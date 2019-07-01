Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a partnership with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) that integrates and supports Zoom's cloud-based audio and video conferencing solutions. While the financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, it's clear Zoom Video is the winner here as Verizon extends and markets the company's software-as-a-system platform to its existing client base while possibly taking a smaller fee.

I see this deal as Verizon essentially outsourcing a key function of its own internal enterprise solutions, and in the process admitting it can't compete on its own. It's a sobering moment for shareholders looking back at Verizon's acquisitions over the past decade including AOL and Yahoo, knowing that an outright purchase of Zoom Video a few years ago may have been a better bet. Zoom, now with a market cap of $23 billion is likely too big to be acquired and Verizon is left having to work with the company that just last week would have been described as a competitor. This article highlights the challenges of Verizon's wireline business segment that has faced declining revenues and remains a weak spot in the company's profile.

Weak Wireline Business Segment

Verizon is recognized as the leader in wireless with the most mobile subscribers in the United States and the largest coverage network. What doesn't get the same attention is the wireline segment that represents 24% of the total revenues. Wireline includes residential and commercial landline voice, the consumer Fios internet and video packages, enterprise solutions, partner solutions, and business markets. In Q1, the numbers here were otherwise ugly. Revenues fell 3.9% year over year or nearly $300 million lower in the quarter. Segment EBITDA was down 8.2% year over year and now represents 12% of the total EBITDA down from 16% in 2017. Margins were also lower.

Consumer markets which is the largest unit here, had flat revenue growth (up 0.1% y/y in Q1) based on Fios internet subscriber additions balancing Fios video losses. The more concerning aspect is the enterprise solutions, partner solutions and business market that have been in decline in recent years based on structural changes in the market. The dynamic is that traditional phone lines are becoming largely redundant not only for residential customers that are more often relying solely mobile devices, but businesses also. The issue is broader as it relates to Verizon's business of workplace networking and deployment of internal corporate voice systems. Competitors are able to offer cloud-based solutions that may be cheaper and better. Management described the scenario in the last conference call:

Our enterprise solutions, partner solutions and business markets revenues declined by 4.5%, 12.5% and 4.9% respectively, driven by technology shifts and pricing pressures as mentioned earlier.

The "technology shifts" here is a direct reference to cloud-based communications networking solutions offered by other companies including Zoom Video, Cisco Systems (CSCO), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT) among other niche providers. In a sense, Verizon's business customers are "cord-cutting" Verizon out of the lucrative enterprise services business. The idea is that instead of paying Verizon for expensive phone lines and hardware, businesses are switching to software-based alternatives while Verizon maintains "legacy solutions".

The agreement with Zoom Video allows Verizon customers to add the Zoom software features on top of existing contracts. The cloud-based services will be integrated to the existing hardware infrastructure. Before getting excited about what this means for Zoom, consider that Verizon already has these types of agreements with other providers including a similar arrangement with Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) that incorporates and supports the WebEx platform. WebEx is an alternative to Zoom with similar functionality. Verizon customers now have one more option among unified, communications, and collaboration "UCC" platforms.

The problem is that many new businesses particularly small and medium-sized firms are more likely to avoid any Verizon networking business networking service and instead go directly to Zoom or a number of many other UCC competitors. The point here is to not expect this deal with Zoom to reverse the trends in falling wireline revenues and declining business customers.

Conclusion

The deal with Zoom suggests management recognizes the weaknesses and is attempting to address the challenges of its wireline business. That's a positive but I would like to see more transparency within the numbers to better understand the dynamics of how such partnership is set to support growth. I'm overall bearish on the stock and previously covered Verizon in an article published here on Seeking Alpha. Summarizing some of the key points:

Weak growth, saturated wireless market.

Concerns over outlook for wireline business discussed here.

Fios Video subscriber losses may accelerate going forward.

Overall richly priced valuation.

Looking ahead, Verizon is set to release Q2 earnings in a little over a month on August 1, 2019. Current estimates look for EPS of $1.19 up 4.25% y/y while consensus revenue of $32.41 billion represents just a 0.65% increase over the period last year. While the wireless segment including mobile subscriber figures will rightfully grab much of the attention, I'll be monitoring the enterprise wireline numbers for continuation of the deteriorating trends. Given the revenue growth estimate is thin, a weak number from the enterprise solutions business could drag the firm-wide totals lower into a miss. Look for an update regarding 5G deployment and more color on this recent agreement with Zoom Video.

