June Portfolio Update - Preferreds And Recession Preparation

Increased exposure towards preferred stocks, found some good treasury ETFs, and even built up even more capital/savings.

Despite everything, I've been a pretty active investor during June of 2019. In this article, I review my dividend incomes and buys for the month.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or (most) ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments.

In adopting a Dividend Investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, I avoid the principle of loss aversion. I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

This month, we continue our diversification and allocation, spreading capital into preferred stocks, income funds. Our holding pattern with regards to the broader market continues. Despite everything, the cash position has actually increased again during this month due to a recent windfall of cash being received, and I'm busy looking where to invest this. At the same time, I don't want to invest too large amounts of capital at one time.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (33/34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at almost 118% of expenses.

I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure, and as I like, while my businesses run parts "themselves".

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however.

June 2019 News update

The experience of being a contributor is a rewarding venture I'd recommend to anyone interested and knowledgable about certain avenues of investing. I continue to be interested in forming bonds and relationships with people in the business, and as it stands, I'm beginning to garner some connections in the areas of Sweden, Norway, and Finland, where I, this month, have received invitations to meet up with some of the company IR divisions I find interesting. I hope, going forward, that I'll be able to add this as a spice to my articles to make them more interesting.

I continue to spread my portfolio purchases out both in time, across sectors, and in my various investment accounts, both corporate and private. It's been a long time since I've increased my exposure in Swedish companies, however. I hope that at some point, this market once again becomes appealing, but for the time being, it's simply too unattractive in terms of valuation to be of interest to me.

Due to some heavy cash injections, my cash position has increased to almost 17% despite having done some larger investments during the past 4-5 weeks. We're moving into weaker dividend and income periods, however, and forward earnings both in terms of company dividends, salaries, company allowances - most things tied to one or another of my sources of continuous income.

I can but hope that we'll experience a sharp decline in the overall stock market, enabling me to put more of my cash to work.

I've also found two suitable ETFs for bond/treasury investments available to me in Europe. The ETFs are noted below in the income specifications, and when I can't find anything specific to spend monthly income on, I'll try to put money into these funds, to not have too much money lying around. This is, of course, a step-by-step process!

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing June 2019 dividends and income

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Data prior to 2015, unfortunately, isn't available. The graph above showcases both the current weakness of a concentrated, European portfolio (in concentrated dividend payouts during 3-4 months), and the beginning strengths of international diversification (June's income, far higher than 2018). While I would never recommend anyone to choose companies strictly, or mostly due to dividend payout dates, I do pay some attention and try to balance things out in the long run, as this will make the incomes more of a "salary".

Dividends during the month of June 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Income Fund (OTC:ALARF)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Macerich Company (MAC)

Enbridge (ENB)

Kroger (KR)

The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Autoliv (ALV)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

3M Company (MMM)

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Whirlpool (WHR)

BlackRock Inc. (BLK)

Taubman Centers (TCO)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month in combination with interest income from my savings was $985.30. As with other months, this cash is moved to my savings account.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2249.12. The (large) increase from the past month is thanks in no small part to many of the investments made during this month.

Below you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends).

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of June 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

The Kraft-Heinz Company

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $27. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $ 48.20.

Transactions during June 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust . This purchase was in response to several articles, mostly the excellent article by Trapping Value and the article by Ploutos Investing mentioned above.

. This purchase was in response to several articles, mostly the excellent article by Trapping Value and the article by Ploutos Investing mentioned above. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. This purchase was in response to several articles, including this excellent one by Trapping Value.

Looking Forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

I believe the atypical part of my portfolio is:

My low exposure towards Healthcare, Discretionary/Cyclicals/Utilities, and the like.

My extremely large, 16%+ cash position (actually the largest portfolio "sector"). I've managed to reduce this from roughly 17-18% over the past few months, but it's still something I'm targeting at this point to reduce to at most 10% in the long run, barring a recession.

I'm also looking to increase exposure further to utilities, more basic materials, more healthcare/pharma stocks, as well as some more energy stocks. Finding decently undervalued stocks in some sectors is tricky, however, and I'm no longer someone who overexposes positions on a short basis, but instead split my buys somewhat over time and based on valuation.

I do believe, however, that a far better balance than the one shown in my current composition can be achieved.

Macro

Macro-wise/market-wise, my holding pattern continues as of right now. Most things still seem at best slightly above fairly valued or my exposure to the undervalued holding/company is at a level where I feel I don't want any further allocation. Let's hope coming months will bring some change to this trend, and we'll see some better opportunities.

Focus for the month of July 2019 will be on watching the market and see what sort of market climate we can expect for the/after summer. I will still be investing in companies I view as qualitative when they drop below target levels, but I'm still not looking to invest for the sake of it nor to overexpose any position. I like to buy at most in positions of 0.1-0.25% of portfolio exposure, with a maximum one-time purchase value of 0.5% of total portfolio value. This, I believe is likely to limit both upside and downside going forward.

I hope this article provided a bit of insight into how I invest and how I think. I'm hoping that this monthly review can give you some ideas, some advice and perhaps spark some interest or questions for me. Please message me with any inquiries you may have.

Hope to see you around!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.