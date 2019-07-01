Inflation May Be Waiting, Not Dead

Introduction

Since last October, the US yield curve has undergone a dramatic change in both shape and levels (Figure 1).

1. Yield Curve Change 10/1/18 to Present

While the short end has been tethered due to Fed Funds not moving, the belly of the curve has fallen over 100 bps, pricing in a near-term easing cycle. Additionally, the 10-year Treasury, which is a reasonable indicator of intermediate-term inflation and growth expectations, has dropped the comparable amount, from over 3% to right around 2%.

Taking a longer-term look at the path the 10-year yield has taken (Figure 2)

2. Ten Year Treasury Since 1960

We can see how anomalous our post-crisis period has been. The entire period from 1960 to 2000 was characterized by a 10-year yield above 4%. We note that China entered the WTO (subsequently changing the face of globalization and price inflation of goods) in 2001, pushing down global inflation as it became the world's #1 exporter of manufactured goods.

Some recent commentary (for example: End of Bond Market) has projected this trend forward indefinitely into the future, concluding that growth in US debt as a percentage of GDP will continue to increase, with the Fed intervening to keep rates low so that interest expenses don't stress the Federal budget deficit. Investment implications of this scenario realizing are indeed worth thinking through, but so is considering the alternative that it won't realize. In the remainder of this article, we will do both.

Hunt for Yield

One much discussed implication of low yields on government securities is a hunt for yield, which compresses all spread product in fixed income (Figure 3); as the story goes, it makes yields on riskier debt "too low".

3. Credit Spreads

However, a close look at this graph shows that the post-crisis levels of AA (high grade), BBB (lowest investment grade) and B (junk bonds) spreads are not all that unusual. Indeed, outside of recessions, they have generally been at comparable levels, with some periods in the 1990s and early 2000s when they were actually lower than they are now. The conclusion seems to be that if companies can borrow at rates that are "too low", it is entirely due to government debt yields being too low, not due to the extra premium corporate credit investors require for different levels of corporate credit risk.

Macro Drivers & Causes of Low Inflation

The primary drivers of government borrowing rates conducted in one's own currency are inflation (the higher that inflation is, the more that nominal rates will be higher than the real rate of interest by), inflation volatility (countries where inflation spikes are common will tend to have more of a term premium, basically as investors demand a risk premium for taking inflation risk), the relativeness openness and perceived safety of a country's capital markets, how exchangeable the countries currency is (relatively closed or risky countries will tend to pay a premium to borrow) and of course relative supply and demand. For example, countries such as Japan and Germany which have large current account surpluses, have an excess of savings; not only are their governments able to borrow cheaply, but they export their low rates to others through cross-border flows. On the other hand, countries such as Brazil or Turkey have current account deficits; they need to attract capital from outside, and due to additional currency and country risks, need to pay more.

Viewed through this lens, the reasons that the US has and continues to pay so little to borrow have been low inflation (since 2001 China being an "exporter of deflation", being one factor, with high unemployment and low wage growth after the financial crisis from 2009-18 being another, for example see Fed Article and Naked Capitalism Article), very low volatility of inflation, a very stable and the most trusted currency, and ample interest from investors with lots of savings. Indeed, without the large trade deficits the US runs, those countries wouldn't have current account surpluses, the US government wouldn't be borrowing as much, and they would have higher consumption rates and lower savings rates.

The questions we need to consider are: (1) Will inflation continue to be this low for another 20-30 years? (2) If so, how should we invest? (3) What if we are wrong - what would be early signs that we are wrong? And (4) how should our investment strategy be different if inflation instead begins to rise back to prior, pre-crisis levels (e.g. 1990s or early 2000s) or if manages to return to even higher levels?

To answer (1) we need to have some views on why inflation has been so low the last decade. The main explanations to be found in the literature and more popular reporting include: low capacity utilization (excess pool of labor) after the great recession, increasing automation and efficiency resulting in a lower reliance on labor inputs, increasing trade putting wage pressure on those working in industries producing traded goods, increasing monopsony power (wherein firms can essentially collude to lower wages) of firms combined with a drop in union power, the success of central bank inflation targeting itself leading to embedded lower inflation expectations and demographic trends such as fewer young people needing to buy up capital assets as compared to older people who already own most of what they need (For more details, a good start would be this article: St. Louis Fed Article - Why Is Inflation So Low.)

While all of these explanations have some role to play, I have found no definitive, convincing academic research that assigns relative weights to each factor so we can rank order them or compare the magnitude of their impacts. Additionally, the fact that traded goods are a relatively small part of our economy and that services are the major portion, and that services have faced relatively little automation and trade-based competition suggest that the role of some of those factors are probably low. On the other hand, innovations such as Airbnb and Uber (the gig economy and farming out of services once produced by more protected industries) have probably had a role in putting downward pressure on some prices of some services, such as hotel and taxi travel, but again these are a relatively small portion of spending.

An intriguing demographic explanation that has found less attention in the press is that the sheer size of the baby boomer replacement by entry-level workers can explain the drop in wage inflation. When an experienced boomer making $120k is replaced, the person under him/her is promoted to do the job; suppose due to the weak job market, that person is not given a full raise to that salary. Within each rung of the ladder, this promotion to less than prior full salary effect saves money, and the entry-level millennial, loaded with student debt, takes an entry level job at $50k happily. The same work is getting down now, with every single employee making less that the more experienced people who occupied those roles before them. This phenomenon would not have been possible without the retirements occurring in a period of relatively high unemployment (otherwise those middle employees would all leave for higher paying promotions).

Additionally, in most environments, the math behind this process is negligible, but when 4.2 million people on average are retiring, and the average number of employees going through the resulting wage "drop" process (remember the ladder, where each person gets a raise, but makes less money than the prior person who did that job, resulting in a drop in the wage bill to the employer across the whole ladder) is 15-20 million, we are talking about 10-15% of the labor force each year being affected by this wage dynamic. Most of the other explanations above actually do not touch 10% of the labor force - as an example, the entire manufacturing sector consists of 12.5 million people, and in any given year over the last 20, only a percentage of manufacturing industry has been exposed to wage competition from abroad or significant changes in automation.

Figure 4 shows wage growth since 2007. The period before the financial crisis

4. Wage Growth

Wage growth was characterized by wage growth averaging over 3% (with CPI staying well above 2% for the majority of this period outside of recessions), whereas the 5 years immediately after the crisis, wage growth hovered around 2% (with CPI mostly in the 1-2% range). Since 2015, wage growth has risen back to over 3%, while CPI has not yet caught up to the 2-3% range that prior periods with wage growth above 3% experienced.

Can We Extrapolate Low Inflation & Rates?

If one were investing with the belief that low rates and inflation are here to stay for a good long while, certain bond-like cash flows start to look a lot more attractive given the low yields offered by fixed income. Sectors I would immediately look to in such an environment (especially if the broader stock market were generally fair to expensively valued) would be REITs, MLPs, dividend aristocrats and Dow Jones types dividend payers. Figure 5 shows how all of these sectors have done (in ETF form) over the last year.

5. Selected Income ETF Performance vs S&P 500 (1-year)

DJD uses an index that is composed of the Dow stocks, but weighted by yield. So it will hold higher-yielders more heavily. VNQ is a Vanguard ETF for the REIT sector. AMLP is an ETF full of MLPs. Finally NOBL is a dividend aristrocrats backed ETF (consisting of firms that have consistently grown their dividends for 25-years or more). In total return terms, only the MLP sector has not outperformed the S&P500, with the others handily outperforming. While the MLP ETF has underperformed, we can see that the income return is well over 7%, making it an attractive bond alternative. The key point from this investment performance is that some people clearly are making an investment allocation to higher income sectors that is consistent with a view of a persistent low-rate low-inflation environment.

How comfortable should we be, though, extrapolating our 2010-19 experience forward? Figure 6 shows the long-term history of CPI through the post WWII period.

6. CPI History 1950-Present

We can see that inflation volatility has definitely diminished since 1985, with no spikes above 6% at all, and only a few spikes above 4%. However, there is no indication from this graph alone that a return to 2000-2008 levels (2-3%) or even of 1990-1995 levels (3-4%) is impossible. Indeed, we can see that 1958-1965 was a period with inflation generally lower than today's levels, followed by a spike in 1965-1970, and later followed by run-away inflation and a drop in the value of the dollar relative to other currencies of over 20%. There is general consensus in the literature examining the history of this period that a combination of budget deficits in the presence of low unemployment, attempts to control prices and wages and excessively loose monetary policy created this spike and then eventual crisis.

In thinking through the likelihood that something like this could happen again, our earlier analysis of the factors driving inflation becomes relevant. The baby boomer retirement is more than half over, with the youngest boomer now 55, and 75% of boomers 60 or older. Unemployment is at a 10-year low, with wage growth recently crossing and staying above 3%. Price competition from China appears to be on its way out through a combination of tariffs and China no longer having the relative cost advantage (some production has already been moving from China to cheaper countries such as Vietnam). Automation, of course, is an ongoing factor, but given the relative size of the service and goods producing sectors, it would have to primarily occur in services to continue to have the same impact on inflation. On the flip side, all the wage growth that has occurred in developing markets have created large middle classes which are going to want all of the middle-class goods that the boomers once bought; since these goods are now globally produced and sold, the demand push to inflation is going global, from commodities used in production to finished manufactured goods. Clearly the picture is more complicated than simply looking at CPI graphs can help us with, and in 5 years things could look quite different on the inflation front.

Newer Factors to Consider

As goods production has gone global, so has finance. Financial flows cannot be thought about without looking at how other parts of the world both provide savings to and compete for savings from this part of the world. Figure 7 shows bond market sizes for the top economies. China is now number 3, closing in on Japan and expected to exceed it in size within the next several years. There is a substantial tail of other countries (Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada, India, Spain, Brazil and S Korea) with $1 trillion bond markets in major, traded currencies and most are fairly stable currencies (Brazil and India being the possible exceptions), and all but Japan with a lower debt to GDP ratio than us.

7. Bond Market Sizes

In Figure 8, we look at a comparison of returns versus risk (as measured by all-in-price volatility, which includes currency as all non-US indices are unhedged). While the EU has lower returns and higher risk than US Treasuries (perhaps explaining why so much money from the EU is in US fixed income), all other potential fixed-income aggregate indices have a higher return, and higher risk-adjusted returns (in the case of China, price volatility is actually absolutely lower than for Treasuries). The process of integrating China into the world bond markets has begun in earnest, with the addition of Chinese government bonds to the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Index (with the weight rising to 6% of the index relatively soon). Over time, we can expect the weight to grow as the relative size of China's bond market grows. The next

8. Risk/Return Comparison of Alternatives

Another significant new factor is purchases of oil and trading of oil-price futures in Yuan (for example, see China Russia EU non-dollar Oil Trading and Iraq, Iran, Russia, Indonesia sell directly in Yuan, Saudis May Follow. After Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard, the most significant factors prolonging dollar hegemony were the agreement between the House of Saud, later extended to all of OPEC, to have all oil-trading occur in dollars, creating a mechanism to recycle US oil import payments back into the US financial system, and the large role that the US played in global manufacturing through the 1970s and 80s. However, as we can see in Figures 9 and 10

9. Shares of Global Manufacturing EVA

China became #1 in manufacturing in 2011 and has pulled away from the US since then, rising to over 25% of all manufactured economic value added;

10. Oil Importing Switch

China also became the world's largest importer of oil in 2017 and continues to grow its consumption at 8% whereas the US has been shifting towards becoming an exporter of oil itself. This creates a dynamic whereby oil producers are more and more likely to accept Yuan based oil pricing and trading. This is because their top buyer wants to pay in Yuan and many manufactured products they wish to buy with that Yuan is likely to be produced by China.

A reasonable response to this section might be "dollar hegemony is here for the foreseeable future and we should invest like it is". My response to that is two-fold: how far into the future do you want to look in forming your strategies? And when Nixon broke the gold standard and the dollar declined over 20%, how many people saw that coming 1, 3 or 5 years ahead of time? Unfortunately, the internet did not exist then, so answering this question would take some serious archival research and is outside the scope of this piece.

Investment Implications

In investing, there is not a lot of difference between being early and being wrong. It makes sense to tactically be positioned for near-term low inflation and low rates, with continuing dollar dominance for now, but slow erosion of dollar hegemony. Strategically, however, it also makes sense to begin to position for the risk of a sharp drop in the value of the dollar (the current administration seems to almost be encouraging it, in order to re-balance our trade deficit) as well as the possibility that inflation expectations will begin to rise rather than drawing us into a Japanese-style long term deflationary fixed-point attractor (for some interesting thinking about how extended periods of low rates can lead to zero or negative inflation, look up the introduction to the highly technical Inflation Control: Do Central Bankers Have It Right? ).

The obvious beneficiaries of such a currency revaluation are any assets held in the appreciating currencies (I have written about MAPIX elsewhere as my top Asia-Pacific fund, with reasonable income and income growth), as well as those positioned for selling into growing demand into those economies.

On the other hand, a scenario where current inflation expectations change, and nominal rates resume their upward crawl from last year, can occur with or without dollar depreciation. If those changes occur with declining confidence in the dollar, some dollar depreciation could still follow, but enhanced carry relative to the Euro zone, which more clearly already seems to be in the same situation as Japan, seems to imply at least a much lower rate of dollar depreciation. However, there is substantial policy and political risk here: to the extent that US executive branch policies continue an "America First" divide-and-conquer approach, the more likely it is that Japan and the EU bloc begin to funnel at least some portion of their savings into the growing Yuan-backed block centered in Beijing but with a nexus connecting Indonesia, Australia, much of continental Asia, Russia and whichever of the Middle Eastern oil bloc transitions to Yuan-based oil trading.

There are a lot of further investment implications to consider and refine. These will be the subject a future article which will built upon this one.

