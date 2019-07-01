M/I Homes, Inc.: Very Cheap With A PEG Ratio Of 0.60

Introduction

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) is a homebuilder that has been growing revenues and EPS nicely during recent years. A low interest rate environment along with other factors have made it possible. This trend is likely to continue based on favorable industry conditions in the short and the long term. Valuation and financial metrics show that the company is undervalued, has above average returns, and is a good defensive play. The company is not paying any dividends, but this is justified by a high ROIC ratio. It should not be negatively affected by the trade war with China, so it makes sense to be long this stock as it should outperform the overall market.

Business and Context

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Ohio, M/I Homes, Inc. is a builder of single-family homes that operates through four segments: Midwest Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding and Financial Services, which originates and sell mortgages, among other services. The company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brands.

It has experienced growth in sales and earnings during recent years. The image below shows that sales have a CAGR of 17%, while EPS have been growing at an impressive 22% CAGR.

Source: 10-K

You can also see that inventory has grown steadily at a 16% CAGR, which is closely related to the growth in sales mentioned earlier, suggesting that the company has not excess inventory.

Source: 10-K

I expect the growth trend to continue during 2019, considering that its backlog at the end of Q1 2019 (10-Q), had $1.1 billion aggregate sales value, a 23% growth from that at the end of Q4 2018 ($896.7 million). The environment is also favorable for the company to continue growing.

The homebuilding industry is in good shape thanks to declining mortgage rates, moderating home prices, rising wages and probable rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (source).

The stock has been lagging major indices during recent years, but it may not continue this way given the fact that it doesn’t seem to pose any risks related to the trade war with China and subsequent tariffs on imports from that country. In fact, this trade war is one of the factors that is causing tensions in the stock market that are leading more investors to the bond market, making bond yields to decrease. Such decrease in bond yields makes mortgage rates to decline, which is explained by the influence that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has on such rates (source).

These facts will benefit the stock in the short term. But what about the long term?

In June 25, Donald Trump signed an executive order with the goal of reducing regulatory burdens that are causing the 25% of affordable housing costs. In fact, he created a new council to identify policies at all government levels, which are contributing to the increase of cost of affordable housing development.

The council will also recommend policies to streamline the regulatory burdens that would speed the development of affordable housing construction. I mention this as a long term catalyst because the deadline for this initiative to release its findings, is January 2021 or 1.5 years from the signing date, and the benefits should be seen since 2H2021.

Valuation

With a P/E ratio of 7.22x, which is a significant discount to the S&P 500 CAPE ratio of 29.75x, the stock seems deeply undervalued at first sight. The forward P/E is 6.92x, showing that the ratio is decreasing and that is also at a discount to the industry’s average of 9.4x (12-month forward).

It is worth noting that this ratio has been considerably higher in prior periods, between 10x and 13x, so it is reasonable to expect it to reach those levels any time soon. This decrease in valuation may be influenced by the fear of recession. Remember that the housing sector is particularly affected by recessionary conditions.

A PEG ratio of 0.60 widely confirms the undervaluation thesis. A value of less than one is a great measure of market mispricing, it shows that the P/E ratio is too low, considering the EPS growth experienced by this company.

The stock seems to be stable and behave well during volatility times. The price/book ratio of 0.86 confirms undervaluation and reduce downside risks. It also proves that it has a nice margin of safety. At the same time a beta of 1.07 shows that the stock is of low risk.

Some investors could argue that the company is not paying any dividend. This concern can be addressed by four items, ROE, ROIC, Stock Repurchase programs and a history of value creation for shareholders.

The management has made good use of investors’ capital as suggested by a ROE of 12.60% that is in a growing trend supported by a ROIC of 23% during the last five years. Most of the time, ROE is used as the most important ratio for measuring the performance of an investment. When you own a company with a high ROE ratio, you want the management to keep most of the earnings reinvested and to pay little or no dividends.

In this case, you could say that paying a dividend would make sense as a 12.60% ROE is above average, but close to it, and is good to have a cash flow as a margin of safety against possible drops in the stock price. When you take into account that reinvested earnings are yielding 23% in new earnings, you dismiss the idea of paying any dividends at all. First, you have to pay taxes on those dividends, and second, it is highly difficult to find an investment with an annual return of 23% in this expensive market.

The company also has a stock repurchase program that allows to buy back up to $50 million in shares. This program makes great sense given the fact that the shares are massively undervalued. There is still $20 million of shares to be bought as part of this program, which also creates more value to shareholders because of the shrinkage in shares outstanding.

Another fact that backs the company at not paying dividends, is the amount of retained earnings of $598.7 million, showing that, even after incurring considerable losses during the financial crisis, it has created wealth for its owners over a long period of time (1976 – 2019).

Conclusion

With interest rate cuts probably coming in the next months and the trade war causing investors to rush to the bond market, inducing mortgage rates to decline, the company should do well and continue the trend it has experienced during recent years. The stock is undervalued and has a nice margin of safety. The management has been reinvesting retained earnings successfully, so it is reasonable for the company not to pay dividends. The stock could outperform the overall market, based on the fact that the fundamentals will not be negatively influenced by the trade war with China and there is plenty of room to grow in valuation considering that the P/E ratio equals 7.22x, which is way below its normal range of 10x-13x during recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

