Credit Suisse: A Stumble On CCAR Won't Hold This Stock Back

CS's total payout to shareholders will treble this year including the buyback and the all-in yield is close to 8%. Nothing about CCAR changes this. For me, CS remains a top pick amongst European banks.

While embarrassing and surprising, the reality is this changes nothing in practical terms. The CS parent company has plenty of capital with or without profit upstreaming from the US and more than enough to fulfill dividend and share buyback expectations for this year.

This means it can only upstream dividends from its US subsidiary at the same level as year level.

The bank received a "conditional non-objection" to its capital plan and is required to address weaknesses in its CCAR processes by end-October.

Credit Suisse was the only bank to stumble in this year's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review test by the Federal Reserve.

CCAR - red faces all round

CS (NYSE: CS) hasn't had any CCAR problems in the past, unlike European peers such as Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and Santander (NYSE: SAN). So receiving only a "conditional non-objection" from the Federal Reserve is both an embarrassment and an unwelcome surprise.

Conditional CCAR approvals were scrapped for US banks this year but they still apply to non-US banks. In the context of history, CS is at least in good company: MS and GS both received conditional non-objections last year.

A conditional non-objection means the Fed has identified deficiencies in CS's CCAR process relating to the way it calculates stress losses in its trading books. The company has until 27 October to rectify these. In the meantime, CS can only pay dividends out of its US subsidiary to the Swiss parent company, CS AG, at the level authorised in the 2018 CCAR.

The irony is that CS actually posted the highest capital ratio in the "severely adverse scenario" of any bank that participated in CCAR. So this is not a criticism of the overall adequacy of the US subsidiary's capital position, rather of the processes behind its stress loss calculations.

Source: Federal Reserve

In practice, this should have no effect on CS

It would be wrong to dismiss this stumble entirely. The US is an important market for CS, as it is for all of the other European banks that are subject to CCAR (possibly with the exception of HSBC). CS's US subsidiary, Credit Suisse Holdings (NYSE:USA) Inc., accounts for 30% of group revenues and 16% of group total assets.

Source: company disclosures

However, the key question is whether a temporary cap on distributions out of the US subsidiary will have any operational impact on the group. Crucially, the question is whether it could disrupt the group's dividend or share buyback plans.

The answer to this question has to be no, simply because the level of capital held outside the US is more than sufficient to fund dividend and buybacks expectations at their current levels, even over several years.

CS operates a holding company structure with the principal entity being CS Group AG. However, the dividends are paid out of the principal operating subsidiary, CS AG, which is the direct owner of CS USA Holdings Inc. In this respect, it is the capitalisation of CS AG that is important in terms of funding payouts to shareholders.

Source: CS documentation

Fortunately, the capital position of CS AG is robust, with or without US distributions. At the end of 2018 the regulatory core equity tier 1 ratio was 13.6% against a minimum requirement of 10%. CS AG had a core leverage ratio of 4.4% against a minimum requirement of 3.5%. Taking the lesser of these two ratios, CS AG has at least CHF7.9bn or surplus capital above regulatory requirements.

CS AG has ample capital

Source: company disclosures

Against this, expectations for 2019 are for a dividend of CHF0.28 per share, which will cost c.CHF700m.

In addition, CS has announced a share buyback programme of up to CHF1.5bn. So in total, expected payouts for this year are c.CHF2.2bn.

CS AG has sufficient surplus capital on hand to fund this level of payout not just this year but for at least three years even if there were no further upstreamed profits from any of its operating subsidiaries.

Source: company data, 2019 is based on company target of CHF1.5bn buybacks and consensus dividend estimates as per FT Markets data.

Conclusions

I've previously outlined why I think CS is a compelling re-rating story that has further to run (article here). Nothing in the CCAR miss changes this thesis.

Having slashed its dividend in 2017 to conserve capital and having paid a more or less unchanged dividend in 2018, payouts have lagged peers in recent years, notably UBS.

However, this picture is changing. With up to CHF1.5bn of targeted share buybacks this year and an expected dividend of CHF0.23 ps CS's total payout to shareholders will not be dramatically different to UBS for 2019. The all-in yield is close to 8% and it is a dramatic closing of the gap from last year when CS's yield was only 2.3% compared to UBS on 7.8%.

CS continues to trade at a big valuation gap to UBS that looks unjustified based on superior revenue growth, similar profitability and similar payouts (0.7x P/TNAV vs 0.9x). Convergence towards UBS's share price rating should see CS deliver at least 25% upside. There is nothing in CCAR that changes this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.