield for holders of the GSCI index is currently mostly positive in that the curve is largely in backwardation across the next year.

Backwardation is the state in which the prompt contract trades at a higher price than the next contract out, and as you can see in the above chart, WTI is in backwardation in all but the front month contract.

How backwardation results in a positive roll yield has to do with the mechanics of the futures markets. A lot of misperceptions and misunderstandings result around what happens near expiry and how return is gained or lost from the roll. When it comes to roll yield, it is the general tendency of futures markets for contracts at later points in the curve to tend to trade towards prices at the front of the curve as time approaches expiry. When the market is in backwardation (as it is in all months after August in WTI as you can see in the chart above), this means that prices that are lower in the futures (definition of backwardation) will tend to increase in value as they approach prices at the front of the curve which are higher in price. This process results in a general positive source of returns and is one key reason why holding UWT at this point is currently a good idea: roll is largely positive and UWT leverages this effect by a factor of three.

As part of the name of the ETN, it tracks the excess return version of the GSCI Crude Index – this basically means that it factors in the effects of roll. If you look through the factsheet of the index which UWT magnifies, you can see in the relative performance that excess return has underperformed spot and that’s because contango has been strongly present in the market for many months and over the last few weeks the curve has been tightening substantially and switching towards backwardation. As long as this relationship continues, roll will push further into the territory of positive.

Fundamentals

We just covered the first (and sometimes largest) source of return for UWT which is roll yield, but now we need to turn our attention to the underlying commodity which UWT grants exposure to: crude oil.

The story of crude oil has taken two shapes this year. First, we started the year off on a weak note as prices hovered near lows in the face of strong inventory builds against the 5-year average.

However, as the year progressed, we saw continued pressure against the 5-year average as inventories closed the gap and prices rallied substantially through late April. In early May, we saw inventories climb against the 5-year average and shoot towards the top of the range in a surge of stocks which drove prices to nearly the lowest levels of the year.

Over the last two weeks, we saw inventories roll over and price rally strongly from the low with current resistance found at the descending trendline highlighted in our first chart.

The fundamental question for crude oil is this: how strong will driving season be? If you asked the average market participant a few weeks ago, the immediate answer would be quite glum. Refining runs have been pretty weak this year all things considered with the levels of utilization nowhere near the highs established last year or even consistently above the 5-year average.

Currently, it is going to be very difficult for refining demand to make a significant dent in stocks, but luckily, exports have continued to surge to hitting the highest levels ever seen last week.

On the supply side, we have started to see a slowing of production with the recent week seeing a relatively sizable downtick which may actually be a short-term top for at least a few weeks.

With all of these variables combined, we witnessed the largest draw for this week of the year seen in at least 25 years, surpassing even the nearly 10 million draw seen last year.

The current dynamics at work in the market strongly suggest that draws will continue and the distance to the 5-year range will narrow. As long as the Brent/WTI spread remains wide, exports will likely continue to flow freely and stocks will continue to drain.

As long as stocks continue to pull back against the 5-year average, we will likely continue to see an increase in price and contango weakening towards backwardation.

Conclusion

UWT is exposed to both the spot price of crude and the roll return of the GSCI Crude Index. This index has been lagging the spot return of crude, but with the recent shift in fundamentals, roll is turning positive (if not already there when factored in aggregate). The underlying commodity has turned bullish and the key question for investors is if we can break through the immediate resistance of the descending trendline for price to trade towards fresh highs in the near future. I believe that in the coming weeks we will see UWT rally towards the $20-22 range as price overcomes current resistance in the face of demand surpassing supply once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.