Amarin Is A Long-Term Buy With Potential Blockbuster Drug Vascepa

I have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for a potential pull-back in the stock. I missed my chance in December but I was convinced the market was going to give another shot at a pullback. Unfortunately, AMRN has not provided me an opportunity to get some cheap shares, however, the lack of a sell-off does give me confidence the market is bullish on AMRN. Now, I am looking to buy into AMRN before Vascepa’s PDUFA date in September. Considering the potential patient population and the REDUCE-IT results, I can’t let this opportunity to pass by. Cardiovascular disease is a major public health concern and financial burden to the public. Although Vascepa is a simple product on paper, it was still effective in a patient population with elevated triglycerides and lowered cardiovascular risk. It was able to succeed where other product candidates have fallen short. As a result, the healthcare sector has a close eye on Amarin Corp. (AMRN) and its potential blockbuster drug.

I intend to lay out a case for a long-term investment in AMRN and why I think Vascepa could be a blockbuster drug. In addition, I review my plan for AMRN buy prior to PDUFA.

Image Source

Amarin, Prescribers, and Market All Preparing For Approval

Amarin is attempting to address a huge unmet medical need in cardiovascular disease, which is a colossal health burden. The current standard of care for most cardiovascular conditions are satisfactory but there is still plenty of room to improve. Amarin might have the answer to many of these cardiovascular conditions and events with Vascepa, which is ready to deliver a substantial decrease in cardiovascular risk beyond current medications.

Vascepa’s current market indication is really a niche indication of patients with triglycerides of 500 mg per deciliter. Amarin is now looking to expand the label and go after the prospect to be first in the market in an opportunity to address millions of patients, which could lead to a billion-dollar drug.

Following the REDUCE-IT results, Amarin expanded the company’s sales force which is now at 400 in the US and could grow to between 600 and 800 reps. Why so many for one drug? As a result of the positive REDUCE-IT study, Amarin has experienced a substantial increase in Vascepa prescriptions, with more than 50% of the prescriptions currently being off-label. This tells me that prescribers are aware of Vascepa’s REDUCE-IT numbers and are not waiting for an FDA approval to start helping their patients who can benefit. So, the company must expect an even greater demand if Vascepa gets the thumbs up in September.

The company is going to need a large amount of sales reps to cover a large number of prescribers. If approved, Vascepa will go from a niche indication…to basically one of the broadest indications, so having an army of reps will help Amarin educate everyone from general practitioners to specialists about the benefits should be worth the time and expenses of increasing the headcount. Supplement with some direct-to-consumer advertising and you could have patients asking their healthcare provider about being on Vascepa in order to address their LDL and cardiac health.

REDUCE-IT

Amarin’s REDUCE-IT study that was presented at the American Heart Association in November took patients who were all treated with statins and had their LDL below 100. Diabetic and hypertensive patients were also on their respected medications. Amarin assessed the results from an average of 5 years. Vasecpa hit its primary endpoint with exceeding 25% relative risk reduction in a composite 5-point MACE versus placebo. I know the REDUCE-IT trial has been a topic of debate in other Seeking Alpha articles and it has been covered extensively, so I won’t waste any time going into the finer details in order to defend the results. However, I think the capability for Vascepa to decrease LDL cholesterol and trigs is impressive. However, it is a general reduction in CV events is what is astonishing. Last but not least, the safety profile of Vascepa is impressive and it compares with placebo. Considering these points, one cannot deny the safety and efficacy of Vascepa…perhaps you can argue about the hype around the product…but I can’t find anything wrong with the product and its clinical benefit. Therefore, I expect FDA approval by the PDUFA date.

Image Source

Will Vascepa be a Blockbuster?

If the Vascepa is able to receive approval for cardiovascular risk reduction, it will open the door to one of the largest patient populations in the United States. Considering the obesity rate, the rise in type-II diabetes, and the attraction to high-fat diets, we can expect that population to remain outsized in the coming years. Throw in the country’s affinity for daily pill consumption over lifestyle or behavior change and I see the recipe for a blockbuster drug. Vascepa could be a pill someone takes twice a day along with their other medications and it reduces their risks for heart attack, stroke, or death. Of course, I don’t know if Vascepa will hit blockbuster status but I don’t see any major obstacles in the way. Perhaps there is a threat of OTC omega-3 supplements? But would a cardiac patient choose to buy a supplement or a prescription quality product covered by their insurance?

Image Source

What about other prescription Omega-3 products? LOVAZA from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), EPANOVA from AstraZeneca (AZN), and Omtryg from Trygg Pharma are also prescription omega-3 products but they use a combination of EPA and DHA. Unfortunately, DHA might elevate LDL cholesterol which could diminish LDL lowering benefits of EPA. Thus, Vascepa appears to be the better option seeing that it only contains EPA. The only serious Omega-3 contender is Epadel from Mochida Pharmaceutical that is an EPA product. However, it is only available in Japan. In addition, Amarin and Mochida have a collaboration agreement to support Vascepa's IP in the United States. Therefore, we shouldn't expect any competition from Epadel.

Charts

Taking a look at the daily chart (Figure 1), we can see the prominent move up after the REDUCE-IT press release back in September. Since then, the share price has experienced a little bit of a sell-off and has been trading sideways in a tight trading range.

Figure 1: AMRN Daily (Source Trendspider)

The share price remains to trade above the 200-day moving average, while the Bollinger bands are slowly closing in. This tells me the stock is preparing to make a significant move in either direction in the near future. Considering the 200-day is closing in, I expect the share price to find some rising support as we approach the PDUFA date. If the share price can break above the two resistance lines ($21 & $23.25), we could see a breakout to a new 52-week high. On the other hand, if the share price breaks below the 200-day and the support line we could a start of a bearish trend.

I don’t expect the share price to start a bearish trend without bad news. So, I am anticipating continued sideways movement in the immediate-term and perhaps run-up going into the PDUFA.

Conclusion

Is AMRN a Buy? I have been waiting for strong pull-back since September and missed my chance during the market sell-off in December. Now, I see the share price has found a nice tight trading range and appears to be waiting for Vascepa PDUFA at the end of September. When I see a stock up over 100% for the year, I expect to see to some profit taking and some reversion as the momentum fades. I don’t see that in AMRN…but then again, AMRN is up over 500%, so maybe I should expect this price to endure. It is obvious that the market sees a huge potential in AMRN. Looking at the annual revenue estimates (Figure 2), we can see a good reason why the share price is holding. Street analysts are anticipating a significant year-over-year growth in the coming years and will break $1B in sales in 2021 or 2022.

Figure 2: AMRN Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

That is enough for me to bullish about a small-cap bio stock. I don’t see any major immediate downside risks for the company at the moment besides the risk of a complete response letter. Financially, Amarin is in strong cash position with about $211M in cash at the end of Q1. Regarding IP, Vascepa has over 200 patents worldwide, with some expiring in 2030. So, the company has about a decade before true generics can really start to encroach. The company already has Vascepa partners in Canada, the Middle East, and China which will contribute to coffers. Now, we wait to see what the company’s plan is with Europe. Amarin plans to submit to EMA by year-end but I would like to know about their plans for a partnership. If the company signs a partner, we should expect a nice upfront payment, milestones, and a healthy royalty stream. Perhaps the stock is overvalued at the moment but I expect AMRN to continue trading at high multiples due to the clinical and commercial prospects of Vascepa. Throw in the possibility of an acquisition and I expect AMRN to be bought up on dips for several years to come. Considering the points above, I see AMRN as a buy.

What’s My Plan? Unfortunately, I am bit overstretched in the speculative biotech portfolio at the moment, so I am going to have to wait for the stock to make a move outside its trading range before committing to a buy. If the FDA decides to host an AdCom, I will establish a small position before the meeting and will add subsequently if the vote is favorable. My goal is to develop a large position in AMRN by the end of 2020 and will hold those share for at least 5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.