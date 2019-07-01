CBS/Viacom Could Want Lions Gate, Too

Holding the shares would be a natural inclination at this point if they are already in a portfolio, but investing in a new position should be approached with caution considering the risk of the merger not happening.

Interestingly, one would assume CBS/VIA management will continue looking for acquisitions; Lions Gate Entertainment might be a target at some point of the eventual new conglomerate.

Introduction

CBS (CBS) (CBS.A) and Viacom (VIA) (VIAB) have been the subject of significant news flow over the last month. The collective thought seems to be that a merger of the two companies will finally occur (at the time of this writing, I note that nothing has been announced). I tend to agree with this thesis, and also feel that this will improve the prospects of both media concerns.

Furthermore, I believe this makes Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) a potential buy on speculation because, presumably, this is only the first stop on a road of further transactions for the companies. Considering what's out there, Lions Gate would seem to be a possible target for CBS/VIA's quest for further scale.

I'll discuss the thesis of the potential merger, focusing at first on the two major components of value that each company possesses (CBS the major broadcaster, Viacom's Paramount the major film studio). I will then touch upon, in brief, some of the other assets. Finally, I will mention the Lions Gate angle and the stocks in general.

CBS

What would be the benefit of combing CBS and Viacom? Let's consider CBS first.

At the end of the day, a media concern would do well to have access to a broadcasting platform. Disney (DIS) has ABC. Comcast (CMCSA) has NBC. CBS has its namesake. Fox Corporation (FOX) likewise has its famous brand, and will undoubtedly use that asset to power its own series of consolidation maneuvers in the near future.

A company like Netflix (NFLX), obviously, lacks a major broadcasting platform like an ABC or a CBS, but it currently makes up for that deficit by running at cash-flow negative so as to create a lot of content that captures the attention of willing subscribers. It is a disruptive agent in the current media landscape. However, it is important to keep in mind that the company's model probably won't remain stagnant and will undergo evolution over time. Releasing theatrical movies, selling aging content to cable channels in a syndication move or licensing such content to other streaming services (yes, sounds crazy, but ten years from now as shows like Stranger Things depreciate in value, it may be a more than plausible idea to consider as new revenue streams are needed), selling programming on Blu-ray and digital platforms, etc., could be the type of distribution genes that management inserts into its corporate DNA as a way of keeping up with increasing changes. In other words, Netflix will have to find other ways to compensate for its differences with companies like CBS and Disney, which use media networks as core sources of revenue.

CBS, therefore, on its way to becoming more Disney-like, obviously needs a partner. Going to the recent annual report for a moment, the cash-flow statement on page II-55 indicates that for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018, cash from continuing operations was $1.45 billion, $793 million, and $1.42 billion, respectively. A bit up-and-down there, but the primary point is to compare it with Disney's cash flow. The Mouse beats CBS just on a quarterly basis at times, as indicated by this release. To me, everyone is using Disney in a similar fashion to investors using a major index to gauge portfolio performance. Disney itself learned long ago that investing in consolidation transactions are valuable, and its acquisition continues today (and I'm sure will continue in the future when leadership changes). CBS, therefore, knows that increasing market cap and cash flow must first begin with the easiest transaction of all: Viacom.

Viacom

Viacom has something CBS needs: Paramount Pictures. Yes, CBS does have its own small film unit, but Paramount is one of the majors in Hollywood and the combination of a broadcaster along with a moviemaking company will pay dividends down the road.

Paramount has access to major franchises such as Transformers and Mission: Impossible. According to the Q4 report for 2018, the Paramount segment saw revenues jump 25% to $984 million during the three-month period. The theatrical portion of that doubled to $334 million. Adjusted operating income of $38 million represented a significant improvement over the loss of $43 million in the year-ago period, as mentioned in this slide deck from November 2017. Paramount also is involved in television production and licensing, it should be noted.

The Paramount strategy is detailed on page 7 of this report over at the company's investors site. It's a diversified approach that isn't very surprising, as most media concerns tend to look at the business in similar fashion. Paramount itself will try to make ten movies per year split evenly between four-quadrant-demo tentpoles with big budgets and lower-budget films created for specific audiences. In addition, a couple co-financing opportunities will be identified (thankfully the co-financing strategy isn't in the forefront, as I prefer media companies to take on more risk with their slates). The second part of the strategy is to make around four features that are co-branded with cable properties such as MTV; these too will tend to be lower-budget/lower-risk with a great potential for cross-promotion. Finally, the company has an animation studio that is tasked with making popular pictures that can be exploited by consumer products. Here, the company's goal is two projects per year (let's hope that number can inch up over time to create growth and spread the risk over a longer-tail slate).

In terms of cash flow, Viacom increased the number 9% to $1.82 billion in fiscal 2018. Again, such a figure shows the need for scale.

Other Assets

Obviously CBS is more than CBS and Viacom is more than Viacom.

On the CBS side, the company has an interest, along with AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia, in The CW network , which is like a mini-broadcaster in a broad sense. That asset has produced such hits as DC programming and Supernatural. The company made a lucrative streaming deal with Netflix in the past, but now that CW is no longer in that pact, it is free to take the shows elsewhere...perhaps even to CBS All Access, a direct-to-consumer offering meant to compete in the streaming wars. CBS also owns Showtime, a premium channel that can grow over time as it aggressively promotes its over-the-top version.

Viacom has some interesting cable properties that still contain a good amount of brand clout in the marketplace, even though they have arguably faded over time as social media and online video continues to capture the attention spans of the youth. MTV and Nickelodeon have always been considered premiere properties. Paramount Network is a relatively new trademark in the linear space that attempts to compete with outlets like FX for movies and originals. TV Land and Comedy Central are further examples, with the latter's Daily Show a cultural news icon for millennials.

Lions Gate Entertainment

All of this brings me to Lions Gate. This media company would seem to be of interest to CBS/VIA post-combination. There are three main reasons for this.

First, on the CBS side, it is notable that CBS Films has worked with Lions Gate under a distribution deal, as this Deadline item indicates. Second, Paramount could use more film connections and product in Hollywood to increase its slate to a more optimized critical mass at the multiplex. Third, CBS was interested recently in buying Starz. Perhaps Starz only would work if it was CBS in the acquisition seat alone, but a CBS/VIA combo would make great use of the whole company. All of these factors lead me to believe that it simply does not take a great leap of faith to speculate on an eventual takeover of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Thinking about it further, this would allow a bundling opportunity similar to what Disney is pursuing. The Mouse plans on using Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ together to entice consumers to a deeper economic relationship with the media conglomerate than a single subscription would imply. CBS/VIA could utilize All Access, Showtime and Starz in a similar manner. This would certainly be a better paradigm than relying on smaller acquisitions, such as the $340 million purchase of Pluto TV on the part of Viacom.

Conclusion

Let me go through several points as I finish up.

My main thesis here is that CBS and Viacom will be stronger as a unit than as separate entities. Speaking as an individual investor and not a quick-trading arbitrageur, I personally would consider holding off any new positions in either CBS or Viacom. If you already own either of the stocks (or both), continuing to hold would obviously make sense at this point, but since we are very close to a merger now (nothing is guaranteed, it should be noted, especially since we've been down this road before), it might be best to watch from the sidelines for those not currently participating. If you absolutely must participate in some fashion, I would say buying Viacom should be a consideration since it could be the target of the acquisition process, although we really don't know how the process will be structured.

The main reason for this is we don't know exactly how this is going to play out, or if the boards will agree to merge this time or not. Both stocks could take a sharp dive on any given day if a transaction is not consummated and the likelihood of one taking place drops significantly. When the two companies are together, buying the combined entity would be more attractive, in my opinion.

Lions Gate Entertainment is a different way of looking at the CBS/VIA potential merger. I own the company as a speculative bet both on its long-term content goals in conjunction with Starz and on its chance of being acquired one day. To me, CBS/VIA/LGF makes sense. I obviously can't guarantee such an outcome, but it is something for investors who like following Hollywood companies to study.

