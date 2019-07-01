FOMO Rally Part Deux - Charting Goldman Sachs

Global money managers were caught wrong-footed in being too heavily in cash and going to look to deploy it in fairly short order (hence the FOMO).

Trump and Xi bromance is back on track. China is rumored to be buying Ag product in size, while the US will allow chip companies to sell Huawei chips again. It's now a "Risk-On" resurging global trade outlook.

The Fed has turned dovish, most market participants believe short-term rates will be lowered at the end of this month.

I introduced the idea that "Fear Of Missing Out" driven trade was afoot this past Friday and got in depth in my Sunday piece. You might want to start with the Sunday piece first to get the most out of this note.

We are in a "Goldilocks" moment, let's embrace it, even if it goes against our general curmudgeonly nature (I refer to myself of course). Let's review:

Financials, Industrials, and Energy are (or are expected to be) resurgent.

FOMO Rally Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and the financials

The FOMO rally, if sustainable, must be broad-based and include sectors that have lagged. Truth be told, the financials acted pretty well in the beginning of the year, snapping back with the rest of the market after the disaster of December. Afterward, the financials have been going sideways until recently. In order for this rally to have legs, financials need to participate. All of the major financial institutions passed the CCAR tests with room to spare. All the big boys have announced strong buybacks and dividend raises as a result. GS's 52-week high is $245. This qualifies it as a catch-up trade, a big-cap with very good visibility that can attract big money managers.

Look, I strongly believe that the Fed lowering rates right now is a mistake and I have been very vocal about it. On the other hand, the market is showing that it firmly believes that there will be a cut. Since the next Fed meeting is at the end of July, let's set aside our personal opinion and trade on this assumption for the next 3 weeks. So we have rate cuts, rising dividends/buybacks, and world trade back on track (for now); financials have no impediment to rallying after years in the wilderness. We see risk on trades in oil and the drop in gold. We are going to break out to new highs. My natural inclination is to look for the contrarian indicators but sometimes the momentum is so strong that we have to go with the flow to seek alpha.

Let's go to the charts

I believe that charts are the psychograph of investor sentiment. This past Friday GS shot up with the improving sentiment for financials and broke above a long-standing line of resistance (around $202) since December as you can see below in the chart below. GS is still in congestion until it breaks above $210. Once it breaks above that level, the momentum traders will jump in with earnest. I think the opportunity for us is to get in now for a trade. The second chart gives us even more confidence.

In this chart, we see a classic inverse "Head and Shoulders" formation. This is a very powerful, perhaps the most powerful formation in the chartist's book. Don't ask me why, just know that this is a generally accepted truism. GS is going higher since it checks all the boxes for big money flow for the FOMO trade.

I am not saying that Goldman is the only play in Financials, it just has a lot of room to catch up. So it makes a great FOMO trade. You might just want to buy the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) to get the trend without risking on a single stock

FOMO would also include industrial names that have been held back by trade fears, so Energy and Industrials will follow Financials. I would look at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Boeing (NYSE:BA). For Energy, which is bouncing into the 60s (WTI) this morning, I still would like the Permian consolidation play.

Tesla Update

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports Q2 delivery this week. The general word is that TSLA will deliver 87k M3s, slightly missing its goal of 90K but close enough. The skeptics are now saying that Musk was only able to get this close by cutting prices or selling the lower level cars for less margin. The fear is that TSLA will miss revenue and not make a profit. I am taking the other side of this bet. TSLA in this quarter was able to export a substantial number of cars to Europe and China. I believe that the higher-end M3 was sold overseas and that there was plenty of high-end M3 sold in the US. That said, it is my discipline to reduce positions into binary events. If you are holding a full position of TSLA, you may want to reduce your risk somewhat. Again, I am bullish on TSLA and I still see it going towards $300 a pop in the next few weeks, but discipline is discipline.

I want to take this moment to officially say that you can allocate more cash to trades this week, and next. I wouldn't go nuts this morning, tail out the cash over the next two weeks. By the end of next week, I will start asking you to build cash back up.

I would go through the technology lists, both the health tech and the cloud names, and select names that have lagged like Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and health tech names like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY), etc.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.