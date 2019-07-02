What The Fed's Interest Rate Pause Means For Income Investors

Now is the time to get defensive before the first blows land.

Interest Rates Are Holding Steady

The Federal Reserve has decided to maintain the current interest rate for at least another month. The vote on the change was evenly split between cutting and maintaining the current rate. One sole vote was cast to raise rates.

This lead to a final outcome of rates remaining unchanged for now. The Federal Reserve looks at the data and makes a best guess as to whether interest rates should be cut, raised, or kept steady. Their focus is to attempt to create long-term economic stability and not to be at the whim of short-term political or market pressures.

I like to think of their process like a game of bowling for a child. Unlike with experienced players, children and new beginners can get rails set up to prevent the ball from falling into the gutters on either side of the alley. If the economy is the bowling ball, the Federal Reserve's job is to keep the economy from crashing into a depression or blowing up due to uncontrolled inflation. They operate as the rails trying to maintain a level of control.

During the last economic cycle, the Federal Reserve took an active stance, lowering rates and building up its balance sheet - supporting the economy. This helped set off the longest running bull market, and drove the necessity to start raising rates again.

The economy is cyclical, with rising and falling cycles. This cycle is essential to purge weaker companies from the market and leave room for the next growth cycle. Think of it like a fit pit.

In a fire pit, the wood or other fuel is burned up, releasing heat but also producing ash. To keep a fire alive, more fuel is required and more ash is produced. Eventually, the fire goes out, the pit is cleaned of the ash and a new fire is started. Right now the economy as a fire pit is filled with loads of ash, this is choking the overall strength of the economy and a recession to clean out the ash is being more and more necessary. Ironically, the Federal Reserve cutting rates is like splashing a little gasoline on this hypothetical fire. It will cause a shorter-term larger fire but again the fire will burn down.

A recession is like a necessary catharsis to purge the weaker sections of the economy for it to roar to life again.

This Gives You More Time

The delay in cutting rates may be viewed negatively by the overall market, but long-term investors know this means you have another month to adjust your portfolio to be recession resistant. The voting of the Federal Reserve shows a greater desire to cut rates - once and possibly twice this year. But right now, the market seems to be holding its breath, waiting for that small splash of gasoline.

Get Defensive

We've highlighted before and without fail will mention again that as a recession nears we encourage everyone to have up to a 40% exposure to fixed income securities - especially preferreds, baby bonds and bonds. These objects see positive price action typically when the market runs in the other direction. Common equity suffers as investors seek safe havens elsewhere.

Get Smart

We've highlighted multiple securities recently that perform strongly when the economy is weakened and interest rates get cut. Recently, we highlighted Annaly Capital Management (NLY) which yields 10.8% and performs best when the market is at its worst. Or buying into Global Partners (GLP) which yields 10.1% and whose fuel distribution business is an essential aspect to a functioning economy.

Look Around You

Often the best investments for recession resilience are right in front of you. What do I mean? Power. Cellphones. Energy. All items that withstand a weaker economy due to long contracts and inelastic demand.

We have Pattern Energy (PEGI) a renewable YieldCo in our portfolio. Currently it yields 7.25% and has long-term contracts for power. We also have AT&T (T) which yields 6.26% and offers services that most Americans would refuse to go without.

Energy Transfer (ET) is involved in a toll style business for oil and natural gas pipelines. It yields 8.5% and has significant growth and long-term contracts to back its distribution.

Consider International Exposure

Another reason to like PEGI among other choices is due to its growing international exposure. This means they are not linked to the fortunes of just one national entity. Furthermore, PEGI provides additional international exposure via long-term contracts. Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) yields 12.43% and also provides a means of international exposure via coal. These securities give you an extra layer of security from the United States economy and during a recession can provide stable bulwarks to moor your attention to when other companies live in a sea of red.

Note: ET, ARLP and GLP all issue K-1s at tax time

You Haven't Miss the Chance To Be Smart and Safe

Often investors hesitate to make shifts in their portfolio because they want to make the smartest and safest move. They want to time the market or play the smartest timing. Unfortunately, the smartest timing has passed already. Now it is time to be smart and get safe. The Federal Reserve has offered you an extension to get your portfolio positioned defensively for the coming recession. They can be scary, but in the end are a necessity to see the next bull market come about. Be defensive now, so you can be aggressive later.

While the bull market is long in the tooth, we are still finding values in select spots. We think these best picks will be the best place to be for the next 12 months. Let us help you get to them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP, ET, NLY, GLP, PEGI, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: High Dividend Opportunities authors Rida Morwa, Treading Softly, Beyond Saving and PendragonY, who have worked on this report, will be happy to reply to your comments/questions.