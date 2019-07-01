PXD: Waiting For Better Times

The company is overvalued compared to its peers and the new management team needs additional time to deliver its promises.

Investment case

While in the last decade Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) focused on growing output at any price, the company looks to improve value creation and enhance shareholder returns. Nevertheless and in spite of the recent appreciation of crude markets, we expect that the company will disappoint in the coming month given that it is overvalued compared to its peers and that it needs additional time to deliver on its prospects.

PXD’s crude production remains healthy thanks to pure shale play exposure

Recently, the sharp oil market correction has significantly impacted PXD shares, which declined since the last peak reached in April 2019 by 20%. Since then, PXD losses halved, thanks to the rebound of oil markets, triggered by increasing supply tensions in the Middle East and signs that the crude markets are on a tightening path.

Nevertheless, PXD still provides interesting growth prospects, in spite of newest management announcements that streamline value and optimize free cash flow. Indeed, in the last 1Q2019 report, PXD oil, gas and NGL output continued to ramp up, posting a total advance of 4.3% (q/q) to 333 430 boepd, amid the successful Spraberry/Wolfcamp horizontal drilling program. This has been the company’s record high production during a single quarter and steady crude oil pricing enabled PXD to maintain healthy margins, despite declining average marketed prices, down 0.8% (q/q) to $37.84 per barrel.

Going forward, PXD's output guidance remains conservative, between 313-328 mboepd, yet the company is already turning above these levels. We believe that PXD is set to outperform in terms of production growth, given Eagle Ford's low asset divestment and pure shale play exposure.

The fundamental picture improves but enhancing value creation needs time

The company is also looking to optimize and improve its cost structure by transforming its organizational configuration and rationalization roles and responsibilities. While this process might take some time to implement and in spite of decelerating top line revenues, down 10% (q/q) to $2.4b, PXD’s total costs and expenses plunged sharper, down 13% (q/q) to $1.9b on the 1Q2019.

Besides, the $13m net derivative losses negatively impacted revenue this quarter, following a strong net gain of $409m posted in 4Q2018. However, sales of oil and gas and sales of purchased oil and gas ramp up partly offsets that, in spite of lifting costs attributable to purchased oil and gas products, up 5% (q/q) to $957m.

Furthermore, production costs accelerate on the corresponding period, amid mounting lease operating expenses and increasing maintenance costs on vertical weeks, yet, the company has already began to slash redundant staff and to optimize its organizational structure.

On the other hand, bottom line revenue lifted moderately, up 8% (q/q) to $350m, thanks to the $174m adjustment gain attributable to the ProPetrol stock holding and to the $136m increase in net sales of purchased oil and gas, due to favorable downstream oil margins on the Company’s Gulf Coast refinery.

In addition, PXD total debt decreased robustly, down 20% (q/q) to $1.8b, comprised of a long-term debt of $1.5b arriving at maturity in October 2023 and 7.5% senior notes with a debt principal balance of $450m that will mature in January 2020.

In spite of that, free cash flow plunged to negative $204m on the quarter, amid weakening net cash provided by operations, down 34% (q/q) to $604m, which was partly counterbalanced by declining capital expenditures, down 19% (q/q) to $831m.

That being said, we believe that the company will need additional time to switch from ‘growth at any price’ model to accelerating value creation and enhancing shareholder value.

Valuation

In terms of valuation metrics, PXD is overvalued compared to most of its peers in both PE and EV/EBITDA. The company is currently trading at a 2019e PE of 17.5x versus only 12.7x for ConocoPhillips, its closest comparable in terms of employed capital. Besides, 2019e EV/EBITDA stands at 7.04x, compared with 4.86x for COP and 5.47x for OXY.

Besides, PXD provides a smaller 2019e dividend yield of 0.35% and even if it is expected to rise this year, it remains weak compared to 2.03% for COP and 6.26% for OXY.

Yet, the company’s profitability is higher, thanks to one-off items which enhanced it and provides a 2019e net margin of 27.5% versus only 14.8% for COP and 16.5% for OXY.

In addition, PXD's balance sheet remains healthy, with a healthy 2019e financial leverage of 0.44x, compared to an average of 1.43x for its peers.

Given the above, we believe that now is not the appropriate time to initiate a buy position on PXD, amid management’s strategic plan change, which need time to unfold. Therefore, we expect further bearishness on PXD share and decide to stay out of this case for the moment.

