McCormick - Expensive But Good

One of the largest companies in the processed and packaged goods industry just released its earnings. The Maryland based producer of spices, seasoning and other flavorful products McCormick & Company (MKC) easily beat earnings backed by rising sales, strong customer demand and higher margins. The company is one of the few in its industry that actually continue to provide capital gains for investors despite trading at what some might considered to be an 'expensive' price. I think the company will continue to be a good long-term investment as long as the company continues to be this well positioned in a market where investors are looking for solid dividend paying investments.

Source: McCormick & Company

A Lot Of Driving Factors

Before I start discussing McCormick's numbers, I want to show you an overview of the biggest companies in the processed and packaged goods industry. What strikes me is that McCormick is the only company that managed to generate capital gains for its investors if we ignore Beyond Meat (BYND) which just had its IPO.

It perfectly makes sense that all stocks accelerated prior to their 2016/2017 peak because the economy weakened in 2014 and 2015 which resulted in a lot of pressure on bond yields. Hence investors rushed to buy 'yield' like consumer staples, real estate, outright government bonds and what not.

Source: FINVIZ

One of the problems is that food companies are unable to grow their bottom line due to increasing competition and rising input prices. McCormick is not one of these companies.

Adjusted EPS rose to $1.16 which is well above expectations of $1.09. It is also 14% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS rose by 24%. The company has not had one single quarter with negative EPS growth over the past few years which is one of the reasons why this stock is handsomely outperforming its competitors.

Source: Estimize

One of the reasons why the company continues to win is the fact that sales continue to do well. On a constant currency basis, sales improved by 3%. Both the consumer and flavor solutions segment positively contributed to this result thanks to higher volume, better product mix and pricing. Moreover, and with regards to increasing competition, the company's sales growth was entirely based on organic growth and new products.

The consumer segment for example benefited from solid growth across all channels, expanded distribution and new products while slightly feeling the headwinds from a delayed grilling season.

Total company sales on a consistent currency basis came in at 2.8%. Volume/mix was up 2.1% while price added another 0.7%. Acquisitions did not add anything as I already briefly mentioned. Then, when adding a negative currency effect of 2.8%, sales growth comes in at 0.0%.

Consumer sales slightly underperformed. Volume/mix was up 1.4% with support from 0.6% higher prices. This brings sales growth on a constant currency basis up to 2.0% which, after adding a 2.6% currency headwinds, ends up being 0.6% contraction. Especially in the Americas, the company benefited from strong volume/mix from a number of products including Zatarain's, branded extracts and Hispanic products. In the APAC region, the company benefited from marketing programs and a distribution expansion. Prices were up 5.7% in the region, but macroeconomic headwinds in China caused volume/mix to decline by 3.1%. When adding a 6.3% currency headwind, we get a net sales contraction of 3.7%.

Sales were not the only thing that confirmed the company's strengths. Operating income improved by 10%. Adjusted operating income soared 5% with 7% consumer growth and 2% growth in the flavor solutions segment. Adjusted operating margins improved by 80 basis points to 16.5% as SG&A costs were down 50 basis points due to lower brand marketing investments.

Flavor solutions were up 4.0% on a constant currency basis thanks to a 3.2% improvement of volume/mix, 0.8% higher prices. The good news is that a currency headwind of 3.0% was not able to offset all of these benefits which means net sales growth ended up being 1.0% higher.

The bigger picture continues to look good as margins are currently at new highs which should continue to push operating income higher as long as sales have the ability to grow.

It also helps that the company itself continues to be positive as the company has reaffirmed its full year sales outlook but raised its EPS outlook.

In 2019, McCormick expects sales to grow by 1% to 3%. On a constant currency basis, these growth rates rise to 3% and 5%. Sales growth is expected to further benefit from new products, brand marketing and expanded distribution. Sales growth is also expected to include the impact of pricing taken to offset an anticipated loss-single digit cost increase.

Operating income is expected to rise between 8% and 10% this is a decline of 200 basis compared to previous expectations. Business transformation investments, global trade and economic developments were reasons that explained this negative revision.

Adjusted EPS is expected to come in between $5.20 and $5.30 compared to previous expectations of $5.17 and $5.27. 2018 full year adjusted EPS was $4.97.

The Bottom Line

McCormick continues to do everything right. The company seems to finally end the sideways trend of sales and earnings which should continue to boost the stock price. The company is generating healthy sales growth rates without acquisitions in a competitive market. The company's marketing and distribution efforts are a steady source of growth which should continue even during the current economic headwinds. I also expect sales growth to accelerate once the trade issues with China are resolved.

At this point, one might say that the company is trading at 'expensive' levels. That is 100% right. The company is trading at 27x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 3.6. Meanwhile the dividend yield is at 1.6% which is not exactly a reason to go for 'expensive' stocks.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, the company continues to be a top performer in its industry which continues to be rewarded by investors. I am not happy about the valuation, but it is certainly not a reason to ignore the company's fundamental progress.

That said, the company will most likely continue to outperform its peers and maybe even break out from its sideways trend. The stock is healthy and I don't see why the stock should continue to be pressured in an environment where we are once again seeing that safe dividend stocks are being favored.

