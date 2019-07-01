Behind iQIYI's 100 Million Subscribing Members - Watch Out For The Hidden Factors

IQ’s cost of content remains high, but it has no easy way to turn the situation around in the near future.

While IQ’s membership service revenue is boosting rapidly, it has been competing with IQ’s own advertising revenue.

iQIYI: 100 Million Subscribing Members

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on its official Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) account that the number of total subscribing members surpassed 100 million, at 05:13:14 on June 22 Beijing time:

This is considered quite an accomplishment, given that it’s the first to reach this milestone among the three biggest online video platforms, the others being Tencent (NASDAQOTH:OTCPK:TCEHY) Video and Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Youku Tudo.

# of Subscribing Members Source 89 Million 2019 Q1 ER Unknown* 100 Million Company Announcement

*: In Dec. 2016, it revealed that it had reached 30 million paid subscribers. The company notably added seven million subscribers during a single campaign -- jointly run with Alibaba's payment arm Alipay -- during the Chinese Spring Festival holiday. However, Youku Tudou hasn't updated that figure since then.

Based on Tencent’s 2019 Q1 ER, the number of subscribing members to its video platform was almost the same as Q4 2018, while IQ’s number grew 11% QoQ in the same quarter:

Source: IQ’s Earnings Report

After three to four years of exponential growth, the online video market in China has entered into a maturing period, where members and revenue growth are expected to slow. The fact that IQ’s growth outperformed its major rival demonstrates its competitiveness.

Membership vs Advertising

Although IQ maintained to grow their members, revenue growth did not keep up, meaning the revenue per member is actually decreasing:

Source: IQ’s Earnings Report

This again shows the entire online video market is entering a turning point, where it’s getting harder for the platforms to generate revenue growth. A deeper dive into IQ’s revenue structure might help to understand the situation better.

IQ has four major revenue sources:

Membership services;

Online advertising services;

Content distribution, and

Other revenues

The content distribution and other revenues have been taking up about 18% of the total revenue and have been pretty stable. The membership service and online ad service, however, have seen different trends over the recent quarters:

Membership service revenue has been rising steadily since 2018, contributing 49.3% of the total revenue by Q1 2019. The revenue growth in this segment was mainly driven by the strong growth in the number of subscribers.

Figure: Revenue contribution from membership services

Source: IQ’s ER

Online advertising services however, have seen dropping revenue share since 2018. By Q1 2019, this segment only contributed 30.3% of the total revenue.

Figure: Revenue contribution from online advertising services

Source: IQ’s Earnings Report

Unfortunately, these two segments have somewhat conflicting interest in terms of generating revenue. One major reason why customers are willing to subscribe and pay monthly/annual fee to become a member, is to skip ads when watching videos on the platform. The more paying members they have, the less ads views are expected, leading to staggering advertising revenue.

Rising Cost of Content

It’s obvious that IQ has shifted their strategy focus from ads to membership. This well explains its success in attracting more members compared to the other two platforms. However, there is no free lunch. IQ has been paying a high price for getting more members, which is the cost of content:

Figure: Cost as % of total revenue

Source: IQ’s Earnings Report

Among all the cost items, cost of content is the biggest component. The percentage of that was 69.5%, 67.1%, 72.6% and 77.8% for year 2015 – 2018. If we assume the cost to revenue is relatively stable (~110%), as revenue grows, the net loss will also grow proportionally. Due to the fierce competition on the market, we don’t see any possible way that IQ can maintain its customer growth while reducing its cost of content at the same time.

Investor Note

We are quite optimistic about IQ’s capability in generating attractive video content and attract more customers. Its record-breaking membership growth is a strong evidence. We are quite cautious at the meantime, as we don’t see any sign of financial improvement in the near future. IQ has to keep up the high content expenditure for member growth, leaving it very limited space for turning profitable.

