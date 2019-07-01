Buy Nike On Weakness For China Resiliency

Retailers are feeling most of the pain from recent increases in tariffs against China due to heavy manufacturing exposure in textiles and footwear. Nike (NKE) held up relatively well, remaining within 10% of its all-time high. The company reported results for the end of its 2019 fiscal year, and based on the company’s manufacturing flexibility, growth in direct product sales and with key strategic partners, growth in China, and continued ability to drive demand in its core markets, I believe investors should consider shares of the athletic apparel giant on any meaningful pullback below $80. Let’s take a look at the drivers behind Nike’s continued strength.

Quick Key Metric Commentary

For FY19, total sales at Nike jumped 7% y/y (11% fx-neutral) to a whopping $39.1 billion, with gross margin up 90 basis points y/y to 44.7% of sales. Although investments in overhead to fuel the burgeoning direct-to-consumer business weighed on SG&A spending, Nike notably lightened up on demand creation expense (essentially sales and marketing), resulting in a flat EBIT margin of 12.2%. As a result, EBIT was up 7% y/y to $4.8 billion. Nike took significant tax charges in conjunction with the US Tax Act, leading to a significant noise on the tax line, but EPS was up roughly 10% on an apples-to-apples basis at $2.49 per share.

Of note, Nike repurchased a whopping $4.3 billion worth of stock for an average price of $79.20, essentially reducing average shares outstanding by about 2.5%. Repurchases will remain a valuable tool for Nike to return cash to shareholders, and I generally tend to appreciate Nike’s aggressive approach returning cash in this more tax efficient manor.

From a balance sheet perspective. Nike ended the year with $4.7 billion in cash equivalents and short-term investments, down nearly $600 million y/y driven by strong buybacks, a higher dividend, and increased capital spending. Inventory grew 7% y/y against growth of 7%, suggesting inventory is ultimately in solid shape.

Overall, most of Nike’s key metrics improved in FY19, or at the very least, progressed, as one would anticipate given Nike’s stated strategic objectives. I came away impressed with the macro story, but frankly the micro stories within Nike capture why the company is so well-managed and a great investment at the right price.

Manufacturing flexibility avoids tariff downfall

Broad-based US tariffs against China are undoubtedly one of the more pertinent worries for investors in companies with Chinese manufacturing and revenue exposure, and rightly so, as increasing tariffs will negatively impact margins. Nike managed to position its supply-chain in a way that minimizes North America’s exposure to China as a manufacturing hub. Nike does not own its own factories, but I believe the company manages a diverse supplier relationship that allows the company to flex its supply-chain to optimize returns. In fact, CFO Andy Campion noted that Nike sees the potential to leverage China for greater Chinese and other market product manufacturing. In short, Nike has various Chinese manufacturing relationships; however, the mix exposure to the US remains fairly modest.

Nike is Nike in China

Results for Nike were superb in China, with sales up 21% (24% ex-fx ) y/y to $6.2 billion, meaning China added over $1 billion in incremental revenue. Sales were up 16% (22% ex-fx) in Q4’19, suggesting that the Chinese consumer’s appetite for Nike remains voracious in spite of trade war concerns. EBIT rose a whopping 31% y/y in China to $2.4 billion for FY19.

How does Nike remain so resilient in China? I think there are a number of drivers. For one, China is a burgeoning basketball nation, and Nike remains the clear market leader in this product category, leveraging key partnerships with established stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant and younger stars like Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while also bolstering legends like Kobe Bryant and the legendary Jordan Brand category.

Secondly, China continues to push athletic participation, providing a market tailwind for all athletic apparel makers. The Minister of Sport specifically noted that China would qualify for all 102 events at the 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics, and I expect sport participation to continue to rise.

Lastly, in a country where brands are often perceived as American or German, Nike is viewed mostly as Nike. Campion provided some helpful commentary on why Nike is so prominent in China, saying:

Yes, as both Mark and I said, our approach has been to be of China for China. And that's not a new approach. That approach is not based on dynamics of late. That's been the approach we've had in for China for two, three decades. And it ranges from the strong leadership team we have in place there with local talent that understands the consumer. Obviously, in our history, it dates back to our sourcing of product in China. Over the years, it's been about us fueling the passion for sport and participation in sport, not simply being a commercial enterprise in China, but having a bigger view in terms of the purpose and the impact that we could create, in terms of the lively consumers in China."

Overall, the business in China continues to look healthy, and I believe Nike’s positioning with key endorsers and sport versus a national heritage will help the company mitigate potential blowback from the trade war.

North America and Direct Remain Critical Growth Drivers

One of the most impressive aspects of Nike is its continued growth in core markets, particularly North America. The company noted in its investor day two years ago that the company would focus on growing its direct business as well as its relationships with key distribution partners.

For the full-year, sales in North America jumped 7% y/y to $15.9 billion with strength roughly equal in both apparel and footwear. After losing share to adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) a few years ago, Nike focused on relentless new product development in footwear, and I believe silhouettes like the VaporMax, Air Max 270, and Nike React shoes helped the company regain its market positioning. Nike noted that they posted double-digit growth in key partners like Foot Locker (FL), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and Nordstrom (JWN). Nike drives around 66% of the product mix at Foot Locker, so I would consider this information a positive read-through for the leading specialty footwear retailer, and I also think it demonstrates Nike’s confidence that key partners remain a critical driver of the company’s growth.

Further, Nike’s direct business performed exceptionally well in FY19, driving 50% of Nike’s total revenue growth with Nike Digital sales up 35% y/y. Nike wisely segments its product allocation, and distribution capabilities continue to receive significant investments. Small, undifferentiated retailers will lose significant share to Nike over the next few years, but it appears some partners remain critical to enhancing growth.

Buy Nike on a Pullback

Overall, Nike continues to perform exceptionally well. Long-time CEO Mark Parker continues to shape an excellent strategy, and Nike remains consistently able to find new areas to drive growth. I think EPS will likely grow 10-12% during FY20 as the company continues to make investments in its direct business that will weigh on earnings growth, even while revenue grows in the high single digits.

On a valuation basis, shares continue to trade at 27-30x forward earnings – certainly elevated versus years past where Nike traded in the low 20’s. However, the prolonged low interest rate environment simply resets all valuations, and I think Nike looks slightly undervalued, with a fair value range of $87-95. I would wait for a slight pullback to add to my position, and may do so in the $79-80 range if shares hit that price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.