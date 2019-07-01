Case Study: How The Market Is Valuing SSR Mining's Current And Future Gold And Silver Production

SSR Mining's stock is a good deal if you believe it deserves a premium valuation like Agnico Eagle or Barrick Gold, or if you are very bullish on the silver price to justify SSR's Pitarrilla silver development project.

SSR Mining is a name that may not be familiar to many mining investors. But you will probably recognize the name Silver Standard Resources, as it used to be known.

The name change was appropriate, as the majority of SSR's production and revenue is now gold, not silver. Still, it is worth noting the trend away from exclusively or predominantly silver mining companies in recent years: Another even higher-profile such name change was Silver Wheaton, now known as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).

These companies clearly believe that a more balanced portfolio of silver and gold production will serve them better than just a primary focus on silver.

In this article, I am doing a deep dive into SSR Mining's current production plans for 2019 at its three producing mines, and its potential future production plans at its major development project, the Pitarrilla silver project in Mexico. I will compare these current and future annual production amounts to the stock's current market capitalization, to analyze how this market is valuing the company's production. I will place this analysis in the context of other major precious metal mining stocks and their market valuations.

Marigold Mine in Nevada

(Source: ssrmining.com)

SSR's primary source of current production and value comes from its Marigold Mine in Nevada. This mine is producing about 200,000 ounces of gold per year for the company right now:

(Source: ssrmining.com)

At the current gold price of about $1,400 per ounce, the gold production from this mine will provide SSR Mining about $280 million worth of annual revenue.

Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan

(Source: ssrmining.com)

SSR is also producing gold at its Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada. SSR acquired this asset in its acquisition of Claude Resources in May 2016.

This operation is producing about 100,000 ounces of gold per year for SSR right now:

(Source: ssrmining.com)

At the current gold price of about $1,400 per ounce, the gold production from this mine will provide SSR Mining about $140 million worth of annual revenue.

Puna Silver/Lead/Zinc Operations in Argentina

(Source: ssrmining.com)

SSR's third producing mine is the Puna Operations in Argentina, which just went into commercial production last December. SSR is the joint venture operator and owns a 75% interest in this operation.

Puna is projected to produce about 6-7 million ounces of silver, 20-26 million pounds of lead, and 15-20 million pounds of zinc in 2019:

(Source: ssrmining.com)

Taking SSR's 75% interest in this project, at current metal prices, the company is projected to earn about $75 million from the silver, $15 million from the lead, and $15 million from the zinc in annual revenue this year.

Putting it all together:

$280 million revenue from Marigold [gold]

$140 million revenue from Seabee [gold]

$105 million revenue from Puna [silver, lead, zinc]

For a total of:

$525 million annual production revenue

Pitarrilla Silver Development Project in Mexico

(Source: ssrmining.com)

SSR Mining's major development project is the Pitarrilla silver project in Mexico. It should be noted that this was the company's grassroots discovery made all the way back in 2002. The journey from discovery to development to production can be a long and slow one.

Also, the Feasibility Study on the project was completed back in December 2012. With the big caveat that these projections were made 7 years ago, with a base case scenario of a $25-$27.50/ounce silver price, the company projected future annual production of 15 million ounces of silver for the first 18 years:

(Source: ssrmining.com)

Valuation Scenarios for SSR Mining

It is challenging to determine a fair valuation for SSR Mining, due to its complex combination of current (mainly gold) production and potential future (mainly silver) production at the Pitarrilla project.

If we value the company only based on current projected 2019 annual production and revenue of $525 million, as calculated above, then with its present $1.67 billion market cap, we get a Price/Sales Ratio of 3.18 (market cap divided by annual revenue).

The Price/Sales Ratios of major gold mining companies vary quite widely: High quality names with high-grade projects, lower costs of production, management teams with the best reputations, and a strong pipeline of high-quality development projects receive a significant premium market cap as a multiple of annual production revenue. Other gold mining companies have much lower Price/Sales Ratios.

To cite some representative and illustrative examples:

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) 8.80 P/S Ratio

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 5.59 P/S Ratio

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) 4.37 P/S Ratio

Barrick Gold (GOLD) 3.65 P/S Ratio

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) 2.54 P/S Ratio

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) 1.85 P/S Ratio

Gold Fields (GFI) 1.74 P/S Ratio

Kinross Gold (KGC) 1.58 P/S Ratio

Yamana Gold (AUY) 1.36 P/S Ratio

(Source: finviz.com)

However, one must also take into consideration the potential future value of SSR Mining's Pitarrilla silver development project, if and when it is put into production.

If it were put into production today, producing 15 million ounces of silver per year as planned, at today's silver prices it would provide about $225 million of annual revenue.

But as the old Feasibility Study indicates, this project was intended to be economic at significantly higher silver prices.

Let's estimate a future silver price of $20 per ounce, halfway between the current price and the higher prices of the base case of the old 2012 Feasibility Study. At that price, the 15 million ounces of annual silver production would earn SSR Mining about $300 million of annual revenue.

But of course, investors are not going to pay the same multiples for potential future revenue, that they pay for this year's current revenue. This is especially and even more so the case when the project likely requires higher silver prices to be economic. Given these factors, I would make a rough estimate to value this potential future production at only a 1/3 of the value stated above, or the equivalent of $100 million of current annual revenue.

In this case, SSR Mining's current market cap would represent a multiple of 2.67 times current projected 2019 annual revenue plus about 1/3 of that multiple for the potential future annual revenue from the Pitarrilla silver development project:

$525 million 2019 revenue * 2.67 = ~$1.4 billion

$300 million potential future annual revenue * 0.9 = ~$270 million

Total: current $1.67 billion market cap

Conclusion

In conclusion, SSR Mining's stock is a good deal right now if you believe it deserves a premium multiple valuation (Price/Sales) along the lines of Agnico Eagle, Newmont Goldcorp, or Barrick Gold. In particular, it is a good deal if you are very bullish on the silver price, to justify the economics of SSR's Pitarrilla silver development project.

On the other hand, if you do not have the confidence in SSR Mining to place it in the company of the likes of Agnico Eagle and Barrick Gold, and if you are less bullish in your perspective for the silver price going forward, then SSR's stock may seem like less of a good deal at its current market cap and valuation.

For my money, I think SSR Mining is rather fairly valued among precious metal miner stocks right now, considering and balancing the risks and the potential rewards. Of course, I think it will perform well in the new gold bull market with the gold price above $1,400 an ounce. But overall, I find greater value opportunities in the junior gold miner and explorer stock sector right now.

