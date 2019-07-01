It's Finally Time To Invest In Eurobank Ergasias

The stock is priced at less than 40% of the company’s book value. This is a rare bargain.

Thanks to its NPE reduction plan, the company will be soon be in the ideal position of growing its domestic business through the acquisition of discounted assets from distressed Greek sellers.

Eurobank’s liquidity is improving faster than its peers’ and can count on the support of its wealthy main shareholder: Fairfax Financial.

The Greek banking system is a concentrated oligopoly, with four banks controlling a large majority of the market. Eurobank is part of this restricted club.

Greece is gradually recovering and its bank sector is set to reap the rewards in the years to come.

In this article, I will talk extensively about my most recent investment: Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK:EGFEY).

I will argue how, surprisingly enough, buying this Greek bank right now is a wise move.

Eurobank Ergasias, in fact, has a huge margin of safety and it is no coincidence that Prem Watsa, one of the most famous value investors worldwide is, at the moment, its largest shareholder.

In Italy, and in Europe in general, people are inclined to think of Greece as a defeated country, crushed by its incredible burden of debts, or as a deserted nation, due to the massive emigration of the Greek population, while the few who are left struggle to survive.

Even the media coverage tends to support this narrative, spreading the idea that the country is just hopeless.

Regardless of all this doom and gloom, at a closer look, the Greek situation appears to be critical but not desperate.

Most importantly, things are improving rather than deteriorating.

In this picture, we can see the forecast for the Greek economy, according to the European Commission.

Source: European Commission’s spreadsheets

All the indicators show a promising improvement. It looks like Greece has fixed most of its imbalances, with the notable exclusion of its high public debt. Yet, the Debt/GDP ratio has been decreasing and the country has managed to collect fiscal surpluses every year. It’s also worth mentioning that the Greek debt is mostly kept by the main financial institutions forming the so-called Troika (ECB, IMF and a fund supported by the EU) and that a default on such debt or a restructuring plan would not have any effect over the real economy.

Greek banking sector

Following various resolutions passed in the last decade, the sector now comprises of four systemic banks and several smaller banks.

These four systemic banks have undergone various rounds of recapitalization since 2010, for roughly €65B.

HFSF (the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund) has a participation in each of them: 40% in NBG (OTCPK:NBGGY), 26% in Piraeus Bank (OTCPK:BPIRY), 11% in Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY) and 2% in Eurobank Ergasias.

Greek capital ratios are above average in Europe (comprehensive Greek CET1 is around 15%).

Between June 2015 and February 2017, they retrieved €8.5 billion in funds that had been moved abroad.

The main problem of the Greek bank sector is the level of NPE (non-performing exposure), which amounts to about 10% of the EU’s total NPEs. Consequently, the ECB has set targets for the Greek banking system to drastically reduce the volume of NPEs within the next few years.

To be fair, one of the main reasons for this overexposure is the unusual amount of the so-called strategical defaulters: people who could pay their loans but arbitrarily decide not to, taking advantage of the extremely slow bankruptcy procedures in Greece. However, this is bound to change and it has already been changing. In fact, last year, property auctions increased considerably.

Additionally, what sounds very interesting is the recent proposal of the Central Bank of Greece to transfer bad loans at net book value to a special public entity, along with a correspondent amount of deferred tax assets that banks keep on their balance sheet. Of all their loans, banks will be able to choose their worst one, reduce their net exposure to NPEs considerably and meet the EU’s requirements.

Eurobank’s outlook

It is probably no coincidence that, among the four systemic banks, the HFSF is the one with the smallest percentage of ownership in Eurobank Ergasias.

Conversely, Eurobank’s main shareholder is the Canadian holding company Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), founded and managed by investment guru Prem Watsa. He often refers to this Greek bank, over 30% owned by Fairfax, as: “the most undervalued company” or, alternatively, “the cheapest stock in the global markets.”

It’s not only his mere opinion that counts. Mr. Watsa is a famous value investor, used to betting heavily on a few picks. Once he chooses an investment, he will support it. If needed, Fairfax would be able to provide the Greek bank with all the cash it may require. In fact, it’s worth mentioning that Fairfax has easy access to a large amount of cash, thanks to its insurance operations. That way, Eurobank could issue preferred shares or convertible debt, which would be bought by Fairfax. This is the method the Canadian company usually opts for.

In any case, the future looks bright for Eurobank. After the merger with Grivalia, a real estate asset manager controlled by Fairfax, the bank appears adequately capitalized.

Its dependence on the Emergency Liquidity Assistance program (ELA), has been eliminated, thanks to its healthy loan/deposit ratio (92%). Eurobank is profitable and it is on a clear path to get rid of a big chunk of its NPE’s pile within the next two years, with limited impact over its own capital (~ €1.4B or roughly 25% of the company’s total equity).

NPE reduction plan

Greece is by far the country with the largest exposure to bad loans (40% against a 4% average, roughly). About 10% of all the European non-performing loans are Greek.

Yet, these numbers don’t tell the whole story. In order to understand the actual shape of the banks’ balance sheets, we need to know which coverage the NPLs have.

In the case of Eurobank (see the picture below), the NPE’s ratio is 36.7%, but the coverage is at 53.8%, which means the bank has reserves which cover more than 50% of its bad loans. This is accomplished by setting aside the biggest part of its profit every quarter, just to clean the bad loans. Without these measures, Eurobank’s profit would be in the range of €1 B per year.

Moreover, if we consider the collaterals provided by the bad loans (houses or other assets), then we can see that all the NPEs are totally covered.

Source: Company’s presentation - Q1/19

This is the reason why Eurobank has been executing a securitization of around €9-10B of its NPLs (code name Pillar and Cairo), which is catching the attention and the interest of institutional investors. A portion of these securities will be listed and distributed to shareholders too.

Source: Company’s presentation - Q1/19

Eurobank intends to aggressively address its NPE issue in order to meet and exceed the targets set by the ECB.

If it wants to return to being consistently profitable within the next few years, it will need to deleverage its balance sheet. Eurobank will have a terrific opportunity to strengthen its leading position if it stands out in the Greek market as the first bank with a clean risk-free balance sheet. The group should focus on growing its core business organically and through thoughtful acquisitions (as it has already started to do), while its competitors keep on struggling with their NPLs. At that point, Eurobank’s competitive advantage would be great.

Source: Company’s presentation - Q1/19

As we can infer from the picture above, at the end of this fiscal year, after completing the securitizations, Eurobank will have de-risked its balance sheet significantly, with an NPE ratio of 16% by the end of 2019 and 8.8% by the end of 2021.

It’s worth mentioning that, as its management stated during the conference call, the NPE coverage will not drop under the 50% level at any given time, which means that, at the end of the plan, even the remaining €3.5M in bad loan exposure will be already discounted by at least 50%.

The plan will materially boost the bank’s profit, which is already in the area of €800-1000M per year (before the bad loans measures). The cost of the risk was reported at 1.89% in FY2018, corresponding to a €680M LLP. For the year 2020, the company is forecasting the cost of risk at just 1%. Therefore, a big portion of its LLP will turn into profit.

The political risk

Every single investment has its share of risks, of course. If we decide to buy a bank, we must be aware that, in a typical banking balance sheet, the liabilities will probably be greater than equity even ten times (or even more). The risk of a recapitalization can never be, therefore, completely excluded: this is why buying Eurobank at a price that is well below its book value allows us to get a good safety margin, even in the case of an adverse scenario.

The greatest risk however, in the case of Eurobank, is not financial or, so to speak, operational, but rather political. In Greece there will be general elections in a few weeks and if a riotous and populist executive, intolerant of international agreements, will take power, the path toward a slow and progressive reorganization that Greece is laboriously putting in place could stop. This could, of course, compromise the Greek bank's recovery plans.

To date, however this risk doesn’t seem evident: in the last European elections, in fact, the traditional Greek center-right party has taken the majority of seats available and it seems, therefore, that it will soon lead the country, alone or in coalition with some other moderate formation (or with Syriza, the left party which currently rules the country, thus forming a large cross-coalition). The Greek economic policy should therefore remain unchanged, as well as the bills designed to accelerate the reorganization of banks.

Takeaway for investors

As it often happens in the equity market, the most distressed sectors are also the safest. If a company declines considerably, chances are its margin of safety will increase to the same degree.

That seems to be the case when it comes to Eurobank Ergasias. Many would find it hard to believe that the Greek banking sector is still alive. Well, it is and it is profitable!

Eurobank, in particular, is so profitable that it could solve its main problem (NPE exposure) in the course of four years, just by setting aside a portion of its returns as LLP. However, the bank has a plan to speed up the reduction of its bad loans, also thanks to the merger with Grivalia, which provided a considerable inflow of new capital.

With less than €2B of total capitalization and after the execution of its bad loan reduction plan, Eurobank should be able to collect more than half of its present cap in net profit within a couple of years. This estimation is conservative, because it does not consider the possible boost in profitability Eurobank will achieve thanks to the competitive advantage of being the first Greek bank with a clean balance sheet and free capital.

Eurobank is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGFEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.