Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers

Merger activity went on a tear last week with twelve new deals announced.

Merger activity went on a tear last week with twelve new deals announced and one pending deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 94 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 7 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 78 Total Deal Size $1.08 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) by SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) on June 28, 2019. It took 143 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.71 06/30/2019 46.36% -16921.83% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $4.94 $3.67 06/30/2019 34.71% -12668.09% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $6.05 12/31/2019 32.23% 64.29% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.89 $40.49 06/30/2019 25.69% -9377.63% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.60 $6.57 07/29/2019 15.74% 205.12% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.40 $3.88 01/31/2020 13.43% 22.91% HPJ 06/28/2019 HPJ Parent Limited (N/A) $4.80 $4.24 09/30/2019 13.21% 52.98% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $110.67 12/31/2019 12.95% 25.83% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $102.38 06/30/2019 11.84% -4320.96% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. $183.28 $167.43 03/31/2020 9.46% 12.61%

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.