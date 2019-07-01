Box Inc: Switch To Call Options

I think call options represent the best trade off of risk and reward. Call owners get (most) of the upside at far less risk. Take advantage of this asymmetry.

Box Inc. represents a textbook case of what happens when the market becomes too optimistic. If your beat is insufficiently great, you'll still be punished. Tech investors should take note.

Over the past year, the shares of Box Inc. (BOX) are down about 30%. This price action is different than what we see from most (hushed tones) SaaS businesses, so I was intrigued. I thought I’d look in on the name and decide whether there’s value here or not. I think this company represents a textbook case of what can go wrong when expectations are too optimistic. In its most recent earnings announcement, for example, the company managed to beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines, but the shares fell because revenue growth was “only” 16% year over year (!). In my view, owning the shares here makes no sense, but I will suggest that people who are long this story switch to calls. I’ll go through my reasoning below by offering a brief introduction to the firm for those who are less familiar with it, by looking at the financial history, and the stock itself. I’ll conclude with a discussion of the options I’m recommending.

Background

Box is a cloud content management company that helps customers securely manage their content while allowing them to securely and easily access this content from anywhere. Customers can collaborate on content with people both within their organisations and without. The company is based on the (reasonable in my view) philosophy that content is more powerful when it’s accessible, secure, and easily shared. In addition, the company provides industry specific content management for those sectors that require very specific content requirements as a result of regulatory regimes and the like.

As of the end of the most recent fiscal year, the company serves just over 64.5 million registered users, 19% of whom are paying users. The company serves 92,000 organizations in 24 languages. Interestingly, one customer represents ~11% of the company’s revenue. I’ll admit that this level of concentration makes me nervous.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here reveals that this is obviously a growth company. Over the past several years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 23% . The growth in revenue is obviously intact, as revenue in the first quarter of this year was 16% higher than the same period a year ago. As was stated earlier, this was somehow a disappointment to Wall Street.

High revenue growth isn’t the only relative positive here, though. Free cash flow has increased from $7.3 million in Q1 2018 to $13.4 million in the same period in Q1 2019, which I consider to be a very encouraging sign. Finally, this company, unlike many of its SaaS peers, actually shows a positive correlation between revenue and net income. Many of the other businesses in this space have the remarkable habit of losing more money the more they sell. Box doesn’t seem to be afflicted by this strange condition, as net loss is generally declining as revenue increases.

Finally, I think it’s worth noting that stock based compensation is growing quite fast. Both the number of employees and the compensation per employee has grown at a CAGR of 11.3% and 30% respectively over the past five years. This is an extraordinarily generous company to work for.

The positives aside, this company remains unprofitable, though, and I can’t get past that. The stock will need to be trading at a very reasonable valuation to allow me to buy at these levels. Unfortunately, it’s not trading at a reasonable valuation.

The Stock

I think the performance of the stock should be instructive to investors. In my view, when you pay 150 times free cash for an investment, any investment, things will eventually work out badly. This is the case here. For example, 12 months ago, the company was trading for ~115 times free cash and the shares have dropped by ⅓ since then.

I’d say of the current valuation of ~55 times that the stock is now only “ridiculously expensive” and no longer “morbidly expensive.” In any case, the valuation would be enough to keep me away if this were a massively profitable enterprise. As it stands, I can’t recommend the combination of continuing losses trading at a massive premium.

Options As an Alternative

While I don’t like the stock at these levels, I’ll admit that there are some compelling reasons to buy the shares, in addition to the reasons I already mentioned about growing revenue and free cash flow. In my view, successful investing is largely about achieving a given result with as little risk as possible. For that reason, while I think the shares are excessively priced at these levels, I think it reasonable to suspect that the crowd may drive the shares higher from these levels. For that reason, I think call options as a proxy for the shares makes the most sense as they represent far lower risk than actual share ownership. Calls will help the user benefit from a rise in price, at a much lower cost, and thus much lower risk. At the moment, I think the Box December calls with a strike of $20 represent the best risk-reward here. They last traded at $1.15, and are currently bid-ask at $1.10-$1.20.

So, if the shares manage to turnaround and rise from here, the investor will capture most of that benefit. If the shares swoon, it will be troublesome to lose $1.15 of value, but in my view $1.15 is far less than what investors would lose in the shares themselves. So, in a sense, calls represent the “least bad” way to invest in Box in my view.

Conclusion

While I think there are some positive signs here, like the growing free cash flow and revenue, the continued losses plus excessive valuation causes me to avoid this name. That said, I think the market may have gotten ahead of itself on the downside, and therefore calls might be a good choice at these levels. In any event, for those who are interested in profiting from this company’s fortunes in future, I think call options represent the best possible choice. Investors won’t be giving up a dividend, and will get exposure to this name at much lower risk.

