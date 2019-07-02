Buzzi Unicem: An Italian Company With A Strong Balance Sheet

Elsewhere in Europe, Natixis is finally seeing cash inflow into one of its funds after redemptions removed roughly 5B EUR from the H2O fund size.

Introduction

Although the Mediterranean temperatures are currently covering most of the European continent, in this week’s edition of Focus on Europe, we are going to Italy to check up on Buzzi Unicem (OTC:BZZUF) (OTCPK:BZZUY), a cement and concrete company controlled and ruled by the Buzzi family. The company’s cash flows appear to be exceptionally strong and the uncertainty surrounding the economic climate appears to be the only thing dragging the share price down.

Buzzi Unicem: An Italian cement company

Buzzi Unicem is an Italian company focusing on the production of cement (27.1 million tonnes in 2018) and concrete (12 million cubic meters in 2018) in 38 plants in Europe and North America. The company’s main listing is in Italy where it’s listed with BZU as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Italy is around 800,000 shares. The current market cap of the company is around 3.6B EUR, including the savings shares (see later) and the shares owned by the company.

It’s important to note the company has approximately 165 million ordinary shares and around 40 million ‘savings shares’ outstanding (the savings shares have BZUR as ticker symbol). The savings shares have a higher (partly preferential) dividend (but do not have voting rights. Wherever I am referring to the Buzzi Unicem shares, I will be referring to the ordinary shares. As the savings shares are still entitled to the economic benefits, the total share count to be used throughout this article will be 205M shares. Please note there’s a slight difference in the calculation of the EPS as there’s a 1% difference between the EPS of the ordinary shares and the savings shares. But in order to not overly complicate things, we will just assume the total share count of 205M shares as a starting point.

It's also important to realize Buzzi Unicem is a family-owned and family-controlled company. The Buzzi family controls almost 97.5M ordinary shares (59% of the ordinary shares) and a few hundred thousand savings shares (as these shares don’t have voting rights, the Buzzi family doesn’t appear to be overly interested in these shares).

The capex is very reasonable, leading to strong net profit and free cash flow results

In 2018, the results were a bit of a mixed bag for Buzzi Unicem. Its home market, Italy, was a bit disappointing as there was barely any growth in the private sector, and that wasn’t enough to make up for the lower revenue from the public sector. Buzzi’s total revenue increased slightly by 2-3% thanks to what it called ‘a moderate expansion’ in the USA.

Despite the moderate growth of Buzzi’s top line, the EBITDA increased by in excess of 13% to 577M EUR thanks to a higher ‘other’ operating income and lower ‘other’ operating expenses. These two elements had a positive impact of close to 83M EUR, so excluding these ‘other’ elements, Buzzi Unicem’s EBITDA would have moved 2% lower despite the higher revenue.

Additionally, whereas Buzzi reported a net financial cost of 35M EUR in FY 2017, it was able to convert this to a 24M EUR gain in 2018 thanks to changes in the value of derivatives which further boosted the pre-tax income which now came in almost a third higher than in the previous year. Despite this, the net income shows a 3% decrease due to a difference in the effective tax rate, predominantly caused by the changes in the US tax regime that took place in those years. The net income per share was 1.86 EUR per ordinary share, indicating the company is currently trading at a Price/Earnings ratio of less than 10. Perhaps not extraordinary for a cement and concrete producer as the company will per definition be very cyclical and volatile.

Buzzi Unicem reported an operating cash flow of 453M EUR, but this includes changes in the company’s working capital, and excludes taxes and interest payments. On an adjusted basis, the cash generated from operations was 521M EUR, where after we still need to deduct the 51M EUR in interest payments (the total amount of interest that was effectively paid was a bit lower at 45.4M EUR) and the 82.5M EUR in taxes (the tax-related cash outflow in FY 2018 was 76.4M EUR). This results in a total adjusted operating cash flow of 388M EUR.

The total capex level was 212M EUR, resulting in a free cash flow result of 175M EUR. But we also need to add the dividends from its subsidiaries to this equation, as well as the interest income (interestingly, Buzzi Unicem reports the interests payable as an operating cash flow and the incoming interest income as an investing cash flow). Adding the 81M EUR dividend and 14M EUR interest cheque to the equation results in an updated free cash flow result of 270M EUR or 1.32 EUR per share. This means Buzzi Unicem is trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 7.4% and this appears to be very reasonable for a cyclical company.

The dividend remains low: Buzzi prefers to strengthen its balance sheet

It’s easy to look at Italian companies with a certain level of prejudice, but it’s refreshing to see how the Buzzi family is running the cement company with what appears to be very robust financial management. The company isn’t overspending on special bonuses or high dividends (the dividend yield is less than 1%), but is using all available cash to strengthen the balance sheet. In 2018, it spent 161M Eur on purchasing ‘equity investments’, a share buyback and a 119M EUR share buyback program. The shares weren’t cancelled, and Buzzi Unicem still owns approximately 7M of its own shares (which reduces the effective share count to 198M shares, which boosts the FCF per share to 1.36 EUR.

And with an EBITDA of 577M EUR and a net debt of 824M EUR (1.2B EUR if you include the employee benefits-related liabilities), the debt ratio remains very reasonable. Especially knowing the balance sheet contains in excess of half a billion euro of investments in other companies that have not been consolidated as part of the Buzzi Unicem conglomerate.

Continuing to reduce its net debt has a positive impact on the pure interest expenses. Looking at the footnotes accompanying the financial statement, the gross interest expenses decreased from 54.5M EUR in 2017 to 51M EUR in 2018. Meanwhile, the interest income increased from 21.4M EUR to 22.6M EUR resulting in a positive delta of almost 5M EUR in FY 2018 compared to FY 2017.

Investment thesis

Buzzi Unicem seems to be navigating well through the current concrete and cement landscape and the company’s free cash flow result remains very strong. The only issue I have with Buzzi is its pension deficit, which represents the vast majority of the employee benefits-related liabilities. Buzzi appears to be doing the right thing, as the company did wire 46.7M EUR to the pension fund in 2018 in an attempt to increase the coverage ratio of the pension fund.

Considering the company isn’t wasting any money on surprising takeovers or special dividends, I trust the Buzzi family will continue to treat its employees like they should be treated and it will continue to make the payments into the pension fund. Perhaps it’s also interesting to note the free cash flow result per share would increase to 1.60 EUR if one would exclude the payments into the pension fund. Which means that on a purely operational basis, Buzzi Unicem is currently trading at a 9% free cash flow yield, of which almost 15% is diverted to reduce the pension deficit.

Buzzi Unicem will publish its H1 results on August 2nd, and we will be checking those numbers to see if there’s a slowdown in the company’s activities. Buzzi will be focusing on price hikes this year, so it will be interesting to see if these price hikes will have an impact on the sales volumes.

Other news from Europe

French bank Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF) (OTCPK:NTXFY) had to continue to deal with the fallout at its H2O subsidiary which was hit by substantial outflows after critical sounds emerged over a part of its portfolio that was quite illiquid. H2O wanted to avoid a Woodford scenario (which has frozen all cash redemptions for almost 4 weeks now) and immediately acted to liquidate part of its portfolio and reduced the weight of the illiquid private bonds to less than 2% of its AUM. After recording billions of Euros in outflow (approximately 5B EUR), the fund is seeing net inflows again, undoubtedly helped by its decision to suspend the entry fee to the fund to make it more appealing. The current amount of Assets Under Management are estimated at 27B EUR. SA contributor Regents Research explains the entire Natixis-H2O situation in this article.

Elsewhere in France, Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) (OTCPK:CRRFY) (finally) confirmed it’s leaving China. Although the French retailer had big plans, it was never really successful in China, and it’s now selling all of its assets in the country. An 80% stake gets sold to Suning.com and not to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) as the market was anticipating) based on an enterprise value of 1.4B EUR, and this will have a massive impact on Carrefour’s balance sheet as the company will record a 620M EUR cash inflow while it will also be allowed to deconsolidate approximately 600M EUR in debt. This transaction should further reduce Carrefour’s net debt and allow its management to focus on the core markets.

It’s now looking increasingly likely the Dutch green energy company Eneco (unlisted) will be acquired by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) now Total (TOT) and Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) (OTCPK:ESOCF) have dropped out of the race. An interesting move from Shell that seems to be copying Total’s acquisition of Direct Energie in France.

Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) seems to be serious about its 20M EUR share repurchase program it announced just two weeks ago. In those two weeks, it spent almost 4.6M EUR and has been buying stock on a daily basis. At the current share price (which fell by a few percent last week as Dutch bank ING (ING) reduced its target price to 25 EUR), Eurocommercial should be able to repurchase 1.6-1.7% of its outstanding shares which will make it easier to commit to another dividend increase.

Considering the stock is trading at a discount to Eurocommercial’s own NAV calculations as well as my stress-tested NAV/share calculations (ranging between 23.4 EUR and 28 EUR depending on the required gross rental yield), I’m in favor of a share buyback. Other commercial REITs that have been hit hard by sentiment-driven selling like Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) should also consider buying back their own shares, both to absorb the selling pressure as well as to improve the per-share financial performance and NAVs.

Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTC:VLKPF) (OTCPK:VWAGY) Traton division finally obtained its listing on Friday. Volkswagen already cut the indicative price to the lower end of the price range, but it still had to cut back on the size of the listing. Originally, Volkswagen wanted to float 25% of the truck manufacturer, but in the end it was only able to bring 11.5% of the stock to the exchange as investors are cautious on the car and truck sector. Volkswagen will receive 1.55B EUR in proceeds from the IPO, and it allegedly will use these proceeds to make further investments in its electric vehicle program.

Vodafone (VOD) appears to be close to the previously announced deal to acquire Liberty Global’s (LBTYA) (LBTYB) cable network in Germany and Central Europe. There was some reaction from competitors on those markets, but Vodafone has now agreed to grant Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK:TELDF) access to the broadband network, which should alleviate some concerns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUCMF, TOT, RDS.B, WRDEF, VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.