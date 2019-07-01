Blink Charging: Short-Term Pain Leads To Long-Term Gain

I remain very bullish on the company in the long run even if some short term headwinds persist throughout H1 of 2019.

However, both factors are set to change course as they got a handle on post-IPO compensation and are penetrating international markets with higher adoption rates.

Blink Charging (BLNK) is a company which manufactures electric-powered vehicle charging stations. They operate their own stations around the United States, sell to residential complexes and individuals and has revenue-sharing agreements with large malls and shopping facilities around the US.

Over the last 12 months, the EV charging industry has come under pressure as the $7,500 EV purchase tax credit expired under the current administration, which reduced the incentive to switch over from gasoline-powered vehicles. This, coupled with the lower overall price of gasoline, reduced EV sales from just shy of 50,000 in December 2018 to just over 21,000 in April 2019.

This hasn't caused a fluctuation in charging revenues for the company, which were up 6.3%, but product sales took a hit as the slowdown in sales of EV limited new purchases of home charging stations.

Moving forward, the company has shown signs of reducing its inflated compensation practices, something which if continues can lead to their first profit sometime in the next few years. The cyclical nature of EV sales, coupled with the clear agenda of lawmakers to introduce multiple extensions for the tax credit incentives bode well for the company's 2019 and beyond.

A Stable Industry

The industry of plug-in vehicles has been on the rise as battery cost and range capabilities have increased over the past few years and have made the use of these vehicles more viable for everyday users. As the country becomes ever more urban, the need for long haul driving for simple tasks creates a more friendly environment for these vehicles.

Since the launch of the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, sales have climbed sharply, a figure which is expected to represent 7.7% of all cars on the toad around 2025 and consist of 8.4M vehicles. EV supply equipment is growing around the world and is expected to grow from 505,000 units to 6.1M units over the same time period.

Until 2018, the US government partnered with individual states to offer a $7,500 tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle, which boosted ownership to record levels. Since this mostly expired throughout 2018, individual states like California, Louisiana and New York have used local state tax credits to help transition from polluting vehicles to more efficient ones. Even though there are a limited number of states which offer this, they represent a large chunk of the nations population and car ownership which has boosted manufacturing by most major companies including Tesla, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF), Land Rover and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), which have all came out with their own EV models.

The main headwind of widespread adoption, beyond urban or short-commute suburban areas, remains the lack of charging infrastructure deployed around the US. Even though we've seen an uptick in shopping and mall lots deploying charging stations, we need to see additional charging stations around the US to support the widespread adoption of EVs. Some utility companies have already begun revamping their nationwide infrastructure in anticipation for such an uptick in electricity consumption so in the vast majority of the country the lack of charging stations remains the largest headwind.

The overall market for electric vehicle charging stations is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% whilst the market for DC chargers grows faster as commercial charging stations continue to outperform residential ones. This is primarily driven by a sharp increase expected in the share of electric-powered and hybrid plug-in vehicles around the globe.

Blink Charging

The company operates over 14,500 charging stations around the United States with 5,072 of those being fast-charging stations for a variety of electric vehicles. The company also has just under 7,000 units installed in homes and residential complexes around the US which are owned by private entities and not for public use. The company generates most of its revenues from charging fees from its stations around the country. It also sells charging stations to residential complexes and individuals and partners with major commercial malls and shopping areas around the United States, which form either a partial or full partnership with revenue sharing agreements.

The company offers both level 2 charging stations and DCFC charging stations which are placed mostly on highways and in travel destinations and offer fast charging of 80% in under 30 minutes, faster than most other competitors.

Upcoming Changes

Since my initial article on Blink, there have been a few developments which created most of the headwinds in the short term but increased the long term prospects. First, the company experienced lower product sales on behalf of the slowdown in EV sales, which was due to the expiration of the federal tax incentive for those outside major environmentally-friendly states. This is destined to change as administrations and EPA guidelines coupled with the new models from the various different automakers which are expected to launch throughout 2019.

Second, long term profitability prospects became clearer as the company began to control post-IPO compensation. After spending almost $10 million in compensation for 2018 (over 350% of revenues), they paid out around $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, half of what they did in the year prior. This sidelines one of my greater concerns about management as one of the signs of a truly successful company is to forgo inflated salaries and ride the stock up if you have a good product and not just squeeze millions from an IPO.

From a revenue growth prospective, the company is well positioned to capitalize off emerging EV markets in Europe and South Korea, which are all countries which are leading the way in environmental awareness and employment incentives moving people over to more efficient vehicles. The company has said in its latest financial report that it will spend $4 million for new charging stations in 2019 which will increase their core operations revenue from charging fees.

Competitive headwinds and other emerging-company risks remain the same as in my initial coverage of the company, which you can read about here.

Valuation Assessment

In my previous article, I presented a buyout style valuation given that massive energy companies like BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.A) have bought up charging companies valued based upon the number of registered users they have at a cost of $4,485 per user, valuing Blink Charging at $630 million in case of a buyout. Based off an aggregate share count of 39.22M, the company's fair value lies around $16.06 per share based off the $630 million value.

This, of course, is a stretch since their buyout intentions remain unclear given their potential for expansion and the likelihood of this happening but a look at the company's EPS and revenue prospects show a more conservative picture.

For 2019, the company is expected to report $3.74 million in revenues which is set to jump to $10.74 million in 2020 with EPS for 2019 expected at a loss of $0.29. This can put a valuation of around $100 million as a conservative figure for 2019 given that the scope of operations in Europe and South Korea are still unknown.

Conclusion

Even though the company faces some adoption and competitive headwinds, the company is working on advanced technological solutions for their AC charging offerings to generate new partnerships across the globe and capture market share in the US.

Not only is Blink Charging currently the only publicly traded company in the industry, they also seem to be moving in the right direction and pursuing a diversified revenue stream as the EV market booms. They remain a solid way of investing in the EV market boom without specific auto manufacturer exposure and are well-capitalized to continue operations with higher overall profit margin as they cease their excessive compensation structure.

As adaption of the EV industry takes place and accelerates around the world, Blink Charging is well positioned and I remain very bullish on the company's 2019 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLNK, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.