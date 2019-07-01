An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. - Benjamin Franklin

Knowledge is a hard won prize. It is the result, maybe, if you do it right, of a whole lot of experience. Then, experience is the result of years and years of playing in the Great Game and suffering the lacerations of ploughing ahead. Regardless of how bright anyone is, it is my opinion, that experience wins out over every other facet of investing and it can only be gained by being involved, by playing. I have forty-five years of forging ahead and today I thought I would share with you a few observations in the hope that my travails might help you along your way.

Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. - Charlie Munger

In general, investing breaks down into three categories. The bottom rung is gambling, which I do not participate in at all. Here you will find Bitcoin, and its brethren, which is unregulated gambling and worse than a casino, in my view, because at least casinos are governed by state regulations, while Bitcoin is regulated by no one.

The second category is speculation. Here you buy a stock, or a bond, and hope that it appreciates in value over time. This is the mainstay of the stock market and there are a lot of bright people that strive to separate the wheat from the chaff. It also comes into play with bonds, but in a somewhat different fashion, as people are looking for safety and cash flows, in this space. Here the Fed is the 800 pound Gorilla in the room as they are the driver of interest rates. Also, we find the ratings agencies here whose blink, or nod, can send a bond tumbling, or rising, depending upon their call.

Finally, we have a lessor utilized methodology, but one that I use, which is "Monthly Cash Flow Investing." Being the conservative fellow that I am this is a useful tool for people, pension funds or anyone that needs a cash flow or has monthly liabilities. If you reinvest some, or all, of the money, each month, then your "Principal Value" should rise each month, which is what you make the "Cash Flow" off of, even if the "Liquidating Value" declines, which is subject to the vagaries of the markets. This means, minus some catastrophe, that each month you get more money than last month as the "Principal Value" of your account increases as long as you consistently re-invest some, or all, of the money.

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it. - Albert Einstein

Having said all of this, some things have changed, as I charged ahead. We used to have relationships on Wall Street. They have largely been replaced by electronic trading platforms and little IB chat boxes on Bloomberg. Yes, I still have conference calls and consult with some of the senior people at some of the largest money managers but by the time you get to the trader they could care less, for the most part, about any help that anyone provides. Something has been lost here and I guess what has been gained is cost savings but I often wonder if the gain is worth the loss.

There are two overriding precepts of doing business with anyone. The first is, "Do they know what they are doing" and the second is, "Do you trust them." It is pretty hard to trust Algos and anonymous technology when you are trying to evaluate what bonds or equities should be bought and sold because everything, they do, is a "tout," for who is putting them out. However, having said all of this, it is the way of the world these days and Mark Grant's opinion is not going to change one damn thing.

Another huge change is the actions of the world's central banks. They have always been involved but, until the financial debacle of 2008/2009, they did not control and dominate the financial markets the way they do now. This handful of people are the only ones in the world that cannot go to jail for counterfeiting as they are the only people in the world allowed to make money from nothing and spread it about the way they see fit. The Alchemists' dream come true.

The Financial Times states that the global pile of negative yielding debt has now swelled above $12.5 trillion, breaking the record set in 2016. No end seems to be in sight. This is being caused, in my estimation, by the world's central banks helping the nations that they represent because these nations cannot afford the interest payments on their sovereign debt coupled with the social programs and governmental policies that they have promised their citizens. They have, in effect, created a "Gig Economy" whose outcome cannot be predicted because we have never seen anything like this before.

Ever!

Think of this, even in America, the yield on 10-year Treasuries closed on Friday at 2.00%. That might not look dramatic, since it is still positive in nominal terms, and much higher than yields in Europe and Japan, but when adjusted for core inflation (about 2.00%), it equates to a Zero real return. The bottom line here is great for nations and corporate and individual borrowers but horrible for savers, pension funds, insurance companies and retired people. It also forces everyone to take more and more risks which is one of the reasons, in my view, that the stock markets are performing so well.

A bubble starts when any group of stocks, in this case those associated with the excitement of the Internet, begin to rise. The updraft encourages more people to buy the stocks, which causes more TV and print coverage, which causes even more people to buy, which creates big profits for early Internet stockholders. The successful investors tell you at cocktail parties how easy it is to get rich, which causes the stocks to rise further, which pulls in larger and larger groups of investors. But the whole mechanism is a kind of Ponzi scheme where more and more credulous investors must be found to buy the stock from the earlier investors. Eventually, one runs out of greater fools. - Malkiel Burton

