Bond Yields: What Do They Mean For The Economy

Repayment of debt is a longer-term problem and is often ignored by short-term forecasters, but maybe the longer-term bond markets are saying that it is time to look out further.

More attention is being given to the role that increasing debt loads, both public and private, might have on future economic growth and the financial risk associated with the debt.

Longer-term bond yields remain at very low levels, and there has been increased interest in why these returns have dropped so low and what do they mean for the future.

The yield on the 10-year United States Treasury note is hanging around 2.1 percent.

What picture of the future might this market price be reflecting?

Daniel Kruger, of the Wall Street Journal, presents us with the interesting perspective of Steven Major, the global head of fixed-income research at HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC).

Mr. Major’s interpretation of the current scene in the bond market is based upon his perception that the economic future is going to be dominated by global factors like “the level of debt, demographics, and the distribution of wealth….”

The single most important factor is the increase in global debt levels, both in the public sector and the private sector.

In other words, Mr. Major is contending that, over the longer-run, the world has mortgaged its own future by piling up all this debt, and there still seems to be more to come. This debt must be serviced in the future, and this will result in only mediocre growth rates.

Economic growth is expected to remain low as the supply-side of the economy continues to dominate what can be achieved in the way of future growth rates. I have written quite a bit on this factor, and it seems as if current efforts to provide fiscal or monetary stimulus to most major economic nations are having little longer-term impact.

A particularly important representative of this view is the current projections coming from Federal Reserve officials. The “longer-run” forecast for economic growth comes in at 1.9 percent. There is no recession predicted in these numbers, just very slow overall growth.

Fed projections for inflation indicate little hope for rising levels of inflation. Whereas Fed officials see the US inflation rate getting back up to its 2.0 target rate, sometimes, this forecast seems to be just wishful thinking.

A second factor that is impacting longer-term interest rates at the present time is the increased concern over risk and the movement of international, risk-averse funds, to “safe haven” countries.

This movement is captured in the drop in longer-term yields in the United States and Europe.

For example, at the end of last year, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities was over 1.00 percent.

Recently, this yield has been bouncing around just above 30 basis points.

Another “safe haven” location has been German bunds. At the end of 2018, the yield on the 10-year German bund was around 25 basis points.

Since the flow of risk-averse money accelerated, the yield on this security has fallen to a historic low of a negative 33 basis points.

These are major movements.

In addition to these two factors, we have the issue of accumulating debt, both in the public and private sectors of the economy.

These higher debt levels are going to have to be financed in the future, and these future debt payments will take monies away from spending on current output, thereby putting more downward pressure on economic growth and will also put more pressure on the ability of the private sector and the public sector to issue even more debt. In some way, savings are going to have to increase.

In other words, the “credit inflation” problem is going to become more and more of a problem for the developed countries of the world.

The difficulties currently being experienced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve, as I have just recently written about, may be just the early stages of the difficulties that the Fed will have to focus on in the future.

Part of the increasing dilemma the Fed will face is the role that the central bank has played in supporting the stock market over the past ten years. Investors continue to believe that the Fed will provide downside protection against declining stock prices, and this role of this expectation continues to play its part in stock price rallies. But, how long can this go on?

The role of massive debt loads, I believe, has not yet played a major factor in determining the level of interest rates. It has almost been like investors have been able to ignore the rising amount of debt because of the steady, measured way the Federal Reserve has managed monetary policy over the past ten years.

It almost seems as if the credit inflation of the past forty years or so and the Fed’s controlled way of supporting rising stock prices in recent years have diverted investor attention away from what is really going on in the economy.

In fact, the “scenario” just described has permitted some economists the freedom to create a new approach to monetary economics where debt is really no problem at all and the monetary authorities can monetize all the debt that it wants without any major consequences to the economy.

But debt can’t be ignored. Debt may not hurt you in the shorter-run, but in the longer-run, it always comes back to bite you if you don’t discipline yourself to manage it appropriately.

As Mr. Major states very clearly, the debt issue is a longer-term matter. Debt must be paid off at some time, and if debt is not handled in a disciplined way, it can really hurt you.

Is that what the bond market is trying to tell us?

For the last year and one-half, I have been writing about the need for us to keep an eye on the bond market and to try and understand what this market is trying to tell us.

The stock market is going up. The seems to be a very close, understandable relationship between Federal Reserve actions, so this movement is covered.

The behavior of the bond market has been more esoteric, and it has taken some time to fully understand what is going on there.

Of course, we still may not have all the story. That is why we should continue to keep our eyes on the bond market and to learn just what is happening there.

