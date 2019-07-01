Reasons To Be Bullish On The Russell 2000

The equity market appears to be climbing the proverbial wall of worry, and the R2K offers better value than the SPY.

I propose that the now-profound underperformance of the R2K makes it attractive and that it is a prospective source of alpha over, perhaps, the next 12-24 months versus the SPY.

Each period has been marked by speculative traders on the futures market turning bearish on the R2K even as the SPY was recovering to new highs.

Prolonged consolidations in the market, as have occurred since the January and October 2018 peaks as well as the 2014-6 period, have seen the S&P 500 beat the Russell 2000.

The fundamental set-up

Most US-oriented general equity indices are in good to excellent technical shape, but not the one reflecting the small caps, the Russell 2000 (IWM).

As IWM stands now, it has certain value characteristics and a domestic orientation. The 3/31/19 Fact Sheet for IWM shows a P/E of 16.8X; I believe this is GAAP for the TTM ending 12/31/18. The price/book was 2.0X. These are lower than the same metrics for the S&P 500 (SPY) at the same period. The SPY had a forward P/E of 17.2X and a P/B of 3.25X. Since 3/31, the SPY has risen about 3% while IWM is unchanged.

Note, however, that negative earnings are excluded from P/E calculations for the IWM, and these are not uncommon for small biotechs and various other names. So while the P/B ratio of only 2X does reflect certain value characteristics, IWM has a beta of 1.37 relative to the SPY.

IWM has a higher percentage of both financials and health care than the SPY.

Technically, I have been looking for IWM to begin to mirror its performance after the prolonged sideways action from the peak of the market in late 2014 into the bottoming process that ended in mid-late 2016, as shown on the following 5-year graph comparing IWM in blue to the SPY in orange:

The 2014-16 choppy period for the SPY occurred in the setting of withdrawal of extreme Fed stimulus in 2012-4, i.e. QE 3. This mostly horizontal running correction for the SPY was accompanied by an outright, about 22% bear market in the SPY.

The end of QE 3 was a de facto tightening.

The "return to normalcy" tightening move that the Yellen Fed introduced in 2016 and intensified with the reversal of QE 3 in 2017 (about which President Trump has complained) was eventually also marked by significant outperformance of the SPY over IWM. With the Fed backing off of its tightening program, the question is whether IWM, a relative value play, will generate alpha versus the SPY over, say, the next 12-24 months as it did coming out of its 2016 relative bottom versus the SPY.

With this background, here's a technical that appeared recently and sways me to plan to sell some appreciated asset and go long IWM and possibly one or two of its constituents.

Too much bearishness about the Russell 2000

I routinely track patterns of positioning of speculators (versus commercial hedgers) for various key assets traded on US futures markets, and over and over, certain patterns have had predictive value. Nothing is guaranteed here, but here's a pattern that has formed and suggests that IWM is likely to provide alpha now versus the SPY. First, I'll show the graph, then discuss the details. From FINVIZ, a 5+ year chart of IWM:

The top panel is the Russell 2000, or IWM.

The bottom panel shows the relative positioning of three types of traders. The red line shows the net positioning of large traders (speculators); the blue line shows net positioning of small traders. The green line shows net positioning of commercial hedgers, which is equal to the sum of the net positioning of small plus large traders.

What we see is that suddenly the traders (speculators) "decided" to get bearish on the IWM, possibly out of trend-following as well as fears of trade wars and the like. This is shown by the green line spiking well above the zero line and the red line moving rapidly below the zero line. When this happened to the IWM in past years, not just the 2016 period but 2017 and back in 2014, the IWM soon surged and caught up to SPY.

Note, you can click on the FINVIZ chart and then broaden the time frame by clicking on "M" (for "monthly") on the top right, or narrow it by clicking on "D" (for "daily").

My take is simple. The SPY, the DJIA (DIA), the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ), etc. are all at or near all-time records. The cumulative advance/decline line for common stocks has just set yet another all-time high. Yet, the Citi Panic/Euphoria model is almost at the "panic" level, which tends to be bullish, and the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index has just risen from a prolonged "fear" period to neutral.

In other words, the equity markets are climbing a wall of worry, and the strong price action of bonds (lower rates) are fundamentally making it increasingly difficult to argue even with a forward approximately 18-19X GAAP P/E for the SPY.

If so, it's also difficult to argue against a forward approximate 16X P/E for IWM.

Yes, I am saying "TINA" - there is no alternative to equities if one is making mainstream assumptions about future real growth and inflation, and wants to generate total return over a long enough time frame.

Thus, I take a contrarian view to the large speculators who are fighting the rally by shorting the Russell 2000.

Concluding comments - when "OK" valuations are plenty good enough

I propose that what we see with the speculative positioning in IWM is the last part of this period of congestion, and that as in 2016 and at other times since the Great Recession ended, the Russell 2000 will likely make a move up toward the SPY. Timing is impossible; professional technicians say to predict either price action or timing, but not both together.

But with many stocks in the IWM cheaper on a P/E basis than the SPY, and with the P/B ratio much lower, I can be patient with IWM even if I'm early.

Today's low long-term bond rates are associated with speculative bullishness by traders; also from FINVIZ:

This sort of positioning worked for the speculators in H1 2016 but failed at different times in 2017. These traders were bearish on bonds in Q4 last year when I was writing bullish articles on bonds and bearish ones on stocks. This sort of positioning is not a clear-cut signal to get contrarian and sell bonds, but I do look askance at all the sudden company I have in owning lots of long bonds.

While I do think that the 30-year T-bond likely will trend toward 2%, most of the thrill is gone. Therefore, I plan to sell some appreciated long bonds early this coming week and buy a starter position in IWM as well as perhaps an individual small cap or two. I never get especially bullish on equities coming into the August-September period, so I'm going to be restrained in my contrarian enthusiasm here, but I don't like to see an opportunity and ignore it just on the basis of the calendar.

