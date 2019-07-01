50% Decline Makes AeroVironment Intriguing Again

There are some concerns to watch, but the bull case for the stock at least is credible again.

Since September 17th, shares of AeroVironment (AVAV) have fallen by just over 50%. Yet to look at the company's performance, it would be difficult to see why that is.

AVAV had raced to those September highs after fiscal Q1 earnings that looked spectacular. After the quarter, the company's full-year guidance was for $300-$310 million in revenue, and $1.10-$1.40 in earnings per share. The actual figures, released last week: $314 million in revenue and $1.74 in EPS. Given the gains after Q1, investors no doubt expected guidance would be raised at some point - but at the least AeroVironment outperformed its own expectations on both fronts. In fact, given a non-cash impairment change in Q4, the bottom-line results were even stronger than GAAP numbers suggest.

As such, the driver of the decline doesn't seem to be AeroVironment's FY19 (ending April) performance, or its FY20 guidance. Rather, at the highs, AVAV simply was overvalued, and basically ridiculously so. To get to those levels, the stock had risen over 150% in a little over five months. And as I wrote at the time in detailing the short case, it wasn't (and still isn't) entirely clear why the stock had run so far, so fast.

Q1 results were a factor: the market appeared to believe that a monster year-over-year performance (including revenue growth of 127%) signaled an inflection point. Yet AeroVironment management repeatedly insisted that the quarter simply benefited from timing in a way that the year-prior quarter hadn't, and in fact guidance at the time suggested that pre-tax income was likely to decline for the full year even with the strong start. Investors simply may not have listened, as had happened in the past. It's possible as well that some investors saw AVAV's commercial drone efforts as a backdoor play on marijuana legalization, as AeroVironment soared with those stocks ahead of the Q1 report that pushed it to all-time highs. Whatever the cause, at $100+ AVAV was trading at 80x+ the high end of EPS guidance backing out both net cash and a one-time settlement, a multiple that proved to be unsustainable.

But with the combination of the pullback in the share price and growth in FY19 and likely in FY20, AVAV's valuation is much more reasonable, if not quite cheap. FY20 guidance - which implies a year-over-year decline in profit - is better than it appears, particularly in the core military drone business. There are a few worries here on both fronts that probably preclude AVAV from being a buy the dip candidate just yet, particularly ahead of a Q1 report that could again move the stock. At the least, however, AVAV is back to normal - and back to having a credible bull case.

FY19 and FY20

Fiscal 2019 results look enormously impressive - but weren't as good as they appeared. Fiscal 2020 guidance, on the other hand, looks light, particularly from a margin and profit standpoint - but there are some reasons for optimism.

For FY19, revenue increased 17% year-over-year. EPS from continuing operations (the company sold its electric vehicle charging business in June 2018) rose 91%. But on both fronts, AeroVironment benefited from one-time help.

In terms of sales, much of the growth came from the company's HAPSMobile joint venture with Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY). The JV is aiming to create high-altitude solar-powered drones that will provide global broadband access. AeroVironment, at the moment, only owns 5.5% of the venture (more on this later), but it is creating prototypes for HAPSMobile - and booking revenue in the process. Per the 10-K, revenue related to HAPS climbed from $3,000 in FY17 to $29.6 million in FY18 and then $55.4 million in fiscal 2019. The FY19 increase drove more than half of the company's reported revenue growth for the year. Sales of small UAS (unmanned aerial systems) rose 9% and TMS (tactical missile systems - the company's Switchblade product) increased less than 3%.

In other words, growth in the core military drone business really wasn't that impressive, at 7.5% combined for the two categories. That colors FY18 results as well: the company's two-year top-line growth rate, total, excluding HAPS revenue is just 11%. HAPS revenue potentially could start to fall off going forward, and as soon as this year. On the Q4 call, AeroVironment projected flat to down sales to the JV this year, with the remaining value on the contract roughly equivalent to revenue booked in fiscal 2019.

One-time factors helped earnings as well. FY18's $0.91 included a $0.15 hit from tax reform and a $0.03 impairment of a different joint venture. (That's as originally reported; it's possible the EES sale modestly affected the tax reform impact.) Those effects aside, FY18 EPS was $1.09.

AeroVironment in FY19 received a $0.26 benefit from a legal settlement, and saw a much lower tax rate. To be fair, it did take two one-time hits in Q4, a $4.4 million impairment charge and a $1.7 million inventory writedown both related to its Quantix commercial drone business. Equity investment losses from HAPSMobile also widened year-over-year. Still, even adding back the Quantix impairment and writedown, operating income 'only' increased about 32% against FY18 - a strong performance, to be sure, but not nearly as impressive as the 91% increase in GAAP EPS might suggest.

As far as FY20 goes, non-GAAP guidance of $1.47-$1.67 suggests a decline against the FY19 GAAP figure of $1.74. What underlying growth will be is difficult to parse, however. The non-GAAP exclusions next year appear limited to acquisition costs related to the company's purchase of VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) developer. $6.1 million in Quantix charges in Q4 represented as much as a $0.25 impact to FY19 EPS (the effective tax rate in the quarter was -1%, and 9.2% for the year, per the Q4 call). Add that back and earnings are declining year-over-year. On the other hand, equity losses from HAPSMobile might expand - AeroVironment on the Q4 call declined to give guidance - which would suggest roughly flattish operating income.

After the growth in fiscal 2019, ~flat earnings do seem disappointing. That's certainly not what was priced in at $100+ or even $70+, and the guidance likely explains why AVAV shares fell 9% after the report. Gross margins are coming down, per the Q4 call, owing to revenue mix. And this is a company that long had a reputation for being better to its engineers than to its shareholders: margin concerns more broadly were a key reason why AVAV traded sideways for the decade after its 2007 IPO. (The headwind from lower U.S. Army orders due to fewer boots on the ground in the Middle East admittedly was another major factor.)

That said, in context, FY20 guidance isn't that bad. The comparison obviously is quite tough: FY19 results were impressive no matter how they're viewed . A modestly higher tax rate provides a ~$0.02 headwind to EPS. The company is losing at least some of its transition services revenue from the sale of its EV charging business, which helped FY19 EPS by ~$0.10. Revenue still is guided to grow double-digits - and this time, the strength is coming from UAS and TMS. Again, HAPS revenue is guided flat to down; backing that out, sales at the midpoint of guidance would increase 18% next year. That's a notable acceleration from recent performance in UAS and TMS.

The FY20 outlook isn't great, to be sure, and margin concerns can't be completely ignored. A sell-off in response to the report and the guidance makes some sense, though it's worth noting that Q4 actually was a huge beat relative to consensus backing out the Quantix impairment and write-down. Still, the guidance isn't disastrous - and a more reasonable valuation means investors can again take a look at the underlying bull case here.

AVAV Gets Back To 'Normal'

After the decline, AVAV isn't cheap. But it's at least returned to multiples that make some sense. My calculation of adjusted EBITDA for last year - backing out the Quantix charges and the equity losses - comes to about $47.6 million. Even assuming a year-over-year decline, FY20 EV/EBITDA probably is in the range of 23x. The midpoint of FY20 guidance, assuming equity losses are the same year-over-year, suggests a ~27x multiple backing out the company's cash hoard. AeroVironment does generate a decent amount of interest income, which itself provided a ~$0.17 benefit to FY19 EPS and almost 10 points of year-over-year growth. Backing that out, forward P/E ex-cash is in the low 30x range.

Again, that's not cheap. But fellow drone play Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS), after a recent torrid run of its own, trades at ~32x the high end of CY19 EBITDA guidance and 44x the CY20 consensus EPS estimate. Kratos is growing faster than AeroVironment, but AVAV's multiples at least are back in line with what investors are willing to pay in the space.

And AVAV probably shouldn't be cheap, at least for long. The company has been considered a potential takeover target for years, but a move by Lockheed Martin (LMT) (already an AeroVironment partner) still could make some sense. Revenue growth has returned of late - and there's more room ahead. International revenue (some of which runs through the U.S. Army) reached a majority of sales in FY19 for the first time - and could continue to grow. As discussed on the Q3 conference call, AeroVironment still is hoping for U.S. approval of Switchblade sales to foreign customers. That would only add to the growth of the small UAS business overseas, where the company already has 45 customers and room for further adoption.

Domestically, per the Q4 call, AeroVironment is developing a Switchblade variant using Army funding with longer duration and a larger warhead. Improvements on that front could lead to larger orders down the line domestically, with international demand another potential driver.

HAPSMobile, meanwhile, has partnered with Project Loon, one of Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) "moonshots". AeroVironment originally contributed $5 million for a 5% stake, took its ownership to 10%, and then was diluted back to 5.5% after Softbank funded the JV's investment in Loon. Whether that JV will ever show success isn't guaranteed: Facebook (FB) grounded its effort last year, and satellite-based broadband has been a graveyard for investor capital. SpaceX, OneWeb, and Amazon.com (AMZN) (via its Project Kuiper) all are moving ahead regardless, providing potential competition for HAPSMobile. Still, the JV at least provides some optionality for AeroVironment from an ownership standpoint - and a potential source of revenue as the JV looks toward a 2022 commercial launch.

And there's still the commercial opportunity. Early results have been notably disappointing: revenue still is immaterial, per management commentary. Adoption across the industry has been slow. CEO Wahid Nawabi insisted on the Q4 call that the long-term opportunity remained intact, despite the inventory write-down and impairment charge. And there still are seemingly compelling use cases in agriculture (including cannabis), energy (such as pipeline monitoring), and construction.

At this point, it's difficult to value the opportunity all that highly. Competition in the market seems much more intense than on the military side, where AeroVironment remains the clear leader. But it's possible that at some point, AeroVironment can create a profitable business in Quantix. That would add another growth driver to what should be strong domestic and international military demand - and with a break or two, a growing fleet of high-altitude aircraft.

The Worries

That case might be strong enough for some investors. There is an interesting story here, and I in fact owned AVAV a couple of years back before selling (at $39, unfortunately) in 2017.

At the moment, though, I see just enough worries, with three in particular standing out. First, AeroVironment has seen two reasonably significant losses of late in bidding for Army contracts. A $40 million award for 'nano-class' UAS went to FLIR Systems (FLIR) in January. In late April, privately held Altavian received a contract for a next-generation lightweight drone. Neither loss is necessarily fatal to AeroVironment, but it does suggest an increasing competitive threat for a company that according to its June presentation has a majority share of all Department of Defense unmanned vehicle inventory. International growth is a key driver going forward - but domestic sales remain important. Lower market share, even with some higher demand across U.S. military and government agencies, would provide a material headwind toward revenue and likely margins going forward.

Secondly, Q1 earnings loom likely in late August - and I wouldn't be surprised to see AVAV make a big move. As noted, Q1 results a year ago led the stock to skyrocket as timing led to enormous year-over-year growth. Two years before, the reverse happened: AeroVironment posted a seemingly dismal Q1 while insisting that timing was solely to blame. (The company even issued another press release the day after the earnings release to further emphasize its point.) Investors sold off the stock anyway, which presented a buying opportunity (that is in fact when I picked up my shares).

AeroVironment has guided for FY20 revenue to follow the trend of FY19 - roughly equivalent among the four quarters. But the Q1 comparison is so tough that it's likely revenue will be flat at best year-over-year, and with gross margin pressure expected for the year EPS should be down as well. In two of the last three years, investors have overreacted to the first quarter. If they do so again, AVAV shares likely will get cheaper.

And the third problem is that AVAV stock simply isn't that cheap. It's cheaper, certainly. It's less expensive from a multiple standpoint than KTOS. But a low-30s effective earnings multiple still prices in quite a bit of consistent growth for several years. That's not something that over time AeroVironment has proven it can deliver. Valuation here is an inexact science, but it does seem like some sort of material value from HAPSMobile and/or commercial remains priced in -and I'm not terribly optimistic toward either business at the moment. And for all the volatility of late, and the seemingly impressive growth posted in fiscal 2019, long-term performance is not terribly impressive: FY19 revenue was below that of FY12. With margin pressure apparently returning this year, AeroVironment still is a bit of a 'show me' story - but it's hardly priced as such.

That said, the short case here seems unattractive (though I covered too early myself), and AVAV at least is priced to a point where it can outperform expectations and likely drive upside. That didn't seem like the case nine months ago - and indeed, it wasn't. But more still is needed. Whether that's a cheaper price, better performance, or both remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.