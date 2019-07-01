Altaba's Dissolution

The Caixin manufacturing and services indices which supposedly focus more on the small and medium enterprises could shed further light on the economy when they are released this week.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, market participants were fixated on guessing the meeting outcome between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that was set to happen during the G-20 Leaders Summit in Osaka, Japan. Mid-week, optimistic guidance by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during his interview with CNBC sent bullish bets flying. Despite some profit-taking, stocks generally ended the week higher than Tuesday close.

“We were about 90% of the way there [with a deal] and I think there’s a path to complete this.” - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Even the much-maligned Chinese internet stocks (CQQQ)(FXI) were no exception and saw a strong rebound in their share prices on Wednesday, a reversal from a weak Tuesday. In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) managed to eke out a small gain of 1.4 percent for the week after being in negative territory on Tuesday. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

JD.com (JD) outperformance last week added on to the previous week's gains following its record-breaking 618 shopping extravaganza. In the prior issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I provided extensive coverage of the shopping event initiated by JD.com which other e-commerce players were not shy in piggybacking. The positive movement in its share price was likely due to the lagging effect of investors coming to appreciate the favorable outcome of the recently concluded mega shopping festival which was extended overseas.

JD.com reported soaring sales growth in Southeast Asia during the 18-day event. It was especially so in Thailand where its official flagship store experienced a 450-fold increase in sales volume. In Indonesia, it achieved a more than doubling in sales compared with the full month of May.

Another positive development at JD.com making the rounds was the raising of RMB1.5 billion ($218 million) to invest in logistical-related companies and technologies. Limited partners in the fund include JD Logistics and JD.com itself, as well as ‘several’ undisclosed listed companies and government-led funds.

JD Logistics held great promise since it was spun off from JD.com into a standalone entity in 2017. It collaborated with Wal-Mart (WMT), IBM (IBM), and Tsinghua University to apply blockchain technology for food traceability to support offline and online consumers. It also formed a strategic partnership with China EV-maker NIO (NIO) to offer delivery-to-vehicle services. However, more than a year passed since Reuters reported its then-impending IPO in January last year. To borrow President Trump's pet phrase, 'we'll see what happens'.

Altaba's heavy selling of Alibaba: What doesn't kills you makes you stronger

Amid record-breaking stock market indices, the share price of Alibaba Group (BABA) can still be said to be remarkably resilient in the face of heavy selling by Altaba (AABA). The latter is what's left of Yahoo Inc after the sale of its operating business to Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on June 13, 2017. Since then, Altaba has been arguably a proxy to investing in Alibaba. The sale of Alibaba Group American Depositary shares from May 20, 2019, was in line with its previously announced plan of liquidation and dissolution.

Altaba had earlier affirmed that it wouldn't sell more than half of its Alibaba holdings before stockholder approval of the plan. Indeed, by the market close on June 26, 2019, it has sold around 126.4 million Alibaba ADSs, or ~45 percent of its stake as of May 17, 2019. Imagine how much the stock could have appreciated if there weren't so many shares offered to the buyers in the past month.

Altaba stockholders had on Thursday approved the fund-like company's liquidation and dissolution plan. This meant that the remaining 148.7 million Alibaba ADSs are slated to be sold off or distributed to the shareholders by the third quarter. Thus, we would see Alibaba share price continuing to be under the dark cloud of an overhang for the next couple of months. Looking on the bright side, if Alibaba manages to survive this period of selling onslaught, its share price might be able to soar once the selling pressure is lifted.

In addition, investors keen on Alibaba would soon have one less option. Previously, there were good reasonings for buying Altaba shares for those who are intending to invest in Alibaba. One of the key ideas was that Altaba was trading at a discount due to the uncertainty over its tax liability but shareholders were hopeful the eventual payable amount would be reduced.

Another more attractive justification for owning Altaba instead was that it held the ordinary shares of Alibaba or so to speak, the direct ownership. Without a doubt, holding the ordinary shares of a company would typically be preferred over the ADRs. In the case of Alibaba, the disadvantage is even starker since the ADRs listed on NYSE represent only an ownership interest in a variable interest entity ("VIE") that has contractual arrangements with Alibaba to receive a share of its profits. Many Seeking Alpha readers have long expressed vehement concern over the possibility that the Chinese government could nullify the deal, resulting in losses for the ADR holders.

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) would be left as the only plausible alternative but not nearly as compelling as Altaba had been. The bulk of the value in SoftBank's core holdings come from Alibaba. However, its high debt load and myriad other holdings probably make it complicated to understand and unsuitable for those who are simply looking for a more viable option to own Alibaba.

SoftBank's financial leverage has come off substantially from the high in 2016 (~6.3x) and is presently at 2.1 times. It's probably not an accurate comparison, but for reference, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) financial leverage has been only 0.3 times in the past one year, making one wonder if SoftBank's 2.1 times is too high. SoftBank's cash ratio stood at 0.44, meaning that its cash and short-term equivalents would be sufficient to pay off only around half of its current liabilities. Even the more lenient quick ratio, which includes accounts receivables, is below parity at 0.74.

As this situation is not a recent phenomenon, SoftBank's financiers should be already used to its less-than-desirable balance sheet. Considering that Masayoshi Son had, in an apparently short span of time, convinced investors to bankroll his $100 billion Vision Fund, and is exploring a sequel, he should have little difficulty finding support for SoftBank's interest expenses, if needed. In short, from the point of direct ownership of Alibaba shares, it makes sense to hold SoftBank. However, the bet would be complicated by SoftBank's other holdings and its ability to manage its debt obligations.

Investors could potentially have a new option soon but that's only if they are willing to trade shares on a foreign stock exchange. Alibaba has been pursuing a sizeable Hong Kong secondary listing worth as much as $20 billion. Those who are already investing in Tencent Holdings' (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) shares which are primarily listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (ticker code 700:HK) might have fewer qualms doing so but such demand should be much less than what Altaba was able to attract in the past.

Videos: The next frontier in the war for users

It seemed so long ago when the Chinese tech companies were clamoring for bike operators in a bid to secure their database of customers. In fact, it was only just a few months ago that the business of bike-sharing started to unravel. To many observers, the collapse of the horrendously loss-making operations was not surprising at all. However, there were initially big hopes that the bike-sharing app providers could eventually turn profitable when provided with the financial heft to wipe out the competition and coupled with enhanced user data analytics to push products and services with higher margins.

Dreams buried: Abandoned shared bike in China (note: Hellobike is backed by Alibaba)Source: ALT Perspective(Disclaimer: the bicycle was already in the ditch before I walked past it and decided to take a photograph. I played no part in its fate.)

Alas, dreams remain dreams and even the bike-sharing leader Mobike, with its deep-pocketed shareholder Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY), have to succumb to reality and retreat from international markets to focus solely on China. Theoretically, there's some value in knowing where bike users go to but with shopping apps and payment providers already doing a great job tracking such information, bike operators couldn't really provide much incremental benefits. To make matter worse, the maintenance required with the heavy usage and abuses resulted in costs escalating to unsustainable levels.

On the other hand, video-streaming and live-broadcasting app operators are thriving without the hassle and financial burden of handling millions of physical and depreciating assets. Last Monday, iQIYI (IQ) dominated the headlines following its announcement that it had reached 100 million paying subscribers. Mid-week, it revealed a partnership with China Unicom (CHU)(OTCPK:CHUFF) to build a joint research and development center to apply 5G to terminal devices. The next day, it emerged that iQIYI won the Content and Media Innovation Pioneer award at the Mobile World Congress. The media-frenzy pushed the Baidu-backed (BIDU) video site to a gain of nearly 14 percent for the week. Momo (MOMO), a live-broadcasting platform, also fared well with a 6 percent increase.

Recognizing the allure of video-streaming sites to the Chinese population, JD.com partnered with iQIYI for cross-marketing of their services and sharing of membership benefits. Social media and gaming giant Tencent is backing up Kuaishou while e-commerce titan Alibaba has long got itself involved in the space with its investments in Alibaba Pictures and Youku-Tudou dating years back.

Privately-owned media company Beijing Bytedance Technology Co. Ltd. (BDNCE), deemed to be worth more than search giant Baidu, operates an uber-popular video app with two variants - Douyin in China and Tik Tok overseas. According to market research company Sensor Tower, Douyin/Tik Tok was the most downloaded non-game app on Apple’s (AAPL) App Store in the first quarter of this year. This is probably not a surprise to the Chinese and anyone familiar with their past-time. During my last visit to China, someone shared with me a joke: if you ask around who watches Douyin, 90 percent would tell they do - the remaining 10 percent are lying, ostensibly because they are embarrassed or prideful to admit they are engaging in such 'time-wasting' entertainment.

Douyin's success is undoubtedly bringing it competition and who else is a greater threat than some company labeled as China's Netflix? iQIYI, which is better known for its long-format contents, has recently debuted a new app named Nadou, its answer to short videos. To iQIYI, jumping onto the bandwagon is a necessity to maintain its growth to satisfy ever-demanding shareholders. A report released by the China Netcasting Services Association, an industry body, estimated that the revenue of China’s short-video industry grew an 'explosive' 745 percent year-on-year to RMB46.7 billion ($6.8 billion) last year. Comparatively, the long video-format market expanded by a mere 22 percent to hit RMB88.8 billion in revenue.

Source: Caixin

Another advantage of short-videos is the much lower content cost. Long-videos entail the employment of a professional set of actors/actresses, production crew, director, etc. iQIYI mitigates this through its reliance of second-tier artistes but it is a victim of its own success. The second-rated actors and actresses of Yanxi Palace became wildly popular following the show release and inevitably, iQIYI would have to pay them significantly higher compensation for subsequent productions. Short-videos, on the other hand, are typically user-generated by amateurs.

While bike-sharing firms aimed to earn profitably through advertising and subscriptions among other revenue sources, video-streaming sites truly embodied such goals and materialized them. Bike-sharing firms need to own and maintain bicycles in providing their services. Video-streaming/live-broadcasting companies have no such obligations since the most common medium is the mobile phone and users pay for their own sets. Binge-watching could soar in-line with the potentially rapid pace of 5G adoption, particularly in China. Revenue growth should follow accordingly, making this space a must-watch (no pun intended).

Market Outlook

President Trump lived up to his name as a showman. What the world got from the G-20 Leaders Summit was an agreement between the U.S. and China to resume trade talks and American companies to continue selling to Huawei. Traders would have a busy Monday trying to determine the direction of the wind. To complicate matters, the official China Manufacturing PMI issued by the National Bureau of Statistics ('NBS') came in a tad lower than expectations in the contractionary territory of 49.4. In addition, the NBS Non-manufacturing PMI at 54.2 also missed consensus estimates. The Caixin manufacturing and services indices which supposedly focus more on the small and medium enterprises could shed further light on the economy when they are released this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY, JD, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.