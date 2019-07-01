Cerberus And A Weak European Economy Make BAWAG A Bargain

35% upside to the average analyst target and >50% upside to a valuation we think is warranted.

Introduction

BAWAG Group is an Austrian retail bank that listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in October 2017. BAWAG P.S.K., BAWAG Group's main operating subsidiary, is the fourth largest bank in Austria, with more than 2.5 million customers. The bank's main markets are Austria (69% of revenue) and Germany (11% of revenue). There are also smaller exposures to the UK (5%), USA (3%) and France (3%).

The bank has two operating segments. Retail & SME (72% of profits) offers current accounts, mortgages, consumer loans, auto leasing factoring, and SME lending, while Corporates & Public (28% of profits) includes the bank's corporate, public lending, and international real estate financing activities.

BAWAG P.S.K. was established in 2005 by a merger of two Austrian banks. At that time, the bank was owned by the Austrian Trade Union Federation ÖGB. A year later, the Refco scandal broke and the bank was sold in a hotly contested auction. The winning bid came from the US buyout firm Cerberus, who paid 3.2 billion euros. Cerberus subsequently recapitalised the bank, cleaned up its balance sheet and simplified its operating model. US asset manager GoldenTree became a major shareholder in a 2012 capital raise.

Cerberus started to look for a way to exit its stake in 2015. A sale of BAWAG to another bank was explored. This did not come to fruition, leading to an initial public offering of the bank on the Vienna Stock Exchange in October 2017. The IPO price range was €47-52 and the final price was set at €48, valuing the lender at 4.8 billion euros.

Since their debut, BAWAG shares have had a tough time. They ended 2017 down almost 10% from the IPO price, and fell a further 20% in 2018. They have not gone anywhere this year and currently trade at €37.

Recent business performance

In contrast to the weak share price performance, the company's fundamental performance since the IPO has been good.

In 2018, pre-tax profits increased 14%. Core revenues increased 11% and costs fell 2%. ROE was 12.2% and ROTE 14.2% - both very strong numbers for a European bank. Earnings per share came in at €4.32. When announcing its annual results, the bank revised upward its medium-term targets. It now targets earnings of >€4.50 in 2019 and >€4.80 in 2020.

In Q1 2019, the bank posted further growth year-on-year. Core revenues were +2%, while expenses declined 3%. As a result, pre-tax profit increased 9%. The strong quarter led analysts to revise upwards their earnings estimates. 2019 earnings are now expected to come in at €4.78 and 2020 earnings at €5.13.

The bank paid a €2.18 dividend for 2018 (6% yield) and also bought back €51M of shares, taking total shareholder yield above 7%. A new buyback program worth up to €400M (11% of the shares outstanding) was approved in April 2019.

Factors behind share price fall

We think two factors explain the poor performance of BAWAG shares since the IPO.

First, European bank shares have dramatically de-rated since late 2017. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell almost 30% in 2018, and is unchanged this year.

There are a few reasons for the poor performance of the banks index. On the earnings front, there has been a sharp slowdown in the rate of European economic growth. Eurozone GDP growth fell from a rate of more than 2.5% a year in late 2017 to closer to 1% recently. The weak economic environment has led to negative revisions in bank EPS estimates, as the 2020E EPS of most of the big euro area banks has been cut by 10-20% since the beginning of 2018. On top of falling earnings estimates, there has been PE compression, as risk premia have increased due to the ongoing trade war, the election in Italy of a populist government and continued uncertainty around Brexit. European Financials now trade at a 20% discount to their historical average forward PE.

While sector de-rating can explain the bulk of the poor performance of BAWAG shares since the IPO, there is an additional factor that has put pressure on the shares recently. On 23 May, Cerberus, the company's largest shareholder, announced they would be selling $350 million of BAWAG shares, or about 9% of the company. In response, the shares fell 8% the next day. The completion of the sale was reported a few days later.

Although no reason for the sale was offered in the press release, insiders at the company seem to believe it was for reasons unrelated to operational performance. The company's CFO Enver Sirucic bought 10,000 shares and the company's CEO Anas Abuzaakouk 20,000 shares in the €37.5-€37.75 range a week after the Cerberus sale was announced.

Valuation

BAWAG currently trades at a valuation of 7.2x 2020E earnings.

All 8 analysts who follow the company think the shares should trade much higher. JPMorgan recently had their target at €53. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Raiffeisen Centrobank have also recommended buying the shares. The average target price is €49.2.

At that price, the bank would trade at a 9.6x forward PE, which is still very low for a profitable retail bank operating in a stable jurisdiction, with a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Given the company's Moody's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 and the fact that the company's ROE is expected to be maintained at around 11.5% for the next few years, we think a 12x multiple would be more appropriate for the bank in the medium term.

This suggests a price around €60 should be perfectly achievable, given the 2020E consensus EPS of €5.13. This conclusion holds even if we adjust the consensus EPS down by a few percent to account for the expected effects of a 20 bps cut in interest rates (see section "Interest rate risk" below).

Looking a few years further out, we estimate BAWAG's normalised earnings by assuming that the neutral level of interest rates in the euro area is +1.00% (1.5% inflation and a -0.5% neutral real rate) and by normalising BAWAG's cost of risk to its 2011-2018 average. Under these assumptions, the current level of profitability would be maintained and, depending on the pace of rate hikes, could in fact increase.

Risks

Competitive risk. Austria, despite its relatively low market concentration, has historically been a profitable banking market. Lending margins appear broadly stable. On a quarterly basis, BAWAG's net interest margin shows no trend.

Credit risk. Moody's notes that the bank has exposure to commercial real estate and CLOs as well as an unresolved legal case against the City of Linz. Exposure to Italian sovereign debt is immaterial.

Interest rate risk. The company discloses that a +100 bps move in interest rates would increase NII by 100M over time.

If the European Central Bank decreases rates from -0.4% to -0.6% later this year as some expect, this suggests NII would fall by 20M, worth -3% in EPS.

Cerberus risk. Cerberus still own 26% of the company and will presumably want to reduce their position further, creating a risk of sudden share price drops similar to that seen on 24 May.

Conclusion

BAWAG is a high-quality European retail bank trading at a depressed valuation, although the company's business is doing well.

The company is more profitable than most European banks (11.5% ROE) and is expected to grow EPS by at least 6% a year.

The company pays a good dividend (>6% yield). Unusual for a European bank, there is a buyback program in place, potentially worth up to 11% of the shares outstanding.

Insiders are buying.

We think the fall in European bank shares since early 2018 has made BAWAG a bargain, as even banks posting strong earnings have sold off. This has been compounded by the recent Cerberus sale. There is 35% upside to the average analyst target and more than 50% upside to a valuation we think is warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWAGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.