Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings

Oil prices continue to fluctuate. The commodity is facing a number of headwinds. That puts oil producers in a difficult spot but not Devon Energy (DVN). The Oklahoma City-based shale driller benefits from having a low-cost asset base, a solid hedge book, a decent balance sheet which will get considerably better in the coming quarters, and has ample liquidity. That should help buffer Devon Energy from oil price gyrations.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

This has been a rough month for the oil market. The price of the WTI crude fell by almost 4% in the first few days to $51 a barrel, or more than 22% below the late-April high of more than $66, recovered by almost 5% in the subsequent days, dropped by 5% again to near $51 by mid-June, but surged by more than 10% to $58 at the time of this writing. The price is still well below the October peak of $75 a barrel. The latest weakness can be attributed largely to the mounting concerns about slowing global economic growth amid the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The tensions will likely ease as the US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit on Saturday. The two are widely expected to reach some sort of a truce but that doesn’t mean the war is over. Any escalation in the dispute in the future can drag oil prices lower. On top of this, any signals of a further slowdown in global oil demand will also hurt oil prices.

An addition to this, analysts have warned about an emerging supply overhang which may impact oil prices next year. A number of analysts and industry experts believe that the oil market will have surplus production next year. The excess supplies could range from 100,000 to 800,000 bpd, as per various estimates from the US Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, Energy Aspects, and IHS Markit. That being said, a resolution of the trade dispute between the US and China and a slowdown in shale oil production growth can provide support to oil prices.

For now, oil prices may remain volatile, which is a worrying sign for those oil producers who are not equipped to handle this volatility. However, I think Devon Energy is well prepared to face this uncertain environment.

Image: Devon Energy Investor Presentation, June 2019

That’s because firstly, Devon Energy benefits from having a low-cost asset base which can deliver decent returns and free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment of less than $50 a barrel. The company primarily operates in four oil-producing regions of the US - the Delaware Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, the Eagle Ford in South Texas and the STACK play in Oklahoma. Devon Energy holds more than 4,200 drilling locations in these areas which can generate an internal rate of return of more than 50% at $50 WTI. Furthermore, its cash flow break-even level is just $46 a barrel; meaning the company can generate free cash flows at oil prices of more than $46 a barrel.

Image: Devon Energy Investor Presentation, June 2019

Devon Energy is a low-cost operator but its cost structure can become even better in the future. It has recently sold low margin assets which will help the company as it aggressively pursues cost-cutting measures. The company expects to achieve $780 million of annual cost savings by 2021, primarily by reducing G&A charges and achieving drilling and completion efficiencies. Devon Energy has already started realizing some of those cost savings, including more than $100 million of G&A cost savings and more than $50 million associated with drilling and completion effectiveness.

These savings put the company in an even better position to withstand weak oil prices. If WTI were to fall again to the low-$50s, then that’s going to hurt Devon Energy’s earnings and cash flows. But thanks to its low-cost operations, I would expect the company to still generate a decent profit as well as free cash flows.

Secondly, Devon Energy has hedged a large chunk of its future oil production which minimizes the exposure of its cash flows to volatility in oil prices. The company has hedged a little less than 47,000 bpd of oil production using price swaps for the last nine months of 2019 with a weighted average price of almost $60 a barrel. It has also used price collars to hedge 87,500 bpd of volumes for the same period with an average floor and ceiling of $54.60 and $64.62 a barrel respectively. The company has also hedged an additional 5,000 bpd using three-way collars. Overall, more than 139,000 bpd of Devon Energy’s oil production for Q2-2019 till Q4-2019 is backed by hedges, as per my estimate. That’s equivalent to 54% of the company’s total oil production of 256,500 bpd (incl. production from assets held for sale) expected for 2019.

This means Devon Energy will continue to receive a decent price for more than half of its future oil production even if actual prices drop to $50 a barrel or even lower. I believe this puts Devon Energy in a much better position to handle oil price gyrations than other oil producers who don’t have solid hedge coverage.

Thirdly, I believe Devon Energy also carries a decent balance sheet and its financial health will likely improve significantly moving forward. At the end of the first quarter, the company carried $5.79 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.6%. That’s higher than the large-cap peer average of around 65%, as per my estimate. However, the company has no significant near-term maturities until mid-2021. More importantly, the debt will likely fall considerably in the coming quarters. The company will sell major assets and use the proceeds for debt reduction.

Last month, Devon Energy announced its decision to sell its Canadian business, which mainly includes heavy oil assets located in Alberta which produced 113,000 boe per day in the first quarter and held 409 million barrels of proved reserves, to Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) for $2.8 billion. The company put these assets up for sale in February as it realigned its portfolio to focus more on high-margin, oil-rich shale assets in the US. Devon Energy expects to close this sale by the end of the second quarter. Additionally, the company has also earmarked Barnett Shale gas assets in North Texas for sale.

Devon Energy has been targeting up to $3 billion of debt repayments. Following the latest divestiture, it seems like the company is well on track to achieve this. This could potentially bring the company’s leverage ratio down to just 35.5%. As a result, although the company currently carries above-average levels of debt, it could end the year on a high note by having one of the strongest balance sheets among large-cap producers.

On top of a strong balance sheet, Devon Energy also has solid levels of liquidity. The company has $1.3 billion of cash reserves and $3 billion available under the revolving credit facility. That’s $4.3 billion of liquidity which should help meet any short-term funding needs.

Note that Devon Energy has been using its operating cash flows to fund its capital expenditure. It generated $679 million of cash flow from operations (ex. working cap. changes) in the first three months of 2019 which easily covered the cash CapEx of $548 million, as per data from the company’s cash flow statement. If the company continues to go this way, then it will end up preserving or even growing its liquidity. The low levels of debt combined with strong liquidity further bolsters the company’s ability to withstand weak oil prices for an extended period.

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, I believe Devon Energy is well prepared to face the oil price swings. The company’s shares have delivered a blowout performance this year, with shares rising by 25% on a year-to-date basis. It has easily outperformed its oil and gas producing peers whose shares have posted modest gains of just 1% in the same period, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). Devon Energy stock is now priced almost 15x next year’s consensus earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. That’s in-line with the large-cap peer median, as per my calculation.

I think Devon Energy stock will continue doing well as the company generates free cash flows and successfully reduces debt. The debt reduction, in particular, can also have a positive impact on the company’s valuation. I suggest investors wait for a dip before buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.