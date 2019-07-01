Soft Commodities Q2 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q3 2019

Soft commodities can be the most volatile sector of the commodities market as prices routinely double, triple, or halve in value during their pricing cycles. The path of least resistance for the prices of luxury commodities is a function of the weather and crop diseases in the critical growing areas around the world. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation reflects an ever-increasing addressable market for these products as the population of the world is growing by between 18-20 million people each quarter. Since 2000, the number of people inhabiting our planet has increased by over 26.3%, which amounts to over 1.58 billion people. More people with more money consumes more coffee, cocoa, sugar, cotton, and orange juice each day, which underpins the prices of these commodities.

The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of 2017, soft commodities were down just 2.25% on the year. In 2018, they finished with a loss of 5.68%. In Q1, the soft commodities composite declined by 1.08%, and Q2 the sector slipped by another 2.82%, making the total loss over the first six months of 2019 4.35%.

The dollar index moved 1.22% lower in Q2, but only 0.07% to the downside over the first half of the year after moving 4.26% higher in 2018. The dollar moved considerably higher against the Brazilian real in 2018, and the real remained weak in Q1 with other emerging market currencies. However, the Brazilian currency gained back around 1.6% in Q2. Brazil is the world's leading producer of three of the five commodities in the sector, including sugar, coffee, and oranges. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. However, the weather is always the most critical issue when it comes to annual crop sizes and the direction of prices.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. With wealth rising in the world's most populous county, China, competition for food continues to increase, which puts a strain on supplies. As we head into Q3, it will be the weather and crop issues that determine the path of least resistance of prices as demand will continue to favor higher lows. However, the impact of demand can be slow and steady while supply gluts or deficits tend to shock markets and cause the most significant price moves on both the up and the downside.

While there are ETF/ETN products for four of the five soft commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) includes just under a 17% exposure to the three of the most active in the sector as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The soft commodity sector did not move all that much in Q2, but some of the individual markets displayed a high degree of price variance throughout the quarter that ended on June 28.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In 2017, the price of sugar lost a total of 22.3% of its value. Sugar was 20.65% lower in 2018 compared to the closing price at the end of 2017. Sugar traded in a range of 11.36 to 13.96 cents over the first six months of 2019. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally, making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 23.90 cents per pound. From late 2016 through the end of September 2018 the sweet commodity moved lower making a series of lower lows reaching a bottom at 9.83 cents per pound on the nearby ICE world sugar futures contract in late September as the nearby ICE futures contract was expiring. Nearby sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on June 28, 2019, at 12.32 cents per pound as it moved 1.68% lower in Q2 and was 2.41% higher over the first half of 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum crossed to the downside in overbought territory as the price turned lower from the 14.24 high in late October and is now in the lower section of overbought territory.

Weather conditions in primary growing regions around the world have created more than enough sugar to satisfy global demand, which sent the price to the lowest level in more than a decade. However, the weak Brazilian currency and increased Indian subsidies helped sugar move lower in 2018. Subsidies and tariffs tend to distort commodities prices as they interfere with supply and demand fundamentals. Economic theory teaches that commodities flow from those producers with the lowest output costs to consumers around the world. Those producers whose cost of output is above the price buyers are willing to pay do not survive. When prices fall to a level where production declines, inventories begin to fall in response to growing demand. Demand typically increases at lower prices, which leads to a decline in inventories when output slows. The price action in Q3 and rebound in Q4 2018 were signs that sugar reached the bottom of its pricing cycle, which lead to its recovery. Sugar continued to consolidate in Q2 which could be a healthy sign for the market going forward.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade, in past years daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q1, daily historical volatility stood at 25.87%, which was 9.8% higher than it was on the final day of trading in Q1 2019 As we move forward into the second half of 2019, technical support for sugar stands at 9.83 cents and 9.44 cents per pound with resistance at 14.24 and 15.49 cents per pound.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering a gain of 43.19%. In 2015 it was the worst performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. In 2017, the price of coffee moved 7.92% lower. The price of coffee moved 19.29% lower in 2018. In Q1, the selling continued, and coffee posted a 7.22% loss. However, in Q2, coffee futures posted a 14.55% gain and were 6.28% higher over the first six months of 2019. Nearby ICE coffee futures closed on June 28, 2019, at $1.0825 per pound. The price range over the first half of this year was from $0.8635 on the lows to $1.1565 on the highs. Coffee fell to a lower low than the 2018 bottom in Q2, but the price recovered. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price peaked at $1.7600 per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures have been in a bear market since November 2016. In Q4 2018, coffee violated the pattern of lower highs, and lower lows as the price rose to $1.2550 and above a level of technical resistance at the early June 2018 high at $1.2495 before turning lower once again. Meanwhile, price momentum on the weekly chart was rising in overbought territory at the end of Q2.

A weather event, rising Brazilian real, or the power of increasing demand will eventually cause the price of coffee to find a bottom and turn higher in a sustained move. The coffee futures market has a long history of explosive volatility.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. Cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst performing soft commodity and the worst performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued in 2017 with a decline of 11.01%. Cocoa moved 27.7% higher in 2018, making it the best-performing soft commodity of the year. In Q1, cocoa corrected lower by 5.63%. In Q2, the price gained 7.46% as cocoa was 1.41% higher over the first six months of 2019. As of the close of business on June 28, 2019, nearby ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2450 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1901-$2583 per ton over the first six months of this year. The lows so far this year at $1901 was a one-day event during the roll from March to May futures. Otherwise, cocoa traded above the $2100 per ton level in 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the significant price recovery that took the soft commodity to highs of $2914 per ton in late April and early May 2018. Since then, the price of cocoa had been in a range from $2000 to $2400 per ton, aside from the one-day violation on the downside. Meanwhile, cocoa took off on the upside after the spike to the lows and reached a peak at $2583 per ton in mid-June. The cocoa grind data in April was bullish for the price as were reports that production from Ghana was below prior expectations, which provided support for the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate.

Over 60% of the world's annual supplies come from West Africa, which can make output and logistics problematic at times because of the fickle nature of African politics. At the same time, since cocoa is the primary revenue producing commodity in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, child labor in those countries poses a moral dilemma for chocolate manufacturing companies and western governments in the US and Europe. A move to stop the number of children involved in the production process could increase the price of the soft commodity.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99%, and in 2016, cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton moved 11.3% higher in 2017. Nearby ICE cotton futures moved 8.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, the price of cotton posted a 7.49% gain, but in Q2 it fell by 18.63% and was 12.53% lower over the first six months of 2019. Cotton was the worst-performer in the soft commodities sector in Q2.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in Q2 cotton futures fell to a low at 60.27 cents during the recent July roll period. On the active month futures contract, cotton traded in a range from 60.27 cents to 79.57 cents so far in 2019, and the price closed near the highs for the quarter. Nearby ICE cotton futures settled on June 28, 2019, at 63.15 cents per pound.

Cotton is a highly volatile commodity, and in March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Following the all-time high, the price moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. As the weekly chart highlights, the fluffy fiber futures had been rising since October 2017, making higher lows and higher highs. However, in Q2, the price dropped below the 70 cents per pound level and to just above 60 cents, the lowest price of 2019 and since May 2016.

Meanwhile, the trade issues between the United States and China had weighed on the price of cotton, and the June 29 summit between Presidents Trump and Xi is likely to impact the path of least resistance for the price of cotton futures in Q3. Tariffs and retaliation distort prices and could interfere with the flow of cotton from U.S. producers to Chinese consumers. Tariffs and subsidies interfere with price dynamics as they distort supply and demand fundamentals. A trade deal between the two nations would likely be bullish news for the price of cotton in Q3. A continuation of an escalation of protectionist policies would not be a supportive factor for the price of the fiber.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone because of the lack of liquidity. The orange juice futures market had a rough time in Q2 and was the second worst-performing soft commodity over the period. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015, falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50%, making it the best performing soft commodity. FCOJ moved 31.35% lower in 2017. FCOJ futures fell 7.98% in 2018. In Q1, the bearish price action took the price of OJ 4.2% lower for the quarter. In Q2, the price fell by 15.8%, OJ moved 19.34% lower over the first six months of 2019. Orange juice traded in a range of $0.9030 to a high of $1.3135 per pound over the first half of 2019, and settled on June 28, 2019, at $1.0095 per pound. FCOJ fell to its lowest price since 2009 in Q2.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, FCOJ futures have made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. Brazil is the world's leading orange producing nation. The lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, weighed on the price of FCOJ in 2018 and in 2019.

OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving. However, at the $1 per pound level, FCOJ futures are at a level from where they bounced higher and recovered over the past decade.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Two of the five soft commodity prices moved higher in Q2. Coffee remains near the bottom end of its pricing cycle while sugar has been consolidating, and cocoa had been making upside progress in Q2. FCOJ is also near the bottom end of its cycle along with the cotton market. Cotton is a commodity that is in the crosshairs of the trade dispute.

The potential for supply issues is always a danger when it comes to these agricultural commodities markets, and supply issues can cause explosive price moves like the one we witnessed in the cocoa market during the first and second quarters of 2018 and in coffee and sugar from the September 2018 lows through October 2018 highs. Risk-reward favors the commodities that are at multiyear lows, which is a sign that they are at a point in the pricing cycle where production will decline. The Brazilian real versus US dollar relationship is likely to impact the sugar, coffee, and FCOJ prices in Q3 as Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of all three soft commodities. Domestic production costs are in local currency terms, so a rise in the Brazilian real would likely put upward pressure on dollar-based prices.

When it comes to trade issues, cotton continues to be the only soft commodity directly impacted by the tariffs and retaliation as the U.S. exports the fiber to China. Therefore, cotton could continue to experience wide price variance in Q3 as it did in Q2.

The lumber market hit a new low in Q2, but it closed the quarter significantly higher than the bottom price, which was a new low for the year and the lowest price since May 2016. In mid-May 2018, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $659.00 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the February peak at $536.20 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber had been moving higher since September 2015 when the price found a bottom at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber had been making higher lows since 2009 when the price trade to $137.90. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017, rising by 36%. After reaching a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the lumber market plunged and finished 2018 with a 25.78% year-on-year loss. In Q1, the price of lumber rose by 8.33%. In Q2, after trading to a low at $286.10, lumber posted a 5.19% gain and was 13.95% higher in the first half of 2019. The price of nearby lumber futures closed on June 28, 2019, at $378.90 per 1,000 board feet. So far in 2019, lumber traded in a range from $286.10 to $453.90 per 1,000 board feet and closed at the end of June just above the middle of its trading band for the first half of the year.

Lower interest rates in the US are likely to increase the demand for new home construction, which translates into more demand for wood, which is a critical industrial commodity. The price of lumber futures moved higher as soon as it appeared that Fed cuts interest rates could be on the horizon.

Soft commodities prices are some of the most volatile in all of the sectors of the raw materials asset class. These commodities tend to move to the top and bottom ends of their pricing cycles often, and the weather conditions around the world along with crop diseases and acts of nature can wipe out annual crops in the blink of an eye at times.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product includes an almost 16.75% exposure to the three most active soft commodities as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The soft commodities sector posted a 2.82% loss in Q2.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $16.47 at the end of Q4 to $16.57 at the end of Q2, a gain of 10 cents or 0.61%. The move higher was supported by increases in grain prices in Q2, which likely caused DBA to post a gain for the quarter, but the prices of cocoa and coffee moved to the upside providing support for the ETF product.

The one constant in all of these agricultural commodities is that the growing world population continues to underpin prices, and as demand rises each year, the world depends on growing supplies. In years where production is abundant, prices do not feel the impact of the rising demand. However, when shortages develop, price action can become explosive. Soft commodities can be one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market, and the price variance often occurs when market participants least expect price moves.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.