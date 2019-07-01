Ralph Lauren: Watch These Metrics

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) is trading significantly lower than its 52-week high of $147. At the current price of $113, that's a near 25% decline despite three of the past four quarters showing year-over-year revenue growth. In the last month since the earnings call alone, the stock has lost over 2.5%. The recent decline can be attributed to soft figures from its highest revenue earning segment, North America. Despite beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,468 million in net revenues and a full-year adjusted EPS consensus of 93 cents, the company was hit by 270 basis points by foreign exchange for the quarter, bringing net revenue growth to -1.5%.

Net Revenues (in millions)

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 1,347.1 1,664.2 1,641.8 1,529.2 1,390.6 1,690.9 1,725.8 1,505.7

Source: Table and graph compiled by author from company filings

Much of that decline is because of weaker wholesale (10% decline) as well as retail sales performance (4% decline) in this crucial market. The stock is now trading at around 15 times forward earnings (GAAP basis) compared to the sector median of around +17.5. My thesis for RL is based on the fact that the guidance figures for the first quarter of FY 2020 - as well as the full year - show that the company is poised for revenue growth in Q1 2020. This is despite forex headwinds being expected to remain at the 200 basis points level during the first quarter.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren expects growth on the operating margin front as well, providing guidance of between 30 and 50 basis points of expansion and a relatively soft hit of 10 basis points from foreign currency impact.

However, RL is still trading at double-digit price to forward earnings multiples when many of its peers have much lower valuations. It might be safer to wait for a better entry point while keeping a finger on the pulse of the growth drivers that could put the company firmly back on the revenue growth path.

Key Growth Drivers

China and the Asia Region

Among the drivers of revenue growth in FY 2020 are its net revenue figures in the Asian market. Primarily driven by strong growth in Mainland China and an overall comps increase of 4% for the entire region, the segment revenue increase of 6% bodes well for the company. While this was not enough to offset the relatively lackluster performance in North America, it is undeniable that Asia is increasingly contributing more to the pot with every quarter. As of the last quarter, Asia represents about 18% of overall revenues.

Reported Quarter Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Asia net revenue (in millions) 209.1 216.8 251.0 256.8 248.0 244.7 274.8 273.5 % of Overall Revenue 15.5 13.0 15.3 16.8 17.8 14.5 15.9 18.2

Source: Company Filings (Table compiled by author)

While this does increase the company's exposure to Forex volatility, it could, over time, provide a buffer for any dips in North American retail and wholesale sales performance. Specific to the next few quarters, the fact that negative foreign currency impact on revenue growth is projected at 100 basis points or less over FY 2020 means that a greater contribution to revenues from the Asia market will have a more pronounced effect at the top line.

This could be a critical element in the next few earnings announcements. Forex impact is expected to remain at high levels for the first quarter, but it should reduce over subsequent quarters, providing significant support to overall net revenue performance.

Over the current financial year, Ralph Lauren intends to open "over 90 stores in Asia", which will further boost their double-digit growth rates in the region. That being said, the operating margin in Asia was about 15.5% (reported basis) for FY 2019 against 21.3% in North America and 23.5% in Europe. This will negatively impact its overall operating margin as Asia's contribution to net revenues increases as a percentage of total net revenue. However, that may not be a short-term concern as the company has guided for a 30 to 50 basis point increase in op margin for the first quarter and 40 to 60 basis point increase for FY 2020, with negative foreign currency impact projected at 10 to 20 basis points for FY 2020 and 10 basis points for the first quarter.

Digital and Direct-to-Consumer Growth (DTC)

On the digital front, Ralph Lauren signed up with 20 new digital pure-play retailers, which helped the company post 11% growth in global digital revenue on a constant currency basis. Another initiative that helped digital growth was its expanding partnerships with digital wholesalers across all regions. These initiatives should continue to help through the next several quarters. One thing to keep in mind here, though, is that digital is still a small contributor to overall revenue. In North America, the 6% growth in digital comps was unable to completely offset the 7% decline in brick and mortar comps, resulting in a comps decline of 4% overall. In Asia, the 36% growth the company posted in digital barely moved the needle for overall comps in the region. The Europe market was no different.

Source: Earnings Release

That means digital growth in North America is one metric that investors should watch closely. As digital revenues keep growing in this region, it will help overall comps stay steadily on the upward path. It looks like we're on the verge of that happening, and we saw evidence of that in Q3 2019 when a 21% growth rate in digital pushed overall comps up by 4% on the back of flat growth in non-digital sales.

Source: Earnings Release

Going back further, Q2 2019 saw a 9% increase in digital commerce compensate for a 1% decline in brick and mortar comps, yielding an overall growth rate of 1%. Looking at the trend of the last three quarters, it's clear that digital can play a crucial role in overall comps moving forward. If Ralph Lauren can continue to show strong growth in digital, it will help them offset their brick and mortar declines in the critical North American market.

From a macro perspective, online apparel, footwear, and accessories sales in the United States are expected to grow from $102.8 billion in 2018 to $112.6 billion in 2019, with strong growth projected until 2023 when it is expected to hit $145.7 billion.

Source: Statista

The 9% growth rate projected for 2019 bodes well for Ralph Lauren's digital initiatives in North America. If the company can stay close to industry growth projections, it will effectively be able to offset brick and mortar declines over the next several quarters.

The growth in digital will also be augmented by high single-digit growth in direct-to-consumer average unit retail. That figure was 8% in Q4 2019 and for FY 2019. In addition, the shared inventory initiative that was launched in the fourth quarter of 2019. Moving forward, it should serve the company well at the margin level through increased efficiencies in warehousing and distribution.

Investor's Angle

These are all significant growth drivers that will help RL post better numbers at the top and at the bottom over the next few quarters. The sales charts won't be on fire any time soon, but the effects of the Next Great Chapter plan are already being seen. According to Ralph Lauren President and CEO Patrice Louvet:

Our Next Great Chapter plan is off to a good start - in its first year, we outperformed our commitments across key metrics, including revenue, quality of sales, operating income and EPS."

To sweeten the deal for investors, Ralph Lauren also announced a 10% dividend increase during the last earnings announcement, taking their forward yield up to about 2.45%.

Data by YCharts

The stock is still pricey at nearly 15 times forward earnings when compared to some of its peers. There's some revenue growth stability in the offing, but we may still need to wait a couple of quarters to see if digital comps and Asia growth can adequately offset relatively poor top line performance in North America. The latter still accounts for about 50% of total revenue, and these elements must be firmly in place before we can confidently say that Ralph Lauren is back to revenue growth. Revenue performance for the current quarter was reportedly dependent on the timing of Easter this year, and negative foreign exchange impact is expected at 190 to 200 basis points.

My take is to wait it out and see if the stock offers a better entry point after Q1 2020 results are out. There seems to be little doubt that this is a good stock to own right now, and the average price target is nearly $138. However, during Q1 2019, the company benefited from a foreign currency tailwind of about 210 basis points, which is expected to reverse itself into a 200-basis point negative impact in Q1 2020. If the revenue boost expected from the timing of Easter didn't pan out, Ralph Lauren could come in below the lower end of its revenue growth guidance for the quarter, which stands at around $1,432.3 million. This could exert some downward pressure on the stock, pushing it closer to its previous low of $105. The closer it gets to this price, the better for investors looking for a good entry point. Either way, with the company on the verge of regaining growth stability and the market for online apparel sales showing healthy growth projections through 2023, this will make a good long-term addition to your portfolio.

