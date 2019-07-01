Under Armour: Innovation Recovery

The stock is in an uptrend with the initial target to overtake the P/S valuation multiple of Nike with a long-term target of Lululemon at over 5x sales estimates.

Under Armour continues to make progress in innovating new products that will return the company to the premium market.

Some hints at new product innovation should have investors taking another look at Under Armour (UA, UAA). A lot of investors want a money maker now, but the value in the stock is based on the future opportunity in the premium global athletic apparel and footwear sector. The stock is looking solid with strong resistance broken at $24.

Image Source: Under Armour website

Premium Focus

At some point in the 2010s, Under Armour shifted corporate focus from making the best premium athletic gear to making the most athletic gear via dumping shirts with logos at discount stores. The company quit innovating in the process.

A lot of people will disagree, but Under Armour was the Lululemon Athletic (LULU) before the latter hit the market. Sure Lululemon offers premium yoga pants originally targeted at women and Under Armour was focused on athletic gear for men, but the general focus was on performance gear.

Just going back to 2015 and Under Armour had similar gross margins as Lululemon. The two companies have gone in the opposite direction in the last three years. Under Armour has seen their gross margin dip to the 45% range of Nike (NKE).

Data by YCharts

The key here is focusing on innovation. The company has drastically improved footwear development having turned that division back into growth. In Q1, footwear reached the fastest growth in a while hitting 8%. The segment saw revenues dip 4% in Q4.

The big innovation news is the release of the performance Rush line and the filing for a patent surrounding a blood pressure monitor in shoes. Under Armour makes some bold claims that the UA Rush fabrics recycle the bodies energy to improve the performance of the athlete.

Under Armour promotes only premium price points for these items in the $45 to $100 range. The general buzz around the product has been relatively muted.

Google trends shows a small pop in people searching for either "UA Rush" or "Under Armour Rush", but the trend isn't anything supportive of a huge hit product.

Source: Google Trends

In the same light, the blood pressuring monitoring shoe appears like an item in the works. The timing of the shoes reaching market and even any impact on revenues is highly unknown at this point and likely in the distant future.

The key point here is that Under Armour is still recovering from a period where the company did nothing but slap a logo on apparel. The athletic apparel company is now attempting to innovate via new performance measuring footwear and premium fabrics. Under Armour plans to focus on selling $100 performance t-shirts, instead of $10 logo t-shirts at a discount store.

Valuation Focus

While the innovations are mostly self promoted at this point, the key is to catch the stock of a company turning the corner before the market catches onto the shift. Also, Under Armour isn't trading at rock bottom prices either after the stock has rallied about 100% off the sub-$12 lows back at the end of 2017.

The company set out new financial targets at Investor Day 2018 that impressed the market, but the company should consider modifying in light of the margin surge at Lululemon. The gross margin target is a good start, but Under Armour has more potential than reaching a level hit in 2015.

Source: Under Armour ID18 press release

The company has a basic goal of pushing the gross margin up 300 basis points to 48% in 2023. The target should be seen as a baseline as Under Armour never focused on maximizing margins and the athletic apparel company still achieved those gross margins back in 2015.

In the process, Under Armour should close the value gap with Nike and eventually surpass the industry giant at a valuation of 3x sales. The company should have its sites on Lululemon that trades at 5.4x forward sales forecasts.

Data by YCharts

The stock would see a multiple expansion in the range of 150% in order to match Lululemon. Under Armour would need to exceed their internal 48% gross margin and top 50% for the stock to match Lululemon. The goal doesn't appear realistic, but a hit product from Rush or any other new product could someday provide the juice needed to achieve much higher margins representative of premium brands.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the question now is not if, but when Under Armour returns to their premium glory. The stock broke recent resistance at $24 and is headed in an uptrend now. Buy Under Amour on any weakness going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.