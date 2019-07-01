The Pink Portfolio: PayPal Has Bought Itself A Family

In this article, we look at all the different services in the PayPal family.

PayPal has bought itself a whole family of apps and that gives it a lot of options for the future.

Introduction

In May 2016, I started up the Pink Portfolio for our little girl. She was almost two years old then and she has just become five on June 11. The system is quite simple: my wife and I add $150 per month for her portfolio and buy stocks with it. I focused mainly on dividend stocks in the beginning, but I have started adding growth stocks too and plan to add more.

The last update that I have written is from April 2019. I promised to update the portfolio more often and that is exactly what I will do in this article since I have added a new stock to our daughter's portfolio. But before that, a little explanation about the Pink Portfolio itself.

The concept

In May 2016, three years ago now, I set up the Pink Portfolio for our little girl. My wife and I are the proud parents of a wonderful five-year-old girl. She became five on June 11. When you have children, the ideal moment to start investing is from birth. But as is the case with many middle-class people, we don't have thousands of dollars lying around to invest for the apple of our eye. We decided to put aside $150 every month for her that we use to create her stock portfolio. For special occasions, such as her birthday, she gets some extra money from her parents and grandparents. Later, we might raise the amount, but for now, we keep it at $150.

I chose to call her portfolio the Pink Portfolio because that is her favorite color, not that uncommon for toddler girls.

(Source: artfire.com)

I want to put a few things in context: I have a real low-cost broker (just $0.58 per transaction), and I live in Europe, which means that I don't really put the money aside for her education, because the system is different here and often (much) cheaper. So we don't have special plans for the money in the Pink Portfolio. It is really for her later life.

This means that the time frame for this portfolio is really long: 20 to 50 years or maybe even longer, depending on what our daughter wants to do with it once she is an adult: make the honeymoon of her dreams, buy a house or use it to retire early.

New in the Pink Portfolio: PayPal

I am sure you all know PayPal (PYPL) and its core product. The company is best known for its online money transfer system and as a payment system for online merchants. The company then charges a fee and that is basically how it makes money. But first a little history.

(Source)

The company was founded in 1998 as Confinity, not as fintech yet, but as a security software company. One of the founders was the controversial entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who later became venture capitalist and also co-founder of Palantir (PALAN), which is also rumored to go public in this hot year for IPOs. The service that later became PayPal was developed inside of Confinity in 1999.

Then Elon Musk (TSLA) comes into the picture. He had an online banking site, X.com, and the two companies merged. The name was changed to PayPal and the company came to the market in 2002. In that same year, it was gobbled up by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a $1.5B all-stock buyout. In 2015, eBay spun off PayPal again and in February 2018, eBay even dropped PayPal as its main payment processor and chose the Dutch company Adyen. It says a lot about the power of PayPal and about how big it has become that the impact was rather small. From the Q1 2019 earnings press release:

eBay Marketplaces volume declined 4% on an FX-neutral basis versus growth of 6% in Q1 2018, representing 9.7% of TPV for the quarter versus 12.7% a year ago.

PayPal was a subdivision of eBay, but this child has definitely become bigger than its parent. PayPal was only split off from eBay in 2015, but it now has a market cap of $135B, while eBay, its former owner, has more than $100B less value at about $33B. The irony is now that PayPal has invested $750M in MercadoLibre (MELI), which you could call the eBay of South America, but with PayPal included, since MercadoLibre has MercadoPago, an online payment system.

PayPal is both a technology platform and a digital payments service and it has a lot of users. From the Q1 2019 earnings press release:

We now have 277 million customer accounts, including 22 million merchant accounts and over 40 million active Venmo accounts.

PayPal (the service) itself is the biggest and best-known product of PayPal (the company). But actually, PayPal (the company) looks more and more like a consortium. Next to PayPal it also has PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle. Let's take a look at all the parts and how they are doing.

PayPal

The legacy product, you could say. PayPal (the product) still accounts for the big chunk PayPal's (the company) revenue. For a rather mature service, it is still very vital. While revenue streams are not split out (except for Venmo), you can have an idea if you look at the total numbers of PayPal: $161 billion of TPV in Q1 2019, up 25% on an FX-neutral basis. That would have been 29% without the eBay impact. That is a big growth for such a large company. And the number of users keeps increasing. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

Once again, a highlight of the quarter was our growth in both net new active and engagement. We added 9.3 million net new actives in the quarter, up 15% year-over-year. We now have 277 million active accounts on our platform, with approximately 255 million consumers shopping at 22 million merchants. We are on pace to exceed 300 million active accounts by year end. We added 40 million net new actives in the past 12 months, an all-time record. That is over 2 times our trajectory from just two years ago. And even as we add record net new actives, our customer engagement continues to grow. Engagement grew by 9% to 38 transactions per active account.

This is the total number of transactions over the years:

(Source)

As you can see, the total number of transactions is still increasing at a very high speed. Although the numbers have become bigger, there is no sign of the law of big numbers kicking in yet, which would mean that the growth would slow. But the big clients are not showing any signs of saturation so far:

(Source: Q1 2019 earnings call slides)

In Q1 2019, PayPal also announced a partnership with Instagram, which is very important in my opinion. It means that the payments from Instagram’s new checkout feature for shopping will be processed by PayPal. That will be a huge driver for more growth for PayPal.

PayPal's total payment volume keeps increasing at a very constant rate in the middle to high 20s:

(Source: Q1 2019 earnings call slides)

I don't expect this trend to fall significantly. PayPal has years of solid growth left and that is exactly what I want to see for the holdings in the Pink Portfolio, with its very long investment horizon.

Venmo

The second product from PayPal that a lot of readers will know is Venmo. The payment app has become very popular, with 40 million active accounts already. For those who don't know Venmo, a short explanation first.

(Venmo's logo, source)

Andrew Kortina and Iqram Magdon-Ismail started Venmo. The story goes that the final push to develop Venmo was that Magdon-Ismael had forgotten his wallet when he visited Kortina. He had to borrow money, but it was a complicated process to pay back everyone. So the two started working on a system that allows you to send money through mobile phones, first via text messages, later with an app. Venmo was bought by Braintree for $26M and later Braintree got acquired by eBay, PayPal's parent, for about $800M.

Venmo is like a digital wallet. You can make your payments to people by using their phone number, their Venmo username or their email address. Your Venmo account is linked to your bank account, debit card or credit card. If you use the credit card option, you pay 3% of the transaction as a fee. You can also use the Venmo Mastercard (MA). The Venmo Mastercard is not virtual, but an actual physical card.

(Source)

Card purchases show up in the transaction history of a Venmo user and Venmo includes a social feed, both worldwide and personal. It looks like this:

(Source)

That basically means that everybody can see what you are paying for (but not how much). While a lot of disadvantages are not hard to find, mostly in privacy-related issues, there is a 'look-at-me-doing-this-cool-thing' element to it too, which a lot of millennials seem to like. The experience economy is hot and the more people see that you have paid in a certain fancy restaurant, the more some will like it. People who don't like it can make the transaction private, but most users don't do that. Just to show the informality: 30% of the transactions of Venmo include one or more emojis.

Venmo is firing on all cylinders if you look at the payment volume it handles. This is a graph that illustrates the huge growth:

(Source)

In Q1 2019, Venmo processed $21B in TPV (total payment volume), up 73% YoY, still very high growth. Here too, you can expect high growth for years to come.

Braintree

As I wrote before, Braintree, that had bought Venmo, was itself acquired by eBay/PayPal for $800M in September 2013. In August 2015, PayPal also acquired Modest, a mobile commerce company, and integrated its products in Braintree.

(Braintree logo, source)

Braintree's product is mainly aimed at businesses. It provides online and app payments for them. It seamlessly links your shopping cart payment with your PayPal account and other payment methods, in Shopify (SHOP), Magento (ADBE) or other e-commerce platforms. Braintree was also an early bitcoin adopter: it already has a collaboration with CoinBase since 2014.

Unlike Venmo, that can only be used in the US, Braintree has an international presence too: Australia, Europe, Canada and several South Asian countries, totaling more than 40.

Here again, the numbers are not split out in the earnings reports, but in 2017 already, Braintree passed the 1 billion payments per quarter benchmark and PayPal still cites strong growth for Braintree. The estimates are that Braintree had a revenue of around $16B in 2018.

Paydiant

Paydiant is another one of PayPal's acquisitions. It was bought in 2015 for $280M. This is how the company describes itself:

Paydiant is now PayPal's White Label Wallet (WLW) platform. The WLW Platform puts the power of PayPal into a physical location that enables in-person mobile payments. Partners use the WLW APIs described here to deploy branded mobile wallet apps that work at the point of purchase at retail, restaurant, fuel site, cash access atm, and other in-person locations.

(Source)

Paydiant is cloud-based and within the PayPal family, it is important for new initiatives that could boost the other product's reach. Its revenue for 2018 was estimated at only $20M.

Xoom

(Source)

Another acquisition of PayPal is Xoom, also bought in 2015 for $890M. PayPal described its acquisition like this back then:

Xoom makes the management and movement of money easier by helping people in the United States to easily, quickly and securely send money around the world to their loved ones. Xoom already helps 1.5 million customers to send money to and pay bills for family and friends in 40 countries. Beyond its impressive reach, Xoom also gives these customers peace of mind by making the transactions to their loved ones across the globe in places like Brazil, China, India, Mexico and the Philippines in a more secure, safer and faster way.

(Source)

So, Xoom is focused on international money transfers. According to Owler.com, Xoom had about $176M in revenue in 2018.

TIO Networks

TIO Networks is another PayPal acquisition, this time for $238M and dating from 2017.

(Source)

TIO Networks is also a multi-channel payment processor, but it has its own niche too: telecom, wireless, cable and utility bill issuers. It's a Canadian company and is based in Vancouver. It has an estimated revenue of $1.1B for 2018.

iZettle

Another bought family member of PayPal is iZettle. This company is European and it is sometimes referred to as 'the Square (SQ) of Europe'.

(Logo of iZettle, source)

iZettle was bought in September of 2018 for $2.2B. It was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, just eight years before the acquisition. Of course, it's fintech. Similar to Square it also launched a mini card reader and software to help merchants with their payments. It also operates in Latin America. Owler estimates its revenue at $165M. On its website, it describes itself like this:

We offer a range of payment and commerce solutions that used to be reserved for the big players – like lightning-fast mobile card readers, intuitive point-of-sale systems, invoicing software, business funding and a site full of smart analytics so you can evaluate your output and keep getting better.

Intermediate conclusion

One of the things I like in a company is optionality. It means that the company has a lot of possible ways to leverage its existing products. With Venmo, Braintree, Paydiant, Xoom, TIO Networks and iZettle, PayPal has bought itself an extended family with tons of optionality. Venmo shows that these things can take off like a rocket once the time is right.

With all that potential under the hood, I thought PayPal was an excellent addition to the Pink Portfolio.

The Pink Portfolio: An overview

After all the explanation, it is time to have a look at how the Pink Portfolio looks now. First, an overview of the performance of the previous picks:

The first buy in the Pink Portfolio was Nike (NKE), as her favorite sweater of that period was produced by Nike. She still loves the brand and she already has her third pair of Nike sneakers, which she is really attached to and always wears on Saturdays for her (toddlers') gymnastics. Nike has performed well since the buy:

The second buy was around her second birthday, and it was Disney (DIS) since she loved Mickey Touse (that is how she pronounced it back then) so much. By now, she doesn't only love Mickey and Minnie Mouse but also Donald Duck, Goofy, and especially Elsa and Anna, the two leading ladies from Frozen. I haven't told her yet that a second movie is coming later this year, because she would ask at least once per day.

(Source)

Disney had a jump recently when the streaming plans were revealed. And that was about time. The stock had not really done great since I had added it to the Pink Portfolio.

I have also bought shares of Apple (AAPL) because my wife has an iPhone, which intrigues our daughter a lot more than my simple and much cheaper Android mobile phone.

My wife and I are both real coffee addicts. We love coffee so much that we have a rather fancy built-in coffee machine at home. One of our daughter's favorite moments is when she is allowed to push the button to make her parents a great cup of coffee. Now she is almost five, she still really loves that ritual. As real coffee aficionados, we regularly change our brand of coffee beans, so our taste buds get new sensations. One of the brands of coffee beans we regularly buy is Starbucks (SBUX). So, that was an obvious stock choice for the Pink Portfolio as well.

I also added V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), the first dividend aristocrat in the Pink Portfolio. Our daughter still loves the Kipling brand (or actually especially the Kipling monkey), and she also has an Eastpak toddler rucksack. She used it for school, but now she uses it to go dancing on Tuesdays. Guess what color it is?

(Source)

In August 2017, I added Hasbro (HAS). I thought the maker of great games such as Scrabble and Play-Doh (there is the link with our daughter!) was worth more than the 11 points score of its name.

As you can see, that stock hasn't really played out well yet. But I think Hasbro has a lot of intellectual property it can leverage.

I have also added some growth stocks to the Pink Portfolio. I added Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in April of 2018. That is the worst performer so far:

Here too, I don't worry too much. Activision Blizzard has a real strong portfolio of games and I don't see them getting disrupted any time soon.

Match Group (MTCH), which I picked for the Pink Portfolio in August 2018, has done a lot better:

And, my last pick before this one, Twitter (TWTR), was just in April. The graph doesn't say that much, but for completeness sake, I give it anyway:

These graphs just show the return from the beginning. Some stocks have done better since I have added at lows, others have done about the same. Since I considered all positions as very valuable stocks for the long term, I don't mind that much for temporary underperformance.

(Source: Compiled by the author; price = current price, purchase is average price of the several purchases per stock, cost is the cost of the broker, div py is dividend per year, prices: closing price June 28, 2019).

As you can see, $150 per month (with extra bucks for birthdays and Christmas) can grow to a substantial amount. The total worth of the Pink Portfolio is already $9000. That is in less than 3 years, with a small amount each month. That is the power of compounding!

A few remarks:

I have used the dividends when I needed them to purchase an extra share along the way, not specifically of the same stock.

I still consider all stocks as great stocks going forward.

I intend to keep diversifying the portfolio with more stocks.

Takeaway

Even with $150 per month, you can make a great portfolio. I will keep adding money to the Pink Portfolio and I intend to update you of every new purchase or on special occasions. I have added PayPal to the Pink Portfolio because the company has a great set of products and a lot of options to grow its products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, PYPL, VFC, NKE, SBUX, AAPL, TWTR, MTCH, ATVI, SQ, SHOP, HAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.