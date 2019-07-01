DBO: It's A Great Time To Buy

Over the last month, we’ve seen shares of the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) fall by about 3%, eroding some of the 18% year-to-date return we’ve seen in the instrument. In this piece, I will talk about why DBO makes for an excellent addition to your portfolio.

The Instrument

If you’ve followed my writing for any length of time, you’ll notice that I have recently been covering a variety of energy-related ETFs and ETNs. A lot of these instruments have very specific methodologies which give exposure and expression to unique investment ideas and concepts. Of all of the ETFs and ETNs I’ve covered, DBO remains one of my favorite investment options, based on its unique and compelling investment methodology.

First and foremost, I’d highly suggest that investors looking to trade DBO peer into its methodology and fact sheet. What should immediately stand out to you about the instrument is this: it outperforms the massively influential GSCI on a relatively consistent basis.

How the index does this is through an active roll-management process that gives excellent exposure to developments in the forward curve of crude oil. In the words of Deutsche Bank (builder of the methodology and reason for the “DB” in the name of the ETF): “Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodities Indices Optimum Yield (DBLCI-OY) are designed to maximize potential roll returns by selecting, for each commodity, the futures contract with the highest implied roll yield.” To put this into plain English, the methodology shifts exposure across the futures curve to maximize roll yield. In the world of commodity ETFs (which are notorious for roll issues), this is really good news.

When it comes to ETFs and ETNs which give exposure to the futures market, roll yield is a pervasive concern for investors. Roll yield is the gain or loss that comes from taking a position in the futures market and holding this position towards expiry. There is a tendency in the futures market in which prices at the back of the curve tend to converge towards prices in the front of the curve as markets progress towards expiry. This means that while the market is in contango (front contract under back contracts), roll yield will be negative, because positions at higher prices will tend to fall on a relative basis towards prices in the front of the curve. When the market is in contango (front contract above back contracts), roll yield will be positive, as positions trade up in value as time progresses.

The methodology which DBO follows is that it intentionally finds the strongest roll yield and shifts exposure to capture this yield. For holders of DBO, this is a really good thing in most market periods, but specifically now in that there is substantial backwardation seen in the forward curve.

At present levels, over the next year, there is over $2.70 per barrel of structure build into the most recent settlement, which means that strong positive roll yield can be achieve by DBO’s methodology. Seen on a monthly basis, the month-to-month roll can be seen strongly through the remainder of the 1-year curve.

As long as the market remains in backwardation, DBO is a strong buy in that even if the price of WTI falls, the roll yield can offset, and even potentially negate, losses in the underlying commodity. For holders of the ETF, I believe you are in luck in that market dynamics strongly suggest that we will see contango leave the prompt and backwardation widen in the immediate future based on the fundamentals of crude oil.

Fundamentals

When it comes to crude fundamentals, a key relationship exists between the current level of inventories in relation to the 5-year average level of inventories and the degree to which we see backwardation or contango in the market. As seen in the following chart, this relationship exists clearly in the data.

When inventories are expanding against the 5-year average, the market trades into contango, and when inventories are falling against the 5-year average, the market tends to move towards backwardation. This relationship is helpful for holders of DBO in the immediate future in that recent EIA statistics have shown strong draws against the 5-year average, with last week seeing the biggest draw in over 25 years for this time of year.

The primary reason for this draw was crude exports. Most of our exports come from the Gulf Coast (PADD 3), and draws were very strong in that region.

The recent level of exports was the highest level ever seen, and shows that as long as the Brent-WTI spread remains open, we will likely continue to see growth in exports into the future.

With inventories falling against the 5-year average, we will also see the price of crude continue to rise.

We are currently about 10 million barrels above the 5-year average in terms of overall inventory, and we have reduced this distance by over half in the last two weeks. This incredibly strong demand is not coming from refining but rather from exports. Exports have remained strong and will continue to remain strong as long as they are economic - and they will remain so as long as production stays strong and refining demand stays relatively weak.

One of the more noteworthy features of the ongoing rise in crude exports is the fact that there are still many markets intent on importing our barrels.

As seen in the above chart, strong demand remains in Canada, Europe, and Asia - regions which have remained strong despite escalating trade tensions and reshuffling of barrels around the globe due to sanctions and OPEC cuts.

On the supply side for North American crude, the key story is the weakened imports seen over the last few months.

Crude imports have been incredibly weak this year, with only a few weeks even near the 5-year average. The key reason here is, of course, OPEC cuts as seen in the split between where imports are actually arriving. The Gulf Coast (PADD 3) imports significant waterborne crude, whereas Canadian crude is the main import of PADD 2 (Mid-Continent).

As long as the OPEC cuts remain, we are likely to see lower supply into the United States. This low supply will likely continue to tighten crude inventories against the 5-year average and result in higher crude prices as well as stronger levels of backwardation across the crude forward curve.

Conclusion

DBO follows a methodology which maximizes the roll yield across the WTI forward curve. This methodology is currently poised to capture significant upside from roll yield, as backwardation is wide and continues to widen in the face of a tighter supply and demand balance. Not only is roll yield positive, but the fundamental picture continues to become more and more bullish in the face of strong demand from exports and weaker supply from declining imports. This relationship will likely drive prices higher and push market structure even more backward in the following months, further benefiting holders of DBO. It’s a great time to buy DBO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.